Auto Buy Steady Climber
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.1
input group "General Settings"
input long MagicNumber = 1000; // Magic number for this EA
input bool PrintDebugLogs = false; // Print detailed logs true/false
input group "Risk Settings"
input double IndexMaxDrawdownInPercentage = 0.45; // 0.45 means 45 percent
input group "Grid Settings"
input long MinDistance = 3500; // Distance to open the next order (points)
input double MinDistanceMultiplier = 2.5; // Distance multiplier for each additional order
input group "Target Settings"
input long TakeTarget = 4500; // Profit target above the volume-weighted entry (points)