Dual Grider RSI
- 专家
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Rudi Rupian我的交易之旅始于2008年——不是为了追逐快速利润，而是为了建立真正理解市场运作方式的纪律与耐心。多年来，我形成了一种沉稳、长期的交易方式：专注、系统化，并始终以概率为导向。
我专注于在MQL5平台上开发智能交易系统（EA）——从逻辑设计、历史回测，到参数优化与实盘部署。我的EA不是建立在侥幸之上，而是建立在统计优势、风险管理与持续稳定性之上。我相信，一个好的交易系统应该在后台安静运行，让你安心生活。
除了开发系统，我也热衷于教育——帮助其他交易者了解如何创建、测试并信任自己的自动化交易系统。我认为，最好的交易者不是交易次数最多的人，而是真正理解自己系统运作逻辑的人。
- 版本: 3.0
- 激活: 9
DualGrider EA is an automated trading system designed to follow market direction using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its primary trade confirmation. The strategy opens Buy or Sell positions only when RSI conditions align with the prevailing market trend, helping to reduce entries against momentum.
The EA applies a trend-following averaging method, meaning additional positions are added only in the direction of the existing trend. It does not intentionally average against the market, making its trade management more structured and disciplined.
DualGrider is built around a daily trading cycle. Once the trading objective or cycle for the day is completed, the EA stops opening new positions and resumes operation on the following trading day. This approach is intended to limit unnecessary market exposure and maintain a consistent trading routine.
The system is designed for traders who prefer a passive risk approach rather than aggressive high-frequency strategies. While it aims to manage positions carefully, market conditions can vary, and no automated strategy can eliminate risk.
Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. DualGrider EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings, account leverage, and capital management according to their own financial circumstances.