Smart Hedging Armor
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
Professional Expert Advisor for Smart Hedging & Mathematical Recovery
For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a Zero Spread account is recommended.
Open an Exness Zero Account:
https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7
Smart Hedging Armor is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor developed for traders who seek a professional hedging strategy combined with intelligent trend analysis and advanced recovery management.
Instead of relying on traditional Grid systems that can expose trading accounts to excessive risk during periods of high volatility, Smart Hedging Armor utilizes an intelligent hedging algorithm that dynamically manages Buy and Sell positions. The EA continuously evaluates all open trades and intelligently closes the most profitable positions together with the worst losing positions whenever the overall basket reaches the desired profit target.
The result is a sophisticated recovery system designed to reduce floating drawdown while maintaining stable long-term trading performance.
🔥 Main Features
✅ Fully automated trading.
✅ Advanced Trend Detection System.
✅ Intelligent Hedging & Recovery Algorithm.
✅ Smart Basket Profit Closing.
✅ Dynamic Money Management.
✅ Automatic Lot Size Calculation (Optional).
✅ Built-in Daily and Weekly Profit Targets.
✅ Advanced On-Chart Information Dashboard.
✅ Optimized for Hedging Accounts.
✅ Fast execution with advanced order management.
🛡️ Smart Basket Recovery
The EA continuously monitors all open Buy and Sell trades.
When the combined floating profit reaches your predefined target, the algorithm automatically closes the optimal combination of winning and losing trades, allowing the account to recover more efficiently while locking in net profits.
📈 Money Management
Smart Hedging Armor includes flexible money management options:
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Automatic Lot Size based on Account Equity.
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Manual Fixed Lot trading.
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Adjustable Risk Percentage.
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Profit and Loss protection.
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Daily and Weekly Profit Targets.
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Trading Time Filter.
📊 On-Chart Dashboard
The integrated dashboard displays important account statistics in real time, including:
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Balance
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Equity
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Floating Profit/Loss
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Drawdown
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Spread
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Daily Profit
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Weekly Profit
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Monthly Profit
Timeframe
M5 (5 Minutes)
Recommended Minimum Capital
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Minimum balance: $5,000 USD
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OR use a Cent Account, which is strongly recommended for traders with smaller capital.
Using a balance lower than the recommended amount may significantly increase account risk due to the nature of hedging and recovery strategies.
Recommended Currency Pairs
Smart Hedging Armor performs best on high-volatility Forex pairs, such as:
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EURUSD
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GBPUSD
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GBPJPY
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EURJPY
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USDJPY
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AUDUSD
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USDCAD
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Other actively traded Forex pairs with good market movement.
⚠️ Gold (XAUUSD) Warning
Although the Expert Advisor is technically capable of trading Gold (XAUUSD), it is not recommended for most users.
Gold is an extremely volatile instrument and can generate large price movements within a short period of time, which may significantly increase account drawdown and trading risk.
If you choose to trade Gold, please watch the setup video included in the product description and use the recommended Gold settings exactly as demonstrated.
Best Account Type
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Hedging Account
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Low Spread or ECN Broker
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Fast Execution Server
Core Inputs
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Auto Lots
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Fixed Lot
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Risk Percentage
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Basket Profit Target
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Basket Loss Protection
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Daily Profit Target
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Weekly Profit Target
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Trading Start Time
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Trading End Time
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Recovery Multiplier
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Spread Filter
Important Risk Notice
Smart Hedging Armor is an advanced mathematical recovery system designed to improve trade management and capital efficiency. However, no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account, and ensure your account balance is sufficient for your selected trading settings.
Why Choose Smart Hedging Armor?
✔ Intelligent Trend Trading
✔ Advanced Hedging Technology
✔ Smart Recovery System
✔ Flexible Money Management
✔ Real-Time Analytics Dashboard
✔ Professional Risk Control
✔ Designed for Serious Forex Traders
Protect your capital, manage risk intelligently, and let Smart Hedging Armor work for you with a professional hedging strategy built for today's dynamic Forex market.