Max Loss Level Hedger
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.0
input double MaxLossLevel = 500.0; // Max Loss Level in account currency
input double SafetyBufferMoney = 10.0; // Safe Buffer. In this case Threshold be 500+10 = 510
input int CheckEverySeconds = 2;
input bool is_debugged = false; // Print additional messages in the Terminal
It will checks every CheckEverySeconds. If the total Loss of the account Go below Threshold of
MaxLossLevel + SafeBufferMoney, then start Heding: for each open Position, open a new reversed Position with the same Lotsize and Symbol.
Then the EA remove it self from the Chart