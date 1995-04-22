Gold-Drake - Gold H1 Breakout Utility (Inspired by Ross Congestion)

Gold-Drake is a professional visual utility and trading assistant inspired by the legendary Joe Ross Congestion Breakout strategy [2].

This software has been specifically researched, developed, and optimized to perform exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 (1-Hour) timeframe [2]. Due to the unique volatility, liquidity, and average range dynamics of Gold, the mathematical ratios of this strategy are tailored strictly to this asset [2]. Please note that using Gold-Drake on other assets or timeframes will not yield the same high-performance statistics [2].

While manual trading allows you to filter setups based on news and daily market context, calculating precise lots, Stop Loss, and Take Profit in real-time can be challenging. Gold-Drake handles all the complex math for you, plotting precise levels and recommended lot sizes directly on your screen and sending instant alerts with execution details [1].

🛡️ Unique Feature: The Hybrid Testing Engine

Unlike standard manual indicators that cannot be backtested, Gold-Drake features a built-in Hybrid Simulation Engine [1]:

On Live/Demo Charts: It acts strictly as a Visual & Alert Utility (no auto-trading) [1]. It draws the congestion boxes, signals the setups with on-chart level lines, displays a professional dashboard panel, and provides pop-up alerts with recommended lot sizes, SL, and TP for your manual execution [1].

In the Strategy Tester: It automatically transforms into a 100% Fully Automated Trading Robot [1]. This allows prospective buyers to backtest the strategy with real historical ticks and latency [1], proving the statistical edge of the system on Gold H1 (over 26% profit with only 3.0% relative drawdown in recent historical simulations) [1].

📉 Core Strategy Logic

Congestion Detection: Detects a Mother Bar followed by 4 Inside Bars (i.e., their bodies are completely inside the Mother Bar's high/low range). A solid blue box is drawn [2]. Anti-Contamination Filter: Prevents overlapping boxes to ensure strict sequential pattern validation. Breakout: Price must break out and close outside either the top or bottom of the box. The box line turns dotted to signal the breakout. Setup Trigger (Re-entry): After the breakout, price must reverse and close back inside the box boundaries. This represents a liquidity sweep (fakeout). Gold-Drake instantly draws the setup arrow and calculates trade levels [1].

🚀 Main Features (Upgraded in v1.15)

On-Chart Level Lines: Automatically draws horizontal line levels for Entry (Buy/Sell Stop), Stop Loss (100% of the box), and Take Profit (1:1 ratio) on your chart for perfect visual execution [1].

On-Screen Information Panel: Display a real-time column-style dashboard in the left-hand corner showing precise Long/Short entry prices, Stop Losses, Take Profits, and exact recommended lot sizes [1].

Auto Position Sizer: Calculates the recommended lot size dynamically based on your custom Risk % per trade (e.g., 1.0% of your account balance) and the exact price distance of the Stop Loss [1].

Instant Alerts: Pop-up Terminal Alerts, Mobile Push Notifications, and Email Alerts.

No Lag & Low Latency: Optimized, native MQL5 code [1].

⚙️ Key Input Parameters

Inside Bars after Mother Bar (Default: 4): Number of inside bars required to build a valid box.

Box Validity Limit (Default: 70 Bars): Stop monitoring the box if no setup triggers within this limit.

Risk % per Trade (Default: 1.0%): Custom risk used to dynamically calculate the recommended lot size.

Daily Max Loss % (Default: 3.0%): Maximum daily loss limit (active in Strategy Tester mode for prop-firm simulation).

Draw Boxes & Markers (True/False): Toggle on-chart drawings.

Alert Toggles (Pop-up / Push / Mail): Customize how you receive your trading signals.

💡 Recommendations & Tips

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively [2].

Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour) exclusively [2].

Risk Management: Keeping the Risk % between 0.5% and 1.2% provides the most balanced equity curve for prop-firm challenges.

Disclaimer: Manual trading involves risk. Always test the utility on a demo account or run backtests using the Strategy Tester to fully understand the pattern before committing real capital.