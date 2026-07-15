Gold Smart EA X1

Gold Smart EA X1 – Intelligent Automated Trading for Gold (XAUUSD)

Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

Gold Smart EA X1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4.

The EA combines a customized ZigZag-based market structure analysis with intelligent price action confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Every position is opened only after the strategy confirms the market direction using swing analysis and candle confirmation.

Designed with risk management in mind, Gold Smart EA X1 includes a controlled averaging system, automatic lot calculation, and advanced trade management features to help traders manage positions efficiently.

Trading Strategy

Gold Smart EA X1 continuously analyzes the market using a customized ZigZag algorithm to detect significant swing highs and swing lows.

The EA evaluates:

  • Market structure

  • Swing highs and swing lows

  • Candlestick body confirmations

  • Price rejection from important levels

  • Trend continuation and reversal opportunities

Once all trading conditions are satisfied, the EA automatically opens a trade.

If the market temporarily moves against the initial position, the EA can manage the trade using a limited Smart Averaging system with a maximum of 3 positions, while respecting a minimum distance between entries.

This approach helps control risk while maintaining flexibility during normal market fluctuations.

Main Features

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

Specially designed and optimized for the characteristics and volatility of the Gold market.

Intelligent Money Management

The EA includes an automatic lot size calculator based on:

  • Current account balance

  • Selected risk percentage

  • Account growth

Manual lot size can also be used if preferred.

Smart Averaging System

  • Maximum of 3 trades

  • Minimum distance filter between positions

  • Designed to avoid excessive exposure

Basket Trailing Stop

The EA manages all open positions together and applies a unified trailing stop to help protect accumulated profits.

High-Speed Order Management

Fast trade management algorithms help execute trade modifications and closures efficiently during volatile market conditions.

Trading Time Filter

Built-in trading session filters allow the EA to avoid selected market periods and low-liquidity hours.

On-Chart Information Panel

A clean dashboard displays:

  • Account Balance

  • Equity

  • Current Spread

  • Daily Profit

  • Weekly Profit

  • Open Positions

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: $100

Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or higher

Recommended Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread / Zero Spread

Recommended VPS: Yes (for uninterrupted 24/5 operation)

Advantages

  • Fully automated trading

  • No manual intervention required

  • Automatic money management

  • Intelligent trade management

  • Controlled risk averaging

  • Optimized specifically for Gold

  • Easy installation and setup

  • Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

Recommended Broker

For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a Zero Spread account is recommended.

Open an Exness Zero Account:

https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7

Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a Demo Account before using it on a live account. Adjust the Risk settings according to your personal trading objectives and risk tolerance.

Gold Smart EA X1 has been developed to provide disciplined, automated Gold trading with intelligent entry logic, structured risk management, and efficient position control, making it a valuable tool for traders seeking a systematic approach to the XAUUSD market.


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Winter
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Принцип работы советника основан на открытии сделок при получении сигнала от своих индикаторов. Закрытие происходит при поступлении противоположного сигнала. Настройки упрощены до минимума, можно выставить только рабочий лот. Советник настроен на работу на паре EUR/USD, таймфреймы  M5, M15, M30, H1 Советник не  использует в торговле, мартингейл и усреднение. Мониторинг советника   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/795297
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4.55 (42)
专家
TopBottomEA的优势： 首款支持小本金工作的EA，实盘4年多了；本EA基于波动率自适应机制，一次只下一单，每单带止损，平均每天4单左右，持单时长12小时左右， 使用Dukascopy真实历史数据，以20美元极限本金挑战回测跑完了10年以上。 每间隔三天涨价$100元,涨价过程:  998--> 1098--> 1198 ...... 涨到目标价 $ 4999为止，购买后，EA工作期间，可以和我们的真实观摩账户交易记录比较。 如遇到安装和EA回测问题，请联系我们 ；购买8天后，即可免费领取   Band trend indicator 指标 。 加入公众群组： 点击这里 挑战最小资金 真实账户： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1575208   质量【可靠性】5格，在新冠病毒期间，EA交易中断了一年，服务器因故过期。 支持货币：GBPCAD ，EURSGD  ，其它品种以后再陆续增加，大家目的是为了赚钱，只选最优，货币不在多在精，让收益更稳定。 支持周期：M1图表 平台推荐：icmarkets平台原始点差账户，fpmarkets 平台原始点差账
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
专家
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
专家
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
作者的更多信息
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Egypt Station EA1
Samir Arman
专家
There is the first expert enters a sale deal The second expert enters the purchase Each expert works on pending deals multiples With each expert closing his trades at a 10 point profit Better to watch the video before working the experiment. Parameters: OP_symbol_1 : Open positions BUY  or open positions SELL. Lot1: Manual Lot Size. Auto_Lot: Set to true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, set to false if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as p
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
专家
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance Hedging Forex EA1 version   "8.00" I work at a demo account https://t.me/hfmq4/109 --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a begin
Hedging Forex EA4
Samir Arman
5 (1)
专家
The expert will initially open a buy order and a sell order. When a 20 point profit is achieved, a buy order and a sell order are opened. When a buy-back deal is cooling the deal by multiplying the combination *3 All this was explained in the video please watch Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://tinyurl.com/y7xkqz89 The ATR indicator has been added When Open_ATR=true It works in Take Profit mode programmatically With the control of the value of the pointer from the period and th
Egyptian Fighter Arman EA2
Samir Arman
专家
How it works, how to set the settings and the timing used. Watch the video from the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrathrWJwFg The expert works like the first expert method Egyptian Fighter Arman EA2 is primarily a Scalping EA that combines data from multiple indicators such as (Stochastic, MACD, RSI and MAs) on 1 Min time frame to make a trading decision when there is decent trading opportunity. the expert itself tries to minimize your Risk exposure by using Risk Management system inheri
Macd Arman EA1 AR1
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all How the expert works on the MACD indicator In a way breakthrough level was put in the expert Login to buy or sell With multiplier deals being opened after a number of points All trades are closed together on a 20 pip gain. Parameters: MACD indicator . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the gre
Dow Up Zigzag EA
Samir Arman
专家
How to work on the ZigZag index The same default settings When the top and bottom of the index form with the top and bottom of another form The trade is entered when the Moving index is broken From the bottom up or vice versa. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if a
Renko Arman EA2
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works on the Renko chart Watching the  video explains how Renko works With expert work. Work like expert image settings as shown in the image First, the Renko chart generation expert only works with the market Wait for the market to work and try like explaining the video Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of
Amar Ya Alexandria EA2
Samir Arman
1 (1)
专家
Hello all The expert is working on the zig zag indicator With Fibonacci levels Moving average indicator The method of opening deals depends on the numerical method of all indicators together Entering into a position buy or sell  With the cooling of the multipliers, the closing of the winning buy deals and the closing of the winning selling deals You can try with the same settings One of the best frames M5 With the experience, the best Fremat appears. arameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot:
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
The king Hedging Forex
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The king Hedging Forex I work at a demo account https://t.me/hfmq4/105 Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. M
Hedging Gold EA1
Samir Arman
专家
very important But gold moved more than 1800 points in a week Please be careful, do not work on gold with this expert advisor Work is on weak currency pairs with strong trend and high volatility The latest version is available at this link https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2016 Hello all The expert advisor is on my channel for those who want to buy or rent https://t.me/Arman_MT4  A hedging expert works on gold From the expert settings, zero is added to the Take Profit If the gold chart is, there are two
My Friend EA2
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all There have been updates and changes in the way open deals work It is different from the first expert, My Friend EA In opening deals only, and the rest of the conditions are as they were in the past: This expert is a type of oscillator It works on a set of indicators with the profit tracking method With the work of cooling deals with the closure of all together It is preferred to work on the M5 timing Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://tinyurl.com/y7xkqz89 arameters: Lot1
Fibonacci Arman EA4
Samir Arman
专家
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
MoSalah EA
Samir Arman
专家
Follow signals here The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert wor
Happy New Year EA
Samir Arman
专家
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Forex Safety
Samir Arman
专家
The expert works on the gold chart First, work on the five-minute timer The step size is 10 pips when working on currency pairs When working on gold, the step size = 100 if there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the price of gold. How the expert works When opening the first deal The trolling stop works in pursuit of profit If the price goes down, it opens a deal every move distance Until he reaches 8 deals, he opens a deal opposite the open one, and the lot size is equal Her
Forex Safety EA2
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works in a digital way to determine the liquidity in the market with making deals BUYSTOP AND SELLSTOP From the current price with the distance control from the step from the expert settings Only the first deal works with him, the method of chasing the profit, the trolling stop The expert works to close the last profitable deal with the first SELL and BUY trade With the method of closing deals from Win Equity The expert works on currency pairs and works on gold The expert w
Silver Eagle EA1
Samir Arman
专家
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Renko Again EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works on the intersection of moving averages with a digital method of opening deals With closing deals on a profit of a number of points programmatically With opening deals with the trend and closing some deals together for a profit until all are closed together for a profit The expert works on regular candles. It is possible to experiment on the timing of five minutes, quarter-hour, half-hour or hour parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically ca
Recovery Zone EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all Expert works in Recovery Zone With the opening of a buy or sell deal at the expense of the general trend with the suspension of a pending deal in multiples With the control of the complications from the multiples box from LO1 to LO20 Control it according to the way you work With closing all together on the target with the arithmetic mean method Working on currency pairs, it is preferable to have a small spread Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here Deposit: 5000 USD lot :0.01 https://
Sama Hedging Forex EA
Samir Arman
专家
An idea of testing hedge EA in the strategy tester will be given in this article. As you know, the strategy tester has its own limit unabling to open any order for another symbol. Every user that would like to test his/her own hedge Expert Advisors needs to test it/them live only. But does this limit our capabilities? I am sure that every hedge trader needs to test his own EA before trading live. So, I am giving the idea of generating a virtual strategy testing behavior (tester-like) to you all
Ichimoku ZigZag EA
Samir Arman
专家
As indicated by the name of the expert, he works on the Ichimoku indicator and the ZigZag indicator The first indicator works to determine the direction if the price is above the cloud, the trend here is buy If the price is below the cloud, the trend here is sell The second indicator works to enter the trade after closing a candle above the top or the bottom of the bottom Here he enters the trade when the trend corresponds to the second indicator The goal is 10 fixed points within the expert co
Golden Net EA
Samir Arman
专家
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Bollinger and RSI and Moving
Samir Arman
专家
Bollinger and RSI and Moving Hello all As the name is the expert works with these indicators In determining the trend and not working in saturation and entering the opposite direction The conditions of the three indicators were linked together to enter the trades If he enters a buy transaction and reverses the trend, he enters a sale, and it is in the way of hedging Buying or selling opens at an entry signal from the indicators, with all deals closed together When experimenting, a back test on
Gulls EA
Samir Arman
专家
Trend expert with a large number of indicators and the digital method in determining the opening of deals with the opening of multipliers deals when the trend reverses Work on the five-minute timer Work as the settings or control it if you like Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://one.exness-track.com/a/lmeqq9b7 Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use
Moving Arman EA2
Samir Arman
专家
The moving average expert works by intersectional method in opening deals using the moving average and other indicators in a digital way in opening deals With opening deals of the size of a lot twice the last lot with closing all together or closing the last two profitable deals with the biggest losing deal Work on the five minutes or quarter of an hour Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://icmarkets.com/global/en/?camp=55169 https://one.exness-track.com/
Fibonacci Hedging EA
Samir Arman
专家
he expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
RSI Hedging EA
Samir Arman
专家
he expert works on the RSI levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker
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