NovaGuard Gold BTC

NovaGuard Gold & BTC EA — Precision Dual-Asset Trading with Institutional-Grade Risk Control

NovaGuard is a professional multi-asset Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the two most traded volatility instruments on MetaTrader 5: Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Built for traders who demand both aggressive opportunity capture and disciplined capital protection, NovaGuard runs a single unified engine capable of monitoring and executing on both symbols simultaneously — no need to attach separate EAs to separate charts or juggle conflicting parameter sets.

Core Strategy Engine
At the heart of NovaGuard is a proprietary signal system that combines multi-timeframe price action with confirming technical indicators to identify high-probability entry zones on both metals and crypto markets. Rather than relying on a single lagging indicator, NovaGuard cross-references momentum, structure, and volatility conditions before committing to a position — filtering out low-quality setups that typically cause retail EAs to bleed accounts during choppy sessions.

Full Risk Management Suite
NovaGuard was built around the principle that surviving the market matters more than any single winning trade. Every risk parameter is fully customizable:

  • Flexible Lot Sizing — trade with a fixed lot size for predictable exposure, or switch to percentage-based auto-lot sizing, where NovaGuard calculates position size dynamically based on your account balance and stop-loss distance, keeping risk-per-trade consistent no matter how volatile Gold or BTC becomes.
  • Configurable Stop Loss & Take Profit — set your SL/TP in points to match your own risk appetite and the natural volatility profile of each asset.
  • Maximum Daily Drawdown Shield — NovaGuard tracks your account equity from the start of each trading day and automatically halts new trade entries the moment your defined daily loss threshold is reached, protecting your capital from runaway losing streaks and emotional revenge trading.
  • Automated Trailing Stop — once a position moves into sufficient profit, NovaGuard begins trailing the stop loss to lock in gains as the trend extends, letting winners run without requiring you to babysit the chart.
  • Break-Even Automation — as soon as a trade reaches a defined profit threshold, NovaGuard automatically moves the stop loss to break-even (plus a configurable buffer), effectively removing risk from the trade while it continues developing.

Built for Real-World Trading Conditions
NovaGuard was developed and tested with MetaTrader 5's live execution environment in mind — proper slippage control, safe order-modification handling, and symbol validation checks ensure the EA performs reliably across different brokers' Gold and Bitcoin contract specifications, which can vary significantly in point value, spread, and margin requirements.

Who NovaGuard Is For
Whether you're a swing trader looking to capture multi-day moves in Gold during macro uncertainty, or a crypto trader wanting systematic, emotion-free execution on Bitcoin's sharp intraday swings, NovaGuard adapts to both. It's suited for traders who want an EA that respects capital preservation as much as profit generation — not a martingale grid system, not a high-frequency scalper gambling on spread, but a structured, rules-based approach to two of the market's most compelling instruments.

Recommended Setup
Use on an ECN/Raw account with tight spreads on XAUUSD and BTCUSD. VPS hosting is recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 (Gold) and 24/7 (BTC) monitoring. Always test on a demo account first to tune inputs to your broker's specific contract specifications before going live.


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TICK STACK LTD
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4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
作者的更多信息
EMA sniper
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
EMA Sniper Pro — Triple EMA Crossover Expert Advisor with RR Trailing Stop and Drawdown Protection EMA Sniper Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built entirely on Exponential Moving Average crossovers and candle close confirmation. The strategy is transparent, rule-based, and free of complex indicators, neural networks, or martingale mechanics. Every trade decision follows a strict logical sequence that can be audited, backtested, and understood without ambiguity. The goal is to capture
ICT Silver Bullet Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
ICT SILVER BULLET Pro   is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built around the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. It is designed for traders who operate within institutional frameworks and need precision timing tools overlaid directly on their charts. The indicator maps the three major trading sessions — London, New York, and Asian — as shaded kill zone boxes on the chart, each with its own high, low, and midpoint levels drawn as dotted reference lines. These levels update in real
FREE
Omega Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Omega Zones Pro - Indicator Description Overview Omega Zones Pro is a professional Support and Resistance indicator that automatically detects and displays price zones on your chart. It helps traders identify key levels where price is likely to react. How It Works The indicator analyzes historical price data to find swing highs and swing lows. It then groups nearby price levels into zones and rates their strength based on how many times price has reacted to them. Key Features Automatic Zone Dete
FREE
ICT Oracle PRO
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
ICT Oracle PRO is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on authentic Inner Circle Trader concepts. Unlike many EAs that claim to use ICT but rely on simple moving average crossovers or forced synthetic signals, this EA implements genuine ICT detection logic including Fair Value Gaps with three-candle gap validation, Order Blocks identified as the last candle before an impulsive move, Breaker Blocks that form when price breaks through an Order Block, and proper market structure analysis with
Candle Dominance Index
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Candle Dominance Index (CDI) is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 4 that reveals the true conviction behind every candle — not just direction, but how hard bulls or bears dominated the full price range. Most traders look at candle color and size. CDI goes deeper. It measures the ratio of the candle body to the total wick range, giving you an instant read on whether the move was decisive or weak. A tall green bar means bulls closed near the high — genuine strength. A tall red bar me
TrendGate RSI Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
TrendGate RSI Signal is a precision multi-timeframe indicator that combines a Daily trend filter with H1 RSI momentum crossovers to deliver clean, high-probability trade signals — without repainting. Key Features: Daily Trend Filter : Uses EMA(50) on the Daily timeframe to establish a clear bullish or bearish market bias H1 RSI Crossover Entries : Detects RSI(14) crosses above 35 (buy) or below 65 (sell) on confirmed, closed H1 candles only Trend-Aligned Signals Only : Automatically filters out
BreakEdge US30
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
BreakEdge US30 is a fully automated breakout scalping Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones) index. It captures the high-momentum price expansion that follows the New York session open by placing a buy stop and sell stop bracket above and below the current price, then manages the winning trade automatically while cancelling the losing side. STRATEGY At the start of each session window, BreakEdge places a dual pending order bracket — a buy stop above the ask and a sell
GoldSwing Structure Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
GoldSwing Structure Trader is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor specifically developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using institutional-grade market structure analysis. This EA implements a disciplined swing trading approach that identifies trend direction on the Daily timeframe, executes trades on the H4 timeframe, and uses the H1 timeframe strictly for entry confirmation. The core trading logic is built around accurate detection of market structure including Higher Highs, Higher Low
Account Lens
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Account Lens is a professional-grade account monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 4 that transforms the way traders stay informed about their account health during live sessions. Instead of squinting at the tiny account toolbar at the bottom of your terminal or switching windows mid-trade to check your numbers, Account Lens opens a fully independent, dedicated popup chart window that expands to fill your screen and displays your six most critical account metrics in giant, ultra-readable text — Ba
H4 Gold Fortress
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
H4 Gold Fortress EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4. It combines a clean H4 candle breakout strategy with a structured martingale recovery system and a hard equity protection layer, giving the EA both offensive entry logic and a defined risk boundary — something most martingale EAs on the market lack entirely. How the Strategy Works At the close of every H4 candle, the EA locks in the high and low of that completed candle. When live price breaks a
ICT Liquidity Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
ICT Liquidity Zones Pro – FVG, PDH/PDL, Session & Smart Money Levels Product Overview ICT Liquidity Zones Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional trading concepts derived from the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This tool provides traders with a comprehensive suite of liquidity detection, fair value gap analysis, session mapping, and market structure tools typically used by institutional traders. Key Features Supply and Demand Zones The
MTF Liquidity Radar
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
What Makes This Indicator Different Most support and resistance indicators only look at one timeframe. Price breaks a level on M15, you get an alert. But on H4, that same level might be mid-range - not significant at all. MTF Liquidity Radar solves this by analyzing fractals from M15, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously. When multiple timeframes agree on a price level, you get a high-probability zone. When they don't, you ignore it. The Problem This Solves You have likely experienced this: price break
SMReaction Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
SMReaction Zones is a professional support and resistance zone detector for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones by scanning for swing highs and swing lows across the current timeframe and up to three higher timeframes simultaneously. Each zone is scored by the number of price touches, timeframe origin, and whether a liquidity sweep has occurred at that level. Zone width is dynamic, calculated using the Average True Range so that zones
Apex Liquidity Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Apex Liquidity Trader is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology. It replaces simplistic indicator-based entries with a multi-layer confluence engine that only triggers trades when market structure, liquidity, session timing, and price location all align simultaneously. CORE DETECTION ENGINE The EA scans price action for the full suite of institutional market structure events. It identifies Break of Structure on both sides, de
Apex Reversal Suite
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Apex Reversal Suite Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for retail and semi-institutional traders who demand more than simple buy/sell arrows. It combines 15 layered analytical modules into a single, clean chart overlay — delivering high-probability reversal signals backed by multi-timeframe confluence, Smart Money Concepts, and dynamic ATR-based risk management. Who is this for? Swing traders, day traders, and prop firm challenge traders operating on Forex pairs, Gold, and indices.
Midas Grid EA
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Midas Grid EA — Intelligent Cost-Averaging Grid System for XAUUSD Midas Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a triple-confirmation entry filter with an ATR-dynamic grid structure to deploy capital only when market conditions justify it, and exit cleanly when they no longer do. Most grid EAs open positions indiscriminately. Midas Grid EA does not. Before deploying a new cycle, the system evaluates three independent technical
ProTradeLib
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
ProTradeLib - Professional MQL5 Trading Library Complete Developer Toolkit for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeLib is a production-ready, single-file MQL5 include library designed for professional developers building Expert Advisors and trading systems. With seven integrated modules, it provides all the essential building blocks needed to create robust, feature-rich trading applications. Key Features 1. Risk Manager Calculate lot sizes based on account balance percentage, fixed USD risk, or fixed lots Enfo
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
ObjectChain
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
ObjectChain MT5 — Manual Trade Chain Execution Panel What It Does ObjectChain MT5 is a chart-based trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you plan, sequence, and submit multiple pending orders as a single chain — all controlled by draggable horizontal lines directly on the chart. You draw your entries, stop losses, and take profits visually. The EA reads the lines, calculates position sizes automatically from your risk percentage, and waits for price to trigger each level before placi
Smart Bounce Sentinel
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Smart Bounce Sentinel  Smart Bounce Sentinel is a multi-confirmation reversal alert indicator for MetaTrader 5. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It continuously scans the market across three timeframes and notifies you the moment a high-probability bounce setup forms, so you stay in full control of every entry. How it works Smart Bounce Sentinel only triggers an alert when all six layers of confirmation align at the same time: RSI (14) on M15 at or below your threshold (default 30) —
RiskPilot Calculator
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
RiskPilot Calculator is a sophisticated, professional-grade position sizing solution engineered for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and uncompromising risk management in their trading operations. This advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 transforms the complex mathematics of position sizing into an elegant, intuitive interface that eliminates guesswork and emotional decision-making from every trade you execute. By automatically calculating optimal lot sizes based on your account
FridayGap Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
FridayGap Trader  FridayGap Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to detect, measure, and visualize the price gap that forms between the Friday closing price and the Monday opening price on any forex or CFD instrument. These weekend gaps are among the most consistently exploitable recurring patterns in financial markets, driven by news events, geopolitical developments, and institutional repositioning that occur while retail markets are closed. FridayGap T
CorrelFusion
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
CorrelFusion - Multi-Symbol Correlation Matrix & Rolling Heatmap Overview CorrelFusion is a professional correlation analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays a live correlation matrix for up to 10 symbols simultaneously. It features a unique rolling heatmap that visualizes how correlations evolve over time, helping traders identify diversification opportunities, hedge relationships, and market regime shifts at a glance. Key Features Live Correlation Matrix Displays Pearson correlation coeffi
Trend Apex Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Trend Apex Pro MT5 — Product Description Trend Apex Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on a three-layer Exponential Moving Average system combined with dynamic ATR-based risk management, intelligent trade lifecycle control, and a comprehensive suite of daily risk protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based system that entries only when the market structure confirms direction across multiple confluence factors — and exits with
TopDown Price Action
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
TopDown Price Action EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the same top-down analytical framework used by professional price action traders. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or arbitrary signals, the EA reads raw market structure across two timeframes simultaneously — establishing a high-timeframe directional bias on H1 or M30, then dropping to M15 or M5 to execute with precision. Every trade begins with a question: where is the market try
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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