RangeXpert Plus

The Premium RangeXpert Extension with Multi-Timeframe Trading Signals for Forex, Gold & Bitcoin


RangeXpert+ is the premium extension of the well-known RangeXpert — one of the Top-10 free indicators on the market, with over 10,000 downloads and an extremely active community. While the free version delivers precise breakout signals on a single chart, RangeXpert+ provides exactly what professional traders demand: a complete multi-timeframe cockpit directly in your chart, perfectly optimized for highly liquid markets like Forex, Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTC). Grasp the entire market structure at a glance and end the constant switching back and forth between charts. If RangeXpert is already the foundation of your trading, this is your next step. Full market control at a glance. All timeframes run side-by-side live in your chart. Each row shows you the current signal, how long it has been active, how far the price has already moved and - through the color-coded scale - exactly where the price sits between Stop-Loss and Take-Profit.


Main functions (Key Features)

  • Visual MTF Strategy Tester: A massive advantage! The panel works in the visual strategy tester. Watch live during the test how the signals across all timeframes would have developed historically.
    Perfect for getting a feel for the behavior in different market phases before you risk real money.

  • Independent Signal Evaluation: Each row evaluates its timeframe completely independently. A short pullback in M1 no longer falsely recolors your higher-timeframe signal.
    You immediately see which signals are truly intact and which are under pressure.

  • Interactive Chart Zones: Hover the mouse over a row in the panel, and the complete trade zones of this timeframe (SL, Entry, Breakeven, Trailing, TP)
    are projected directly onto your current chart. Check the levels of each Timeframe without switching the chart.

  • One-Click Navigation: One click pins the view; a click on the timeframe column instantly switches your chart to this time level.

  • Honest "No Signal": When a signal runs out of its range, the panel honestly displays "No Signal" instead of carrying along outdated setups.
    Only when a truly new signal forms does it reappear. This state even survives chart changes - you always see the true, current picture.



CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL MY FREE PRODUCTS
Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764519



RangeXpert+

  • Scalp & intraday trading
  • Perfectly optimized chart appearance
  • Clearly visible Take-Profit/Stop-Loss lines
  • Timeframes: M1, M5, M15 and H1, H4 (all)
  • Signal-optimized trailing stop with pip indication
  • Intuitive colors, chart and directional indicators available
  • Assets: Forex, futures, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks and indices
  • Colored candles during strong price movements (No Wick on Close) available
  • Color change of the signal upon a possible indication of an impending trend reversal
  • Alerts: Pop-up, email, push notifications and acoustic notifications
  • Trailing EMA for analysis of the trend reversal or securing the order
  • Possibility to test strategies in the tester
  • An ALL-IN-ONE solution for traders
  • Brokers: all available


    Watch the video about RangeXpert+. DON’T FORGET TO LEAVE A REVIEW. If you have questions or need help, join the discuss with usRequests? Write me

    推荐产品
    Sniper Boleta Pro
    Paulo Barros Pereira
    实用工具
    SNIPER BOLETA PRO Watch the Official Product Video Demo Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Execute Faster. Manage Risk Smarter. Stay in Full Control. A Professional Trading Assistant SNIPER BOLETA PRO is a professional manual trading panel designed to simplify order execution and improve trade management in MetaTrader 5. Instead of manually calculating position size, configuring Stop Loss and Take Profit, and monitoring account information across different windows, everything
    Vector Fibo Scalp
    Cristofher Robles
    指标
    Vector Fibo Scalp is a speed and breakout-oriented intraday indicator. It monitors current price movements against daily high/low channels and provides immediate signals upon breakout confirmation. Key Features: Vector Velocity: Fast detection of daily breakouts using moving average channels. Visual candles: 4-color candle highlighting engine for active scalping states. Breakout Targets: Automatic projection of profit targets up to 161.8% Fibo ratio. R:R Panel: Dynamic calculations of risk-to-re
    Basic Support and Resistance MT5
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    指标
    我们的   Basic Support and Resistance   指示器是提高技术分析所需的解决方案。该指标允许您在图表/ MT4版本 功能 斐波那契水平的集成： 可以选择显示斐波那契水平以及支持和阻力水平，我们的指标使您对市场行为和可能的逆转区域有更深入的了解。 性能优化： 只能在每个栏的打开时更新扩展线，我们的指标可确保最佳性能，而无需牺牲支持和阻力级别的准确性。 输入 主设置 Timeframe:   通过此输入，您可以选择在图表上显示较高时间范围的支撑线和阻力线。 Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:   使用此输入，您可以确定支撑和电阻的强度。数量越高，支持/阻力越强。 Price mode:  此参数允许您选择哪种价格将用于计算支持和电阻水平。它可以是收盘价，最高价格，最低价格等。取决于您的策略和偏好，您可以选择最适合您需求的价格。 显示设置 Display Fibonacci levels:   此参数确定是否将显示斐波那契水平以及图表上的支持和电阻级别。斐波那契水平是技术分析中使用的关键水平，并使用斐
    Aurex Fibo Scalper
    Cristofher Robles
    指标
    Aurex Fibo Scalper is a premium precious metal (Gold, Silver) and forex scalping system. By focusing on the Golden Ratio of Fibonacci projections and incorporating specialized trend filter channels, it identifies strategic daily turning points. Key Features: Golden Ratio Projections: Levels calculated using precise Fibonacci coefficients. Metal Optimization: Tuned for volatile assets like XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver). Synergy Crossover: Double MA filter to block counter-trend signals. Tradi
    PZ Mean Reversion MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    1 (1)
    指标
    采用专业和量化方法进行均值回归交易的独特指标。它利用了价格以可预测和可衡量的方式转移并返回均值这一事实，这允许明确的进入和退出规则大大优于非量化交易策略。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 清晰的交易信号 非常容易交易 可定制的颜色和尺寸 实现性能统计 优于大多数交易策略 显示合适的止损和止盈水平 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 这个怎么运作 该指标从更高的时间范围测量完全可定制的移动平均线的标准偏差，并使用趋势跟踪方法精确地找到交易。交易是通过深入当前图表的价格行为发现的，并在价格返回到平均价格区间时关闭，根据您选择的更高时间范围计算。由于其编码方式，该指标将远离高波动性和强劲趋势市场，并且仅在可预测的情况下进行交易，在可接受的波动性与方向性比率范围内，回归均值是可行的。 指标剖析 绿线是更高时间范围内的移动平均线（也就是平均值） 虚线区域是移动平均线周围的典型价格区间 蓝线是看涨交易的突破价格 红线是看跌交易的突破价格 交易是针对均值进行的，并在典型的价格
    Donchian Breakout And Rsi
    Mattia Impicciatore
    4.5 (2)
    指标
    概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
    FREE
    Pivot Monster EA
    Alexandre Vincent Traber
    专家
    PIVOT MONSTER EA 概述 PIVOT MONSTER 基于每日枢轴点位（Classic、Camarilla 或 Woodie）结合前一日高低点突破进行交易。该EA提供三种可互换的策略——反弹（Bounce）、突破（Breakout）或组合共振（Combo）——每天挂一次单，并采用统一的ATR倍数或价格百分比方式计算止损止盈。专为希望使用完全可优化的规则化枢轴系统、而非固定指标叠加层的交易者设计。 工作原理 每个交易日开始时，EA根据前一日的最高价/最低价/收盘价计算枢轴点位（PP、R1-R3、S1-S3），并记录前一日的最高价和最低价。 根据所选策略，EA在S1/R1附近挂限价单（反弹模式），或在前一日高低点之外挂止损单（突破模式），或两者结合并要求枢轴点位与前日高低点相互靠近的共振过滤条件（组合模式）。 可选的趋势过滤器（EMA或价格相对枢轴点）将挂单限制在主导市场方向上。 可选的交易时段窗口将挂单限制在选定的时间范围内。 止损和止盈可选择以ATR倍数或价格百分比计算，通过单一参数切换。 未成交的挂单会在可配置的小时数后自动过期，未成交订单也会在下一交易日开始时被清除
    FREE
    Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
    Mykola Khandus
    5 (2)
    指标
    Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 is a simple indicator that defines and displays the candlestick structure of the market. This indicator will suit both experienced traders and beginners who find it difficult to follow the structure visually. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual strategies automation services or indicator development/conversion services at 4xDev
    FREE
    Your Trend Friend
    Luigi Nunes Labigalini
    5 (1)
    指标
    The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
    Break Retest
    Ongkysetiawan
    指标
    BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
    MACD Sniper Pro
    Noppawat Tumjai
    专家
    MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
    FREE
    Flow Matrix Supply Demand
    Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
    指标
    FZ-100 Flow Matrix — Structural Supply & Demand Intelligence Most supply and demand indicators stop at drawing rectangles. FZ-100 Flow Matrix goes further by transforming market structure into a complete decision framework. It identifies the origin of institutional-style displacement, confirms the resulting zone, evaluates its quality, monitors the retest, validates the reaction, and generates a structured risk map—all directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. FZ-100 is designed for traders who want
    Trend Master V2
    Oratile Pitsoane
    指标
    What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
    LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
    Thiago Lopes
    指标
    Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
    Phantom Edge SMC
    Nattapon Chuekamhod
    指标
    Phantom Edge SMC — The Ultimate Smart Money Indicator for MT5 Tired of manually drawing structures while trading SMC or ICT concepts? Let Phantom Edge SMC do the heavy lifting for you. Key Features Internal & Swing Structure: Automatically detects BOS and CHoCH across two structural levels. Order Blocks (OB): Identifies Internal and Swing OBs with automated mitigation tracking. Equal Highs / Lows: Highlights EQH / EQL to pinpoint Liquidity pools. Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Displays FVGs with
    Propfolio Mentorship OS
    Sarika G Talekar
    实用工具
    Stop guessing and start executing with precision. Learning complex trading methodologies takes years of screen time—until now. The Propfolio Strategy Mentor OS is an elite, on-chart analytical dashboard that acts as your live digital trading mentor. It doesn't just draw lines on your chart; it actively scans the market, identifies high-probability setups across 8 different institutional strategies, and tells you exactly what to look for in real-time via the Live Mentorship Terminal. Whether you
    Bollinger Flipper indicator
    Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
    指标
    Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
    CosmiCLab FIBO
    Kirils Subins
    指标
    CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
    Anchored VWAP with Alerts
    Alexandre Silva Diniz
    指标
    锚定VWAP 锚定VWAP是传统VWAP的一种变体，该指标的计算从特定的时间点（锚点）开始，而不是从交易时段开始或固定时间间隔计算。这对于希望从特定事件（如重大新闻、趋势开始或技术事件（例如支撑位或阻力位的突破））评估价格与成交量关系的交易者非常有用。 该指标适用于外汇、股票和指数。 您可以在同一图表上添加多个实例，并通过单击修改每个VWAP的锚点。 当价格触及VWAP时启用警报。 VWAP具有"磁性"：鼠标位于K线上方时，自动配置为HIGH；位于中心时，为TYPICAL；位于K线下方时，为LOW。 .....................................................
    BTC Master Pro
    Farzad Saadatinia
    4.58 (12)
    专家
    BTC Master Pro —— 您值得信赖的比特币纪律化交易伙伴。 全新版本现已集成 OpenAI 人工智能技术 ，在高波动的加密市场环境中，实现更智能的执行与更精准的交易过滤。 本专业级交易机器人专为 Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易而设计，专注于结构化执行、风险暴露控制以及智能化风险管理。 当前价格： $499  →  下一阶段： $699  →  最终价格： $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 基于 OpenAI 的执行过滤系统 最新版本集成 OpenAI 技术，用于实时分析市场环境并过滤低质量或弱势交易信号。 AI 安全层（AI Safety Layer）： 人工智能模块作为交易执行前的第二层审核机制。其功能严格限定为执行过滤工具（而非市场预测工具）。每一笔交易都必须通过结构化逻辑与智能验证流程，以减少不必要的回撤并避免低质量入场。 为什么选择 BTC Master Pro？ 加密货币市场——尤其是比特币——具有高度波动性。情绪化决策往往导致不稳定的交易结果。本系统旨在帮助交易者在快速市场变化中保持结构化、纪律性与
    SURMAchannelPRO
    Roman Surmanidze
    指标
    SURMAchannelPRO 是一款高级多用途指标，可生成动态价格通道和清晰的趋势跟踪信号。它以平滑的赫尔移动平均线（HMA）为核心，围绕其构建多条通道线（内轨、中间轨、外轨），这些线充当动态支撑和阻力。该指标在通道突破/重新入场时提供直观的买入/卖出箭头信号，并根据用户定义的通道宽度百分比自动绘制水平止盈（TP）和止损（SL）线。其关键特点是集成的统计面板，可跟踪设定历史周期内所有过去信号的表现（总数、T/P、S/L、利润、亏损）。它还包含一个实时显示下一根K线倒计时的计时器。 主要特点： 动态多线通道：   生成主要上下轨以及基于斐波那契的中间轨线，用于精确分析市场结构。 自动信号与回测：   根据价格与通道的交互绘制买入（绿色）和卖出（粉色）箭头。完整记录所有历史信号的表现。 自动止盈止损投影：   为每个交易信号绘制水平止盈和止损线，距离根据当前通道宽度的百分比计算。 表现统计面板：   直接在图表上显示所有过去信号的详细摘要（总数、T/P命中、S/L命中、以点数为单位的利润/亏损）。 完全可定制：   可调整通道周期、各时间框架下的宽度、线型、颜色和信号逻辑参数。 集成计时
    Pattern Recognition EA
    Claudiu-georgian Zavera
    专家
    Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
    SMC Smart Flow Pro
    Thitipong Nookhunthod
    指标
    Short Description: SMC Smart Flow Pro is an advanced Smart Money Concept indicator that automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and projects precise TP/SL target levels on all timeframes — built for serious traders who trade with institutional flow. Full Description: SMC Smart Flow Pro is a premium Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered for traders who want to trade alongside institutional order flow. By automatically mapping m
    Noize Absorption Index
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    指标
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
    MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator
    Muhammad Shamsuddeen Muhammad
    指标
    MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator is a simple and easy tool that automatically extends any box/rectangle drawn on the chart to the right edge of the screen.  This tool can be used for easy drawing of zones and can help with determining future areas of interest on the chart once price trades back to those levels. Very suitable for supply and demand, order blocks, POI's (Points of Interest) mapping on charts. Sometimes its better to have a zone than a single price level as price can shoot above or
    Backtesting Indicator
    Minh Truong Pham
    指标
    Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
    Premium level Pro
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    指标
    RSI Cortex Ai
    Michael Prescott Burney
    指标
    RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
    Apex Market Structure Pro
    Samuel Monga Ilunga
    指标
    看清市场真正在做什么。   在您眼前实时观察三大市场阶段（收缩、扩张、趋势），并在趋势阶段的早期阶段抓住更优的入场点。   不要再猜测。开始像机构和聪明钱那样解读市场。   Apex Market Structure Pro（MT5 版）是一款精准的聪明钱分析工具，它剥离噪音，向您展示每根 K 线之下的真实结构：流动性、结构转变、吸   筹区域与趋势偏向，全部呈现在一个简洁、专业的图层中。专为厌倦了滞后指标、准备以清晰视角交易的严肃交易者打造。   重要提示：本指标专为 Heikin Ashi（平均足）K 线设计。使用前请将图表切换为 Heikin Ashi，以释放其全部威力。全部分析都围绕 Heikin   Ashi 的价格流构建。正是在这里，Apex Market Structure Pro 发挥出最佳表现。   交易者为何选择 Apex Market Structure Pro：   流动性，一览无遗： 瞬间看清止损池所在之处。卖方与买方流动性会被自动标注。实时关注尚未被扫的价位，捕捉价格攫取流动性并反转的精确时   刻。在聪明钱交易的地方交易。   会说话的结构：
    Manus Pro
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    专家
    MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
    该产品的买家也购买
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.76 (136)
    指标
    本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
    Superhero
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (2)
    指标
    SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
    Trend Sniper X
    Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
    5 (9)
    指标
    Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.94 (50)
    指标
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    4.6 (30)
    指标
    SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
    Entry Points Pro for MT5
    Yury Orlov
    4.51 (148)
    指标
    传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
    SMC Intraday Formula
    Kareem Abbas
    5 (21)
    指标
    让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
    Neuro Poseidon MT5
    Daria Rezueva
    4.85 (54)
    指标
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
    M1 Sniper MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (4)
    指标
    M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.89 (93)
    指标
    我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
    SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    5 (3)
    指标
    UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.42 (50)
    指标
    本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
    Gann Made Easy MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (9)
    指标
    Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
    Trend Catcher ind mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (18)
    指标
    趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (9)
    指标
    Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (3)
    指标
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.26 (19)
    指标
    本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
    Atbot
    Zaha Feiz
    4.69 (55)
    指标
    AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
    M1 Quantum MT5
    Hamed Dehgani
    4.27 (11)
    指标
    使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (7)
    指标
    Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
    SR Liquidity MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (2)
    指标
    SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
    Btmm state engine pro
    Garry James Goodchild
    5 (4)
    指标
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
    SkyHammer Signal Pro
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (4)
    指标
    SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
    The Oracle Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    指标
    The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (6)
    指标
    可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (33)
    指标
    FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (25)
    指标
    介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
    Axiom Matrix
    Issam Kassas
    5 (5)
    指标
    AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
    FX Trend MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (6)
    指标
    FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
    Reversion King Indicator
    Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
    5 (5)
    指标
    全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
    作者的更多信息
    RangeXpert
    Steve Rosenstock
    5 (26)
    指标
    点击此处查看我所有免费产品 当涉及识别完美的市场机会并精准交易突破时， RangeXpert 是市场上 最有效的工具之 。由我专为初学者和半专业交易者开发，它提供的分析质量通常只有在 银行、机构交易员和对冲基金使用的专业交易工具 中才能看到。 该指标识别经常导致强烈波动的市场区域，并将其标记得非常清晰和直观，即使是复杂结构也能立即显现。 RangeXpert 减少错误决策，改善你的时机判断，并实时显示区间何时结束以及真正的趋势何时开始。 对波动性的动态调整、多头仓位的强度以及智能利润分配，使其成为 当今交易者使用的最强大的突破指标之 。 规格 完美的入场区域  完美优化的图表显示  清晰可见的止盈/止损线 信号优化的移动止损 ，带点数显示 所有设置彼此完美匹配 提供直观的 颜色、图表和方向标识 强烈价格波动时的彩色K线 （ No Wick on Close ）可用 信号颜色变化作为即将到来的趋势反转的可能提示 提醒功能：弹窗、电子邮件、推送通知和声音提醒 跟随EMA用于分析 趋势变化或保护订单 与MetaTrader中的 所有时间框架 及所有资产兼容 可在策略测试器中检查策略 个
    FREE
    SignalXpert
    Steve Rosenstock
    5 (3)
    程序库
    点击此处查看我所有免费产品 SignalXpert 是我专为使用 RangeXpert 指标的交易者开发的一款强大的分析工具。 RangeXpert 作为系统的基础，可精确识别市场区域并提供数据， SignalXpert 会对这些数据进行实时分析，从而生成清晰且可执行的交易信号。 这使得系统能够在不同周期中同时监控多达 25 个不同的资产 ，并实时捕捉最重要的市场变化。得益于集成的提醒功能， 可以通过 alert、push 或 email 发送通知 ，确保你不会再错过任何交易机会。安装在 MetaTrader VPS 上后， SignalXpert 可 24/7 全天候运行，为你提供可靠的信号监控。无论你是在规划进场还是出场， SignalXpert 都能为你提供快速而精准的支持，帮助你在波动的市场中自信交易。 规格 与 RangeXpert 无缝集成 - 使用其数据对市场区域和区间进行实时分析。 同时监控多达 25 个资产 - 非常适合多资产和多周期分析。 兼容所有主要市场 - 外汇、货币、金属、股票和指数。 实时信号检测 - 自动识别突破、区间切换和趋势区域。 实时通知 -
    FREE
    AlgoXpert
    Steve Rosenstock
    5 (2)
    专家
    点击此处查看我所有免费产品 AlgoXpert 是 款专为 MetaTrader 5打造的高级 半自动交易助手 ，旨在 消除 主观手动交易与算法市场分析之间的 隔阂 。本系统专为有抱负的散户交易者和半专业交易员设计，刻意规避了死板、全自动且容易让用户失去掌控的“黑盒”交易风险。相反，它扮演着 智能副驾驶 的角色，直接在您的实时图表上提供清晰的 结构化视角、视觉导向 以及基于客观数据的决策支持。 AlgoXpert 的核心采用 趋势、波动率与动能综合逻辑 ，对市场进行全天候分析，仅在 高质量条件 满足时才会提示交易机会。通过 过滤散户噪音 并聚焦于 机构订单流原理 ，它赋能您精准执行交易，同时让您对自己的投资组合保持 最终的主控权 。 规格 适用于头寸超短线（Scalp）与日内交易（Intraday） 支持从 M1 到 W1 的多周期控制 集合突破、趋势与结构交易于 体的综合系统 结合市场与波动率逻辑，锁定 精准入场区域 高级风险管理 ， 对活动订单进行持续监控 打造结构化、受控交易的 全方位框架 适配全球所有主要交易时段 集成交易面板，支持 Buy、Sell、保本点、部分平仓
    FREE
    NewsXpert
    Steve Rosenstock
    程序库
    点击此处查看我所有免费产品 NewsXpert 专为交易者设计，用于在图表上直接提供所有即将发布的经济事件的清晰、结构化概览。 你的 MetaTrader 5 实时新闻过滤器 。该指标会自动识别所选货币的所有相关新闻，并用颜色编码的线条标记（低、中、高影响）。因此你始终确切知道市场将 何时 、因 哪些新闻 而波动 - 无需打开外部日历或标签页。  NewsXpert 让经济不确定性变得可预测，因为它将所有相关市场信息准确地显示在你需要的位置 - 直接在图表上并实时呈现 。凭借清晰的可视化、精准的提前预警时间，以及仅过滤真正重要的货币和事件的能力，你的交易将变得更加冷静、有序和专业。通过 NewsXpert ，你不再被动反应，而是可以主动出击 - 充分准备、信息充足，并拥有一个能可靠保护你免受强烈市场波动的系统。它会在重要事件前为你提供实时信息、倒计时以及提醒 - 通过警报、推送或电子邮件发送。这样你不会再错过任何市场反应，并能精准控制风险。 规格 在图表上实时显示所有即将发布的经济新闻。 新闻影响等级颜色标识（LOW、MEDIUM、HIGH）。 可按货币过滤显示（如 USD、EU
    FREE
    ShowXpert
    Steve Rosenstock
    5 (2)
    实用工具
    点击此处查看我所有免费产品 ShowXpert 是你的 MetaTrader 5 可视化控制中心 。 ShowXpert 是一款智能工具，它会在图表中直接显示你所有已平仓的 Buy 和 Sell 交易 ，包括以 点数和货币 表示的结果。盈利以绿色显示，亏损以红色显示，清晰、直观且实时更新。通过一眼就能识别哪些策略有效，以及你当前的交易如何发展。无论是用于 策略分析、实时监控 ，还是让你的交易更加可视化。所有元素均可完全自定义：颜色、字体、线条样式和显示格式（点数或 USD）。最终你将获得 个精确、透明且具有激励作用的个人绩效面板。  ShowXpert 将原始数据转化为可见的结果，让交易真正可体验，并且是专业 Xpert-Series 系列的一部分，适用于有高要求的交易者。  ShowXpert 使你的交易比以往任何时候都更加清晰 - 一款可自定义的强大工具，让你的结果可视化，并帮助你以精确、结构和信心分析市场。 规格 在图表上直接显示所有 Buy 和 Sell 信号 ，清晰、可视化、并实时呈现 盈亏显示 支持以点数或 USD 展示 - 按你认为重要的方式 实时跟踪 未平仓交易
    FREE
    ZoneXpert
    Steve Rosenstock
    3.67 (3)
    指标
    点击此处查看我所有免费产品 ZoneXpert 是你在 MetaTrader 5 上的可视化市场分析工具 - 专为 自动识别支撑区和阻力区 、以颜色标记并实时更新而设计。 该指标分析价格结构、高点、低点和成交量区域，向你展示市场真正会反应的位置 - 以及会突破的位置。 使用 ZoneXpert ，你可以一眼看到市场力量聚集的位置 - 并在真正产生决策的地方交易，而不是在随机波动的位置。 无需手动画线或比较旧的价格水平， ZoneXpert 为你提供一个动态、清晰的区域系统，直接显示在图表上。 每个区域都会自动设定边界并根据当前市场运动进行调整 - 非常适合规划进场与出场、控制风险并理解市场反应。 无论你交易 Forex、Gold 还是 Index， ZoneXpert 都能让你看到市场真正决策的那些不可见价格区域。 非常适合重视 结构、时机和视觉清晰度 的交易者。 规格 自动识别 支撑区和阻力区（实时） 动态调整 区域以匹配当前市场走势 自动识别价格结构、高点、低点和成交量区域 颜色标识 活跃区域、测试区域和突破区域 多周期分析 - 在所有周期上均可显示 灵敏度调节 - 可选择更
    FREE
    StrongXpert
    Steve Rosenstock
    5 (2)
    指标
    点击此处查看我所有免费产品 StrongXpert 是你的全球外汇市场 实时强弱监控工具 。 它的设计目的是向你展示 资金实际流入的位置 - 以及资金流出的方向 。 该指标测量 所有八大主要货币的相对强度 （USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD） 并将复杂的价格波动转化为简单、易读的可视化仪表板 - 直接在图表上显示。 几秒钟内即可识别最强和最弱的货币 - 非常适合用于确认交易设置、 过滤趋势方向或捕捉反转点。  不再猜测，不再推测 - 只有清晰的实时市场结构。  许多强弱指标只显示简单计算或延迟数据， 而 StrongXpert 通过 连续实时分析 动态适应市场阶段。 它每秒都会提供最新、精准的货币强弱关系图 - 无延迟、 无重绘、无妥协。 这让你能够在市场波动完全爆发之前快速做出反应。 规格 实时计算 货币相对强度 支持全部八大主要货币 （USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD） 显示强度 百分比或点数   颜色编码：绿色 - 强势，红色 - 弱势 动态排序 根据当前强度自动排序 可调整时间单位
    FREE
    TimeXpert
    Steve Rosenstock
    5 (3)
    实用工具
    点击此处查看我所有免费产品 TimeXpert 是一款完全免费的 MetaTrader 5 工具，可将全球 交易时段 - Tokyo、Sydney、London、New York - 直接显示在你的图表上。 无需手动计算时间，你将获得一个 自动的、颜色编码的概览 ，可以一眼识别 市场何时开盘、重叠或收盘 。 这使你能够即时判断 波动性在哪里出现 、 流动性何时增强 ，以及哪些时段最适合你的交易策略。 所有元素都 完全可自定义  - 从颜色和线条样式到显示的会话数量，使 TimeXpert 成为每位交易者的灵活辅助工具。  TimeXpert 帮助你 完善交易时机  ，准确显示 市场何时开始移动以及哪些时段带来最强的市场冲击 - 这是任何专业交易系统的重要工具。 凭借其 干净、极简的设计  ， TimeXpert 将你的 MetaTrader 5 转变为 全球市场的可视化地图 - 精准、直观且 100% 免费。 规格 显示 全球交易时段 ：Tokyo、Sydney、London、New York 自动调整 至经纪商服务器时间和时区 颜色编码方块，明确区分每个交易时段 过去和未来的交
    FREE
    DashXpert
    Steve Rosenstock
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    点击此处查看我所有免费产品 DashXpert 是一款完全免费的强大面板，适用于 MetaTrader 5 ，可将所有关键的 市场数据、账户信息和性能统计 直接显示在你的图表上。 无需在窗口和标签之间来回切换， DashXpert 为你提供一个 集中式、智能化的概览 - 经过优化，具有最大清晰度、最少干扰与专业外观。 它为你实时呈现 持仓、盈亏、胜率以及账户余额 的清晰概览。 这使得 DashXpert 不仅是一个实用的日常工具，也是一款 完整的性能监控面板 ，帮助你理解、改进并透明地可视化你的交易。 此外，该面板会自动显示最重要的 交易时段（Sydney、Tokyo、London、New York） 及其状态 - 让你即时看到 市场何时、何处正在波动 。 凭借其 现代、极简的设计 、清晰的配色方案以及在所有图表类型上的完美可读性， DashXpert 将你的 MetaTrader 打造成真正的 交易驾驶舱 - 清晰、专业且 100% 免费。 规格 Bid / Ask / High / Low / Spread 实时动态更新 当前余额、可用保证金和净值 - 始终可见 浮动盈亏（持
    FREE
    InfoXpert
    Steve Rosenstock
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    点击此处查看我所有免费产品 InfoXpert 是 款免费的智能工具，适用于 MetaTrader 5 ，可将所有关键交易数据直接显示在图表上 - 实时、清晰且精确。 你可以立即看到你的盈亏（以货币和百分比显示）、点差以及当前蜡烛的剩余时间 - 非常适合在活跃交易中快速决策。 所有元素都 完全可自定义  - 你可以决定显示哪些数据、使用哪些颜色，以及信息出现在图表的什么位置：上方、下方或紧贴价格旁边。 这样一来， InfoXpert 会适应你的风格，而不是让你去适应它。 凭借其 现代且极简的设计 ， InfoXpert 成为你的轻量化交易信息面板 - 精确、高效，并且完全免费。 这是为重视清晰度、控制力和完美时机的交易者打造的必备工具。  InfoXpert 将功能性与风格相结合 - 为希望看到自己成功每个细节的交易者而设计。 规格 在图表上直接展示 关键交易数据 实时显示盈亏（货币与百分比） 显示点差 显示当前蜡烛剩余时间并带有倒计时 完全可自定义布局  - 选择你想显示的内容 灵活放置：顶部、底部、左侧、右侧或紧邻价格 可调节颜色、字体大小和样式 - 保证最佳可读性 即时实时
    FREE
    AutoXpert
    Steve Rosenstock
    实用工具
    集交易面板、交易管理器和自动交易于一体 - 直接在图表上显示。 一个好的交易面板能节省点击次数。 一个非常好的交易面板则会告诉你何时点击才物有所值。 AutoXpert 将两者都带入图表中：包含 Buy, Sell, Close, Reverse, Break-Even 和 Partial Close 的完整面板，外加两条随动的信号线，使方向和时机变得清晰可见。慢线显示市场趋势的方向。快线则显示入场的最佳时机。如果两者一致，你就拥有了一个清晰的交易设置；如果两者矛盾，你就知道等待是更好的选择。你可以通过点击实时切换信号线的时间周期（Timeframe）和速度，因此同一个面板既适用于快速的日内交易，也适用于稳健的波段入场。如果你愿意， AutoXpert 可以自动管理你的持仓头寸：将止损移至保本位（Break-Even），在回调时获取部分利润，沿着趋势线追踪止损，以及在趋势反转时平仓。如果你对自己的交易设置充满信心，可以让内置的自动交易（Autotrader）接管，严格遵循“每次趋势变化只交易一次”的规则。结构化交易就是这么简单。 面板与交易管理器 直接在图表上进行一键交易：Bu
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论