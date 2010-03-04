NovaGuard Gold & BTC EA — Precision Dual-Asset Trading with Institutional-Grade Risk Control

NovaGuard is a professional multi-asset Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the two most traded volatility instruments on MetaTrader 5: Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Built for traders who demand both aggressive opportunity capture and disciplined capital protection, NovaGuard runs a single unified engine capable of monitoring and executing on both symbols simultaneously — no need to attach separate EAs to separate charts or juggle conflicting parameter sets.

Core Strategy Engine

At the heart of NovaGuard is a proprietary signal system that combines multi-timeframe price action with confirming technical indicators to identify high-probability entry zones on both metals and crypto markets. Rather than relying on a single lagging indicator, NovaGuard cross-references momentum, structure, and volatility conditions before committing to a position — filtering out low-quality setups that typically cause retail EAs to bleed accounts during choppy sessions.

Full Risk Management Suite

NovaGuard was built around the principle that surviving the market matters more than any single winning trade. Every risk parameter is fully customizable:

Flexible Lot Sizing — trade with a fixed lot size for predictable exposure, or switch to percentage-based auto-lot sizing, where NovaGuard calculates position size dynamically based on your account balance and stop-loss distance, keeping risk-per-trade consistent no matter how volatile Gold or BTC becomes.

— trade with a fixed lot size for predictable exposure, or switch to percentage-based auto-lot sizing, where NovaGuard calculates position size dynamically based on your account balance and stop-loss distance, keeping risk-per-trade consistent no matter how volatile Gold or BTC becomes. Configurable Stop Loss & Take Profit — set your SL/TP in points to match your own risk appetite and the natural volatility profile of each asset.

— set your SL/TP in points to match your own risk appetite and the natural volatility profile of each asset. Maximum Daily Drawdown Shield — NovaGuard tracks your account equity from the start of each trading day and automatically halts new trade entries the moment your defined daily loss threshold is reached, protecting your capital from runaway losing streaks and emotional revenge trading.

— NovaGuard tracks your account equity from the start of each trading day and automatically halts new trade entries the moment your defined daily loss threshold is reached, protecting your capital from runaway losing streaks and emotional revenge trading. Automated Trailing Stop — once a position moves into sufficient profit, NovaGuard begins trailing the stop loss to lock in gains as the trend extends, letting winners run without requiring you to babysit the chart.

— once a position moves into sufficient profit, NovaGuard begins trailing the stop loss to lock in gains as the trend extends, letting winners run without requiring you to babysit the chart. Break-Even Automation — as soon as a trade reaches a defined profit threshold, NovaGuard automatically moves the stop loss to break-even (plus a configurable buffer), effectively removing risk from the trade while it continues developing.

Built for Real-World Trading Conditions

NovaGuard was developed and tested with MetaTrader 5's live execution environment in mind — proper slippage control, safe order-modification handling, and symbol validation checks ensure the EA performs reliably across different brokers' Gold and Bitcoin contract specifications, which can vary significantly in point value, spread, and margin requirements.

Who NovaGuard Is For

Whether you're a swing trader looking to capture multi-day moves in Gold during macro uncertainty, or a crypto trader wanting systematic, emotion-free execution on Bitcoin's sharp intraday swings, NovaGuard adapts to both. It's suited for traders who want an EA that respects capital preservation as much as profit generation — not a martingale grid system, not a high-frequency scalper gambling on spread, but a structured, rules-based approach to two of the market's most compelling instruments.

Recommended Setup

Use on an ECN/Raw account with tight spreads on XAUUSD and BTCUSD. VPS hosting is recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 (Gold) and 24/7 (BTC) monitoring. Always test on a demo account first to tune inputs to your broker's specific contract specifications before going live.