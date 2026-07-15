Gold Smart EA X1
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Gold Smart EA X1 – Intelligent Automated Trading for Gold (XAUUSD)
Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4
Gold Smart EA X1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4.
The EA combines a customized ZigZag-based market structure analysis with intelligent price action confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Every position is opened only after the strategy confirms the market direction using swing analysis and candle confirmation.
Designed with risk management in mind, Gold Smart EA X1 includes a controlled averaging system, automatic lot calculation, and advanced trade management features to help traders manage positions efficiently.
Trading Strategy
Gold Smart EA X1 continuously analyzes the market using a customized ZigZag algorithm to detect significant swing highs and swing lows.
The EA evaluates:
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Market structure
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Swing highs and swing lows
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Candlestick body confirmations
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Price rejection from important levels
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Trend continuation and reversal opportunities
Once all trading conditions are satisfied, the EA automatically opens a trade.
If the market temporarily moves against the initial position, the EA can manage the trade using a limited Smart Averaging system with a maximum of 3 positions, while respecting a minimum distance between entries.
This approach helps control risk while maintaining flexibility during normal market fluctuations.Main Features
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
Specially designed and optimized for the characteristics and volatility of the Gold market.
Intelligent Money Management
The EA includes an automatic lot size calculator based on:
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Current account balance
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Selected risk percentage
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Account growth
Manual lot size can also be used if preferred.
Smart Averaging System
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Maximum of 3 trades
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Minimum distance filter between positions
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Designed to avoid excessive exposure
Basket Trailing Stop
The EA manages all open positions together and applies a unified trailing stop to help protect accumulated profits.
High-Speed Order Management
Fast trade management algorithms help execute trade modifications and closures efficiently during volatile market conditions.
Trading Time Filter
Built-in trading session filters allow the EA to avoid selected market periods and low-liquidity hours.
On-Chart Information Panel
A clean dashboard displays:
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Account Balance
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Equity
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Current Spread
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Daily Profit
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Weekly Profit
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Open Positions
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Minimum Deposit: $100
Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or higher
Recommended Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread / Zero Spread
Recommended VPS: Yes (for uninterrupted 24/5 operation)Advantages
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Fully automated trading
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No manual intervention required
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Automatic money management
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Intelligent trade management
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Controlled risk averaging
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Optimized specifically for Gold
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Easy installation and setup
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Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a Zero Spread account is recommended.
Open an Exness Zero Account:
https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7Risk Warning
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test the Expert Advisor on a Demo Account before using it on a live account. Adjust the Risk settings according to your personal trading objectives and risk tolerance.
Gold Smart EA X1 has been developed to provide disciplined, automated Gold trading with intelligent entry logic, structured risk management, and efficient position control, making it a valuable tool for traders seeking a systematic approach to the XAUUSD market.