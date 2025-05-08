RiskGuard Quantum Simulator
Quantum Simulator – Discover the Power of Quantum Dynamic Risk
Quantum Simulator is an Expert Advisor designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Quantum function, fully integrated into the RiskGuard Management system.
Through a simple interface, you can simulate an equity curve starting from a fixed balance of €100,000, using your own custom statistics:
Win Rate (%)
Average Risk/Reward Ratio
Number of Trades
Maximum Allowed Drawdown
(Optional) Minimum Accepted Drawdown
The EA performs a Monte Carlo simulation to calculate the optimal risk percentage that respects the drawdown constraints you set.
Once the equity curve is generated, you can visually compare:
The curve based on traditional fixed risk
The curve generated with Quantum dynamic risk
What’s the purpose?
Quantum Simulator allows you to see how Quantum adaptive risk behaves across a specific sequence of trades.
It is designed to give traders a clear and practical insight into the potential of the Quantum function, which is a core component of RiskGuard Management, where it is applied in real time during live trading.
Why use it?
Evaluate the real impact of dynamic risk on your strategy
Compare simulated scenarios with and without Quantum
Prepare for confident use of RiskGuard Management
Simulatore incredibile!! Calcola in automatico il miglior rischio da usare su ogni trade. Ho fatto un test con i miei trade precedenti e usando il simulatore, i risultati sono pazzeschi!