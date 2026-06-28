Minibull Logical Pro

  • 专家
  • Yusuf Levent Aksun
    Yusuf Levent Aksun

    Yusuf Levent Aksun

    平台工程师 & AWS 认证专家，拥有超过 20 年的软件开发、云架构和 DevOps 转型经验。
    目前在伦敦 World Wide Technology 公司主导平台工程项目，构建可扩展的基础设施解决方案，
    帮助开发团队更快、更可靠地交付产品。
    🔹 AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional
    🔹 AWS Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional
    🔹 数据科学与机器学习（密歇根大学）
  • 版本: 9.18
  • 更新: 12 七月 2026
  • 激活: 5
# MiniBull Logical Pro: a trend-fade system, tested through real market stress

## What it is

MiniBull Logical Pro is a multi-timeframe trend and false-breakout trading system, available as an MT5 Expert Advisor, a cTrader cBot, and a standalone cTrader indicator. The engine is the same across all three:

- **Monthly + Weekly trend confluence** sets the directional bias. The system only trades in the direction both higher timeframes agree on — if they disagree, no trend, no trade.
- **Daily false-breakout detection** looks for price breaking the previous day's high or low and then closing back inside that range — a classic failed-breakout pattern.
- **Multi-timeframe Moving Average reversal**, checked across seven timeframes (M15 through D1), confirms the entry. A false breakout alone isn't enough; at least one timeframe has to show the MA actually turning in the trade's direction.

Every position is risk-based in size (a configurable percentage of account balance) and backed by an always-active Disaster Stop Loss, regardless of which exit style is chosen: a simple time-based exit, a three-stage partial close, or a stop-loss-plus-time hybrid. An optional "Confirm Entry On Bar Close" mode removes repainting entirely — once a signal is computed from a closed bar, it's locked in and never changes retroactively.

The mechanism itself gives away what kind of system this is: it's built to fade shallow pullbacks inside an established trend, not to predict direction from nothing. That shapes everything about how it performs — including, as the results below show, when it performs.

## Putting it to the test: a walk-forward split

Rather than lean on a single in-sample backtest, this system was validated with a walk-forward split on NAS100 M15, using the same parameter set (the validated "Pass 1726" configuration) in both halves:

- **Backtest (in-sample):** 2023-01-01 to 2024-09-22
- **Forward test (out-of-sample):** 2024-09-22 to 2026-06-15

The point of a forward test is to see whether a strategy tuned on one period still holds up on data it never saw during development — and to be clear about it when it doesn't.

### How it handled specific crisis windows

**March 2023 — SVB banking crisis.** Three losing trades in a row (-$3,762, -$876, -$1,659), then a strong recovery (+$8,710, +$2,884, +$3,135). Net positive for the month: shaken early, recovered fast.

**August 2024 — BoJ carry-trade unwind / global selloff.** All three trades in this window won (+$3,513, +$5,774, +$2,042). The strategy handled this sharp, single-event shock well.

**January–February 2025 — AI (DeepSeek) selloff.** Also all winners, including one large +$13,086 trade.

**April 2025 — "Liberation Day" tariff crash.** This one went the other way: a mix of losses (-$5,248, -$1,120, -$927) against one win (+$1,490). Net negative for the window — and it marks the start of the forward test's worst stretch.

### The bigger picture

Balance grew from $50k to roughly $113k during the backtest. The forward test then ground down from a ~$65.6k peak (December 2024) to a ~$36.3k trough (December 2025) — a 47.6% balance drawdown, and a 74.4% drawdown on equity, since that figure also captures unrealized losses while a trade was still open. It partially recovered through 2026 but finished the full forward window near breakeven overall.

### Honest caveat

The extended weak stretch through most of 2025 — beyond the identifiable April tariff crash — doesn't map cleanly onto one single event. That's more likely a sustained market regime the trend-fade logic simply doesn't handle well, rather than a crisis with a name. Reliable knowledge of market events here only extends to January 2026, so nothing past that point can be confirmed with certainty — it's reported as backtest data, not verified history.

### Bottom line

The pattern is consistent: this system performs well against sudden, single-day shock events — the kind that produce a sharp move and a quick reversion (August 2024, January 2025). It struggles during prolonged, directionless, or adversarial stretches, which is most of what 2025 turned out to be in this test. It is not an all-weather system, and it isn't sold as one. Anyone using it should expect exactly this shape of performance: resilient through short, sharp shocks; vulnerable to long, grinding regimes — and should size risk and expectations accordingly.

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Quantum Forge
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
专家
# Quantum Forge EA - Channel Breakout Strategy ## Product Overview Quantum Forge is a professional-grade automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5. It implements a sophisticated channel breakout strategy that identifies high-probability trade entries when price breaks above or below a dynamic price range. The EA is designed with institutional-grade risk management and universal broker compatibility. ## Core Strategy Logic The EA calculates the highest high and lowest low over a config
Box Breaker
Ionut-alexandru Margasoiu
专家
The Edge Every Trader Wants. Built Into a Single EA. BoxBreaker is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades range breakouts — one of the most battle-tested setups in technical analysis. It detects consolidation zones across multiple symbols and timeframes, waits for the decisive move, and executes with surgical precision. No guesswork. No manual intervention. Just systematic, rules-based trading. What It Does BoxBreaker identifies a price range during a specific session w
The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
Christoffel Francois Du Toit
专家
Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
Z3 Advanced Trend Follower
Arda Berk Malli
专家
This EA is a highly structured algorithmic trend-following framework designed to demonstrate automated momentum and trend breakout execution mechanics. Instead of blindly predicting tops and bottoms, it is programmed to systematically map the prevailing trend and react to momentum shifts. HOW IT OPERATES: The algorithm evaluates market conditions through a multi-layered analysis at the close of each candle before making a simulated or trading decision. It looks for a strict alignment of your cu
FalseBreak Cycle Pro
Giuseppe Spoto
专家
Product Name FalseBreak Cycle Pro Short Description A rule-based MT5 Expert Advisor for CFD trading, combining false breakout logic, Supertrend/Donchian market structure, ATR-based risk levels, and cycle-based money management. Full Description FalseBreak Cycle Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who prefer structured, rule-based execution on CFD instruments such as Gold, indices, and other compatible symbols. The EA uses a false breakout approach supported by trend
Boom Killerr
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
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Boom 1000 Killer — WorldInversor Expert Advisor specializing in Boom 1000 (Derivative Synthetic Indices) — M1 Timeframe Boom 1000 Killer is a directional trading system (sell positions only) specifically designed to exploit the characteristic structure of the Boom 1000 synthetic index: a sustained downtrend interrupted by occasional bullish spikes. The EA is calibrated exclusively for this symbol and M1 timeframe, so its use on other pairs or indices is not recommended. Input Logic Trend fil
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Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
Mercaria Unicorn — 用于 MetaTrader 5 黄金（XAUUSD）的自适应网格交易系统。由具有实盘经验的交易者开发，适合各种经验水平。 概述 Mercaria Unicorn 是一款用于黄金（XAUUSD）及其他差价合约（CFD）品种的自适应交易系统。与参数固定的普通网格机器人不同，它会根据所选的波动性配置和您的存款，自动调整层数、手数和风险阈值。 所有关键决策都可在图表上的可视化控制面板中操作，因此您可以即时更改设置，而无需重新打开输入窗口。本系统适合偏好低维护设置的交易者、按新闻日历管理风险的有经验交易者，以及希望在自身入场策略之上使用仓位管理器的专业交易者。 发售价格随销量增加而逐步上调。每次购买均包含通过 MQL5 Market 提供的所有未来更新。 主要功能 自适应引擎。四种波动性配置（Normal、Spike M、Spike L、Black Swan）涵盖平静日、新闻日、剧烈意外行情和危机情形，可在面板上一键切换，无需重启。Autosizing 模块通过带有内置安全缓冲的数学模型，为您的余额计算安全的层数和手数。手数缩放使每个以美元
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
专家
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
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Minibull periscope multi time frames
Yusuf Levent Aksun
指标
多时间框架MA分析器：在一个面板中查看11个时间框架的SMA/EMA/KAMA价格位置。 ### Full Description: ** 告别在多个时间框架图表之间切换！** MiniBull Periscope - 多时间框架移动平均线位置分析器 无需打开多个图表即可纵观全局！MiniBull Periscope 同时显示11个时间框架的当前价格相对于移动平均线的位置 - 从月线(MN1)到1分钟(M1)。 **主要功能：** • 11个时间框架合一：MN1、W1、D1、H12、H8、H4、H1、M30、M15、M5、M1 • 3种MA类型：一键切换SMA、EMA和考夫曼自适应均线(KAMA) • 图表可视化：带有独特颜色的水平MA线 • 距离显示：同时显示点数和百分比距离 • 斜率检测：自动趋势方向箭头指示（ →） • 信号系统：BUY（高于MA）/ SELL（低于MA）/ WAIT（中性） • 交互按钮：无需重新加载即可更改MA类型 • 警报系统：弹窗、声音和推送通知 • 简洁面板：在独立窗口显示 • 所有计算基于已收盘K线数据 **工作原理：**
Minibull multi time frames sophisticated observer
Yusuf Levent Aksun
指标
多时间框架综合信号分析器：11个时间框架上的9个指标，评分系统（-9至+9）。 ### Full Description: ** 告别在多个时间框架图表之间切换！** MiniBull MTF Observer - 多时间框架综合信号分析器 终极多指标仪表板！同时分析11个时间框架上的9种不同技术指标，为每个时间框架提供-9到+9的综合评分。 **分析的9个指标：** • RSI（相对强弱指数） • MACD（移动平均收敛散度） • 随机震荡器 • CCI（商品通道指数） • 动量指标 • SMA 5（简单移动平均） • SMA 20 • EMA 21（指数移动平均） • EMA 50 **主要功能：** • 11个时间框架：MN1、W1、D1、H12、H8、H4、H1、M30、M15、M5、M1 • 综合评分：每个时间框架-9至+9 • 信号强度：强(±7-9) / 买卖(±4-6) / 弱(±1-3) / 中性(0) • MA位置信号：可选BUY/SELL/WAIT • 3种MA类型：一键切换SMA、EMA、KAMA • 图表可视化线条 • 点数和百分比距离显
Mb logical multi timeframe Scanner non repainting
Yusuf Levent Aksun
指标
MiniBull Logical v21 — 交易品种与时间框架指南   完整回测结果（222个文件）: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-1QefUiJ1lm6Se0HYCpAmYIbERZ8xjR8 策略: MN1/W1趋势 + D1假突破 + 多时间框架MA反转 回测: 2024.07.01 – 2026.02.03 | $10,000 | 1:10 | 26,784笔交易 | 10/20盈利 ️  所有测试均使用EMA(20)。SMA和KAMA未经完整测试。   ️  输入参数 MA类型: EMA ← 已测试 | MA周期: 20 | MA触碰区: 0.5×ATR | 趋势接近警告: 1.5×ATR 评估周期: 5/10
Minibull gold vs indices shift ratio edge
Yusuf Levent Aksun
指标
BullBOP13 — 力量平衡 | 黄金 vs 美国指数 BullBOP13 检测黄金 (XAUUSD) 与三大美国股指 (NAS100, US500, US30) 之间的临时偏离。当 4 种资产中有 3 种同向运动而 1 种反向运动时，该异常资产正在经历 " 假动作 " ，往往会反转。 工作原理 — 4 层信号过滤： 1. 阶段过滤 — D1 时间框架市场状态分析（对齐 / 背离 / 强背离） 2. 假动作检测 — 3 对 1 规则： 3 种资产一致， 1 种偏离 = 对异常资产发出信号 3. 比率反转 — 黄金 / 指数比率配合 EMA + 标准差带确认背离正在回归 4. 价格确认 — 假动作资产的 MA 偏离度必须递减 仅当全部 4 层同时一致时才生成信号。 功能特点： • 子窗口比率图表，含 EMA 和 ±1/±2 SD 布林带（颜色编码） • 当所有 4 个条件触发时显示买入 / 卖出箭头 • 交互面板：价格、 MA 偏离、比率 SD 水平、 6 时间框架阶段分析（ MN1→M30 ） • 比率切换器：黄金 /NDX 、黄金 /SPX 、黄金 /US30 视图 •
Minibull Sniper Ama
Yusuf Levent Aksun
专家
Minibull AMA Sniper v7.30 是一款专为 NAS100（纳斯达克100指数）优化的专业趋势跟踪智能交易系统，同时兼容 US30（道琼斯）、SPX500（标普500）和 DAX40。EA 能自动识别您经纪商的合约名称，无论其显示为 NAS100、US100、NASDAQ100、USTEC、NQ100、US30、NYA30、NYSE30、SPX500、US500 或其他常见变体，均可正常运行。 策略核心基于日线图（D1）上计算的两条自适应移动平均线 — AMA(200) 与 AMA(9)，在每根 H1 K 线收盘时精确触发入场信号。 **策略逻辑** - 做多（BUY）：收盘价高于 AMA(200) 和 AMA(9) - 做空（SELL）：收盘价低于两条 AMA - 中性：价格位于两条均线之间 — 关闭所有持仓 **风险管理** - 止盈：每笔 2000 USD（面板实时调整） - 止损：每笔 600 USD（面板实时调整） - 灾难止损：1000 USD 账户总保护 - 每日最多 5 笔 · 手数：0.1 **时段过滤** NYSE/纳斯达克 09:30–
Minibull gold vs indices shift ratio edge EA
Yusuf Levent Aksun
专家
### BullBOP19 Live EA — 黄金与美股指数"假动作"识别系统 BullBOP19 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 打造的全自动交易顾问（EA），其核心逻辑基于黄金与美国主要股指（纳斯达克100、标普500、道琼斯US30）之间的力量平衡关系。通过对比黄金价格走势与这些指数的关系，该 EA 能够识别缺乏真实动能的"假动作"，从而在入场前过滤掉不可靠的信号。 **主要功能** - 适用于任何交易品种和任何时间周期（自动识别黄金/纳斯达克/标普/道琼斯品种，也可手动设置） - 可自定义信号生成所用的均线类型、周期及价格来源 - 基于 ATR（Wilder 平均真实波幅）的安全止损，可在不同波动环境下保持稳定的风险管理 - 止盈、移动止损及保本设置，均以 ATR 倍数定义 - 可选的最大持仓时间限制（以已完成的日线根数计） - 可选自动附加 BullBOP19 副图指标，便于在图表上进行视觉确认 - 图表上的信息面板，位置可自定义 - 可选择在 EA 从图表移除时自动平掉所有持仓 **策略测试结果** 交易品种：US30 | 时间周期：H1 | 测试区间：20
Minibull Sniper Ama Indicator
Yusuf Levent Aksun
指标
**Minibull AMA Sniper — 不重绘信号指标** Minibull AMA Sniper 是一款趋势定位指标，基于两条考夫曼自适应均线(Kaufman AMA)——AMA200 和 AMA9 构建，并结合独特的斜率确认(Slope Confirm)过滤器，避免你在盘整、方向不明的市场中交易。 **工作原理** 指标追踪价格相对于两条 AMA 的位置： - **BUY（买入）**：价格收盘价高于 AMA200 和 AMA9 - **SELL（卖出）**：价格收盘价低于 AMA200 和 AMA9 - **NEUTRAL（中性）**：价格夹在两条均线之间 仅凭价格位置还不够。斜率确认过滤器会检查 AMA 本身是否真的朝信号方向倾斜——如果 AMA 走平，信号将被取消并回归中性，从而过滤掉容易被扫损的弱信号。 **自动 Swing / Scalp 模式** 指标会根据你所使用的时间周期自动调整斜率过滤器的灵敏度：日线及以上周期使用 Swing（波段）设置（更宽松、回溯周期更长）；低于日线的任何周期使用 Scalp（剥头皮）设置（更严格、回溯周期更短、斜率阈值更
MiniBull Location of the Price and Volume
Yusuf Levent Aksun
指标
**无需切换图表，即可精确掌握价格在每个关键周期中的位置。** MiniBull LOP 是一款多周期仪表盘指标，专为同时关注多个周期的交易者设计。它针对月线（MN）、周线（W）、日线（D）、H8、H4、H1、M30、M15、M5 和 M1，显示：价格相对于上一收盘K线的位置（向上突破/向下突破、区间内偏上/偏下、位于收盘价），基于考夫曼自适应移动平均线（AMA）的趋势判断，以及当前收盘K线的成交量与该周期近期平均成交量的比率。 **主要功能** - 图表上的仪表盘面板，配有真正可点击的 Panel / Lines / AMA 开关按钮。 - 持续显示的价格水平线，会根据价格位置自动变为绿色（支撑）或红色（阻力）。 - 直接绘制在图表上的连续 AMA 线，逐根K线跟随价格。 - 一行式趋势摘要，一次性显示所有被追踪周期的多空状态。 - 直接标记在图表上的突破标记，加载时自动回溯标记历史突破。 **值得信赖的提醒：** 突破提醒（声音+弹窗）可设置为仅在成交量确认后才触发，从而过滤掉缺乏说服力的假突破。 **适合谁使用：** 适合只交易一个周期但希望了解其他周期背景的交易者——
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