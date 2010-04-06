Shved Position Pips Label mt4
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.13
- 激活: 5
Shved Position Pips Label MT4 is a professional utility indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal that displays the real-time floating profit or loss of all your active orders directly on the chart. No more switching to the "Trade" tab — all the crucial information is positioned right in front of your eyes next to the current price line!
Key Advantages:
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Smooth Price-Anchored Alignment: The labels are anchored to the last bar and smoothly slide vertically following the market. When scrolling the chart history or changing timeframes, the blocks automatically move along with the candles without any overlapping issues.
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Net Profit Calculation (Including Swaps & Commissions): In currency mode, the indicator automatically calculates the net financial result for each trade by summing the floating profit, swaps, and broker commissions (Profit + Swap + Commission). This displays the true financial picture of your account.
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Highly Optimized for MT4: Built on strict modern MT4 standards (#property strict), the indicator is optimized for low CPU load and performs background calculations every 150 ms to ensure smooth operation on high-frequency tick data during major news releases.
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Automatic Width Adjustment: The width of the blocks dynamically adapts to the text length. The column remains neatly aligned and legible, preventing any text clipping on the sides.
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Symmetric "Total" Box: The total sum of all running positions is displayed at the bottom of the column. This block automatically centers and stands out symmetrically for a better visual layout.
Indicator Settings (Inputs):
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Display Mode: Choose between displaying in Points (Pips) or Deposit Currency.
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Label Offset X: Set the horizontal gap from the current candle (in pixels).
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Label Width / Height: Set the minimum dimensions of the labels.
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Row Spacing: Set the vertical gap between rows in the column.
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Total Width Offset: Set the extra width to make the Total box stand out.
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Custom Colors: Full control over background and text colors for profitable and losing trades separately, as well as for the Total box.
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Border Settings: Choose a custom border color or allow it to match the text color automatically.