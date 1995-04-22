Gold Drake

Gold-Drake - Gold H1 Breakout Utility (Inspired by Ross Congestion)

Gold-Drake is a professional visual utility and trading assistant  inspired by the legendary Joe Ross Congestion Breakout strategy [2].

This software has been  specifically researched, developed, and optimized to perform exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 (1-Hour) timeframe [2]. Due to the unique volatility, liquidity, and average range dynamics of Gold, the mathematical ratios of this strategy are tailored strictly to this asset [2].  Please note that using Gold-Drake on other assets or timeframes will not yield the same high-performance statistics [2].

While manual trading allows you to filter setups based on news and daily market context, calculating precise lots, Stop Loss, and Take Profit in real-time can be challenging.  Gold-Drake handles all the complex math for you, plotting precise levels and recommended lot sizes directly on your screen and sending instant alerts with execution details [1].

🛡️ Unique Feature: The Hybrid Testing Engine

Unlike standard manual indicators that cannot be backtested,  Gold-Drake features a built-in  Hybrid Simulation Engine [1]:

  • On Live/Demo Charts: It acts strictly as a  Visual & Alert Utility (no auto-trading) [1]. It draws the congestion boxes, signals the setups with on-chart level lines, displays a professional dashboard panel, and provides pop-up alerts with recommended lot sizes, SL, and TP for your manual execution [1].

  • In the Strategy Tester: It automatically transforms into a  100% Fully Automated Trading Robot [1]. This allows prospective buyers to backtest the strategy with real historical ticks and latency [1], proving the statistical edge of the system on Gold H1 (over 26% profit with only 3.0% relative drawdown in recent historical simulations) [1].

📉 Core Strategy Logic

  1. Congestion Detection: Detects a Mother Bar followed by 4 Inside Bars (i.e., their bodies are completely inside the Mother Bar's high/low range). A solid  blue box is drawn [2].

  2. Anti-Contamination Filter: Prevents overlapping boxes to ensure strict sequential pattern validation.

  3. Breakout: Price must break out and close outside either the top or bottom of the box. The box line turns dotted to signal the breakout.

  4. Setup Trigger (Re-entry): After the breakout, price must reverse and close back inside the box boundaries. This represents a liquidity sweep (fakeout). Gold-Drake instantly draws the  setup arrow and calculates trade levels [1].

🚀 Main Features (Upgraded in v1.15)

  • On-Chart Level Lines: Automatically draws horizontal line levels for Entry (Buy/Sell Stop), Stop Loss (100% of the box), and Take Profit (1:1 ratio) on your chart for perfect visual execution [1].

  • On-Screen Information Panel: Display a real-time column-style dashboard in the left-hand corner showing precise Long/Short entry prices, Stop Losses, Take Profits, and exact recommended lot sizes [1].

  • Auto Position Sizer: Calculates the recommended lot size dynamically based on your custom Risk % per trade (e.g., 1.0% of your account balance) and the exact price distance of the Stop Loss [1].

  • Instant Alerts: Pop-up Terminal Alerts, Mobile Push Notifications, and Email Alerts.

  • No Lag & Low Latency: Optimized, native MQL5 code [1].

⚙️ Key Input Parameters

  • Inside Bars after Mother Bar (Default: 4): Number of inside bars required to build a valid box.

  • Box Validity Limit (Default: 70 Bars): Stop monitoring the box if no setup triggers within this limit.

  • Risk % per Trade (Default: 1.0%): Custom risk used to dynamically calculate the recommended lot size.

  • Daily Max Loss % (Default: 3.0%): Maximum daily loss limit (active in Strategy Tester mode for prop-firm simulation).

  • Draw Boxes & Markers (True/False): Toggle on-chart drawings.

  • Alert Toggles (Pop-up / Push / Mail): Customize how you receive your trading signals.

💡 Recommendations & Tips

  • Symbol:  XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively [2].

  • Timeframe:  H1 (1-Hour) exclusively [2].

  • Risk Management: Keeping the Risk % between  0.5% and 1.2% provides the most balanced equity curve for prop-firm challenges.

Disclaimer: Manual trading involves risk. Always test the utility on a demo account or run backtests using the Strategy Tester to fully understand the pattern before committing real capital.


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3.43 (28)
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实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Manipolatio regis
Simone Degl Innocenti
指标
Manipulatio Regis — Scanner di Simmetria Istituzionale Manipulatio Regis rileva le manipolazioni dei Market Maker leggendo i Trading Ranges e i progetti obiettivi simmetrici da Price Action istituzionale. Non prevede il Future: legge una manipolazione già avvenuta e progetti in cui Il prezzo tende a tornare a ribilanciarsi. Come funziona: • Evento significativo (SI): rileva un impulso anomalo ad alta efficienza (rapporto ATR). • Gamba e Candela #1: isola la gamba di ritracciamento controdirezion
Fifty Shades of a Doji
Simone Degl Innocenti
实用工具
Fifty Shades of a Doji - Analytical Level Journal & Tracker The "Fifty Shades of a Doji" is a professional, non-trading analytical utility designed for traders who base their strategies on Daily, Weekly, and Monthly static support and resistance levels, combined with price action compression patterns. This tool does not execute automatic market orders. Instead, it functions as a high-level visual analyzer, virtual trade simulator, and statistical logger. It identifies high-probability setups,
Congestion scanner
Simone Degl Innocenti
指标
Scanner di congestione Panoramica Vuoi padroneggiare il breakout trading e identificare con precisione i range di consolidamento? Congestion Scanner è un'utilità interattiva e ad alte prestazioni per MetaTrader 5, ispirata ai classici modelli di congestione descritti dal leggendario trader Joe Ross . Nella teoria del trading, i mercati trascorrono una parte significativa del tempo nelle fasi di consolidamento. Identificare questi range stretti è la chiave per catturare mosse di breakout ad alto
Prop Risk Manager Visual
Simone Degl Innocenti
实用工具
Prop Risk Manager Visual  for MT5 Trading with a Prop Firm? Protect your account and bypass strict Expert Advisor restrictions with this 100% compliant risk management tool. This is NOT an auto-trading bot. It is a powerful on-chart visual assistant that calculates your exact lot size based on your initial account balance and displays a dynamic Visual Stop Loss line when you enter a trade. ​ 100% Prop Firm Compliant:   It does not open, modify, or close trades. Your broker only sees manual execu
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