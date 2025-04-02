[MT5 EA Portfolio EA LongSword Portfolio]

6-Currency, 8-Pair Diversified Bottom-Rebound Grid EA Based on Unique Scoring System.





[1-Minute Chart / BUY Only] A portfolio EA with pre-configured settings.





"LongSword Portfolio" is a 1-minute timeframe portfolio EA that quantifies market volatility and downward momentum using an internal scoring logic to detect early signs of a price rebound. Unlike simple oscillators that buy mechanically when "oversold," this EA analyzes multiple market factors and counts downward velocity to execute entries based on logic-driven score changes.





● Bottom Detection via Unique Scoring The EA scores market price movements to identify deep trend areas, aiming to place the first position at a point with statistical rebound potential based on historical data.





● Signal-Driven Grid Strategy If the price moves against the initial position, the EA does not add positions at mechanical pip intervals. It only builds additional positions when the market falls further and triggers a new high-score rebound signal. This mechanism adjusts the average entry price, aiming for a basket close (all positions closed at once) when the market rebounds.

● 8 Pairs & 6 Currencies Supported It supports simultaneous trading across 8 currency pairs: USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDUSD, GBPCAD, and AUDCAD. The periods and thresholds for each pair are pre-adjusted inside the program.





● Take Profit & Stop Loss (TP/SL) Positions are primarily closed automatically by internal exit signals when the market reverses. However, users can also set fixed Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values in pips for each currency pair via the input parameters.





● Recommended Capital & Lot Size (Based on Backtest Reference) Based on backtesting drawdown results, the recommended setup for running all 8 pairs simultaneously is a minimum capital of 1,000,000 JPY (or equivalent) with a lot size of 0.01 per pair.





● How to Set Up the EA (Easy 3 Steps)

Open only ONE chart of your choice (e.g., USDJPY M1). The EA handles all 8 pairs from a single chart. Drag and drop "LongSword Portfolio" from the Navigator window onto the chart. Adjust the parameters (MagicNumber, Lots, etc.) to match your environment. Turn on the "Algo Trading" button at the top of MT5. The automated trading will start, and the internal program will begin monitoring all 8 pairs.





● Parameter Settings

Lots: Default value is [0.01].

MaxPositions: Manages the maximum number of grid positions.

Slippage: Sets the allowable slippage for orders.

Pair ON (true) / OFF (false): Individually enable or disable each of the 8 currency pairs.

MagicNumber: Set a unique identification number.

MaxSpread: Limits entries when the spread widens.

TakeProfit: Fixed take profit in pips.

StopLoss: Fixed stop loss in pips (0 to disable).

Note: The core logic settings are hardcoded into the program and cannot be modified. We cannot answer questions regarding the internal logic.





⚠️ Operating Environment This EA is strictly for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It will not function on MetaTrader 4 (MT4). We do not provide MT4 versions or conversion services.

⚠️ Important Investment Disclaimer This EA does not guarantee future profits. Although the logic was constructed based on historical market data (backtesting), it does not promise certain results. Foreign exchange trading involves high risk, and losses exceeding the initial deposit may occur depending on market conditions. All investment decisions are made at your own risk. Please manage your lot sizes and risk capital cautiously. The developer and seller accept no liability for any direct or indirect losses incurred through the use of this software. Individual support or custom parameter tuning is not provided.