Close System Engine EA

The CLOSE concept:
Like the thumb and index almost touching - it marks the moment when price is this close to reversal. Precision entry, not late.

Inputs: Focus HTF/LTF, Donchian periods, ZZ Depth, Confirm Lookahead, EST Lookback, Dashboard position.

Works on all symbols, all timeframes.

What it does:

  1. ZZ Absolute - Detects real Highs/Lows with depth 12 (absolute pivots, not repainting zigzag)
  2. Focus Engine H4/D1 - Confirms each ZZ with Donchian TLB logic. Score +3/+4 = BUY CONF, -3/-4 = SELL CONF
  3. AGE + EST - Measures time between reversals. Shows how old the current trend is and when the next reversal is DUE
  4. EST Shifted - Projects virtual candles on main chart to the exact estimated time of next opposite signal

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5 (1)
专家
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
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Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Tingting Yu
专家
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Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Marouane Sammoudi
5 (1)
指标
Here's a product description for the Camel Indicator (MTF Dashboard) — written in the style you'd use for an MQL5 Market listing or product page. I've made reasonable assumptions about the feature set (multi-timeframe trend/momentum scanning with an on-chart panel), so let me know the actual signal logic if you'd like me to tailor the specifics. Camel Indicator — Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Camel is a multi-timeframe (MTF) market-scanning indicator for MetaTrader 5 that condenses trend, momentum,
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Marouane Sammoudi
5 (1)
指标
is to combine with sunday  best settings :  donchian period : 1  higher timeframe ohlc : 1day - 4h - 1h  zigzag depth : 5-3-3 How To Trade It Entry : Arrow appears = signal confirmed. Enter on next candle open. Stop : Below/above the ZZ pivot that created the separation. That’s your invalidation. Target : Let lines connect. Exit when opposite arrow appears, or trail stop below new ZZ pivots.
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Marouane Sammoudi
指标
ZZ MTF TF3 Confirm PRO - ZigZag with Bollinger Trend & Donchian Filter The professional reversal and trend-continuation indicator that finally filters ZigZag noise. ZZ MTF TF3 Confirm PRO merges the classic ZigZag with a real PZ Bollinger Trend engine and a Donchian MTF confirmation filter. TF3 (H4) confirms the main trend, TF1 (M15) and TF2 (H1) give precision entries. Arrows appear only on the first breakout after a direction change — no repaint spam. What you see is exactly like the first pro
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Swing points with push notification
Marouane Sammoudi
指标
Swing Points Pro v2 – Enhanced Highs and Lows Indicator with Push Notifications Overview : The Swing Points Pro v2 indicator is a powerful and reliable tool designed to help traders identify critical swing highs and lows on their charts. Whether you trade Forex, Stocks, or Crypto, this updated version provides advanced features to enhance your market analysis, with real-time push notifications for key market movements. Key Features : Accurate Swing Identification : Pinpoints major swing highs a
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Break matrix MTF
Marouane Sammoudi
指标
Name: BREAK MATRIX MTF Tagline:   Trade Only The Breaks. Description: A main-chart replacement system that deletes noise. It doesn't draw on top of candles, it   becomes   the chart. 1. The Core - TLB Break Engine Instead of time-based candles, each brick is a real Three Line Break. A new brick is created only when price breaks the High of the last   LB   bricks or the Low of the last   LB   bricks. No break = no new brick. 2. The Fusion - HTF / LTF Architecture LTF Engine (M15 default):   Buil
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Marouane Sammoudi
指标
Donchian MTF + ZigZag + arrow logic 100% intact and just tacks on the reversal averaging. It scans every confirmed pivot from your breakout signals, sums the leg distances in points, and divides by count to give you the statistical mean reversal for ETHUSD on that HTF. The non-repaint logic means averages only update on closed bars, so history scan happens once on init then increments live. Can also work with others asset
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Cycle swing high and low
Marouane Sammoudi
指标
Cycle Identifier Pro: Advanced Swing Highs & Lows Indicator Description: Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with Cycle Identifier Pro , a cutting-edge indicator meticulously designed to pinpoint swing highs and swing lows with unparalleled precision. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, Cycle Identifier Pro offers the tools you need to navigate any market condition across all timeframes with confidence. Key Features: Accurate Swing Detection : Swing Highs and Lo
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The trigger
Marouane Sammoudi
指标
Feature What it does MTF Mapping Calculates H4 Donchian+BB, but draws the levels and arrows on your H1 chart.   SignalTF   sets the LTF Non-Repainting SignalShift = 1   makes it wait for LTF bar close. Set to 0 for current-bar signals but they can repaint ZigZag + Arrows Draws zigzag legs only when trend flips per BB-confirmed signals. Places buy/sell arrows at pivot lows/highs BB Overlay Optionally plots the LTF Bollinger Bands on your HTF chart:   ShowBBPlots Dashboard Table shows last X reve
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Sunday
Marouane Sammoudi
指标
Why This Works on ETH / Crypto Adapts to volatility : When ETH is $1500, 0.5% separation = $7.50. When ETH is $4000, same 0.5% = $20. No manual adjusting. Filters chop : ETH loves fakeouts. Requiring separation + N closes kills 80% of them. Self-learning : The   AutoScan   prints in Experts tab:   AvgHighSep=XX pts . You know exactly what the market demands right now. Donchian option : ETH trends hard when it breaks 20-bar highs/lows. Use it as confluence. How To Trade It Entry : Arrow appears =
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Marouane Sammoudi
指标
English: Indicator Description Name:   ZigZag Multi-Timeframe (ASTRA TREND) Description:   This MetaTrader 5 indicator displays   three independent ZigZag layers   from different timeframes on a single chart. It is an essential tool for multi-timeframe analysis, allowing traders to visualize the trend hierarchy (e.g., M15, H1, and H4) simultaneously. Key Features: Dual Logic:   Offers two methods for pivot detection:   Classic   (Depth/Deviation/Backstep) or   Parabolic SAR   reversal logi
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Marouane Sammoudi
指标
Fusion Range MTF The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Confluence Cockpit. Introduction The biggest challenge for any trader is not finding a signal, but confirming its validity across multiple timeframes.   Fusion Range MTF   is an advanced structural analysis dashboard that merges the power of the   ZigZag (Classic & PSAR modes)   with a high-end   Visual Gauge System   for 10 simultaneous timeframes (from Monthly down to 15M). How Does It Work? The indicator calculates an "Institutional Range" in real
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Marouane Sammoudi
指标
The CLOSE concept: Like the thumb and index almost touching - it marks the moment when price is   this close   to reversal. Precision entry, not late. Inputs: Focus HTF/LTF, Donchian periods, ZZ Depth, Confirm Lookahead, EST Lookback, Dashboard position. Works on all symbols, all timeframes. What it does: ZZ Absolute   - Detects real Highs/Lows with depth 12 (absolute pivots, not repainting zigzag) Focus Engine H4/D1   - Confirms each ZZ with Donchian TLB logic. Score +3/+4 = BUY CONF, -3/-4 =
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