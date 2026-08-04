Dual Grider RSI

  • 专家
  • Rudi Rupian
    Rudi Rupian

    Rudi Rupian

    我的交易之旅始于2008年——不是为了追逐快速利润，而是为了建立真正理解市场运作方式的纪律与耐心。多年来，我形成了一种沉稳、长期的交易方式：专注、系统化，并始终以概率为导向。
    我专注于在MQL5平台上开发智能交易系统（EA）——从逻辑设计、历史回测，到参数优化与实盘部署。我的EA不是建立在侥幸之上，而是建立在统计优势、风险管理与持续稳定性之上。我相信，一个好的交易系统应该在后台安静运行，让你安心生活。
    除了开发系统，我也热衷于教育——帮助其他交易者了解如何创建、测试并信任自己的自动化交易系统。我认为，最好的交易者不是交易次数最多的人，而是真正理解自己系统运作逻辑的人。
  • 版本: 3.0
  • 激活: 9
DualGrider EA

DualGrider EA is an automated trading system designed to follow market direction using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its primary trade confirmation. The strategy opens Buy or Sell positions only when RSI conditions align with the prevailing market trend, helping to reduce entries against momentum.

The EA applies a trend-following averaging method, meaning additional positions are added only in the direction of the existing trend. It does not intentionally average against the market, making its trade management more structured and disciplined.

DualGrider is built around a daily trading cycle. Once the trading objective or cycle for the day is completed, the EA stops opening new positions and resumes operation on the following trading day. This approach is intended to limit unnecessary market exposure and maintain a consistent trading routine.

The system is designed for traders who prefer a passive risk approach rather than aggressive high-frequency strategies. While it aims to manage positions carefully, market conditions can vary, and no automated strategy can eliminate risk.

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. DualGrider EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings, account leverage, and capital management according to their own financial circumstances.


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Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
专家
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
专家
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
专家
一个多货币专家顾问，它结合了许多同时工作的简单策略。在波动性增加的市场时刻，每种策略都基于简单的交易算法。在过去五年中，每项策略都得到了优化。 EA 使用“人群的正确性”的统计原则：它平均来自不同策略的信号，并在首选方向上开仓。 这一原则，连同相关交易工具的同步工作，可以大大提高对不利市场阶段的抵抗力和增长期分布的均匀性。 选项 预期最大回撤 (%)       -- 预期的近似最大回撤。据此，自动选择开仓参数，使回撤不超过设定值。该参数基于过去 5 年的测试数据，在进一步工作期间可能发生的实际回撤可能与声明的回撤略有不同，无论是向上还是向下 交易定期存款     -- 设置用于交易的固定金额的资金。开仓的大小将根据指定的资金数额计算。要使用所有设施，请将此参数设置为 0。 推荐设置 预期最大回撤 (%) = 10 .. 30 交易定期存款 = 0
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
专家
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
专家
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
专家
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
Gold trading system Hedge Version
Erik Gall
专家
This EA is a fully automated system for scalping gold / xauusd. integrated "hedge" mode to recover losses. 5 year backtestet. realistic gains.  its configured to trade on the 1 mmin chart. watch the attached video to see it trade in action. recommend atleast 3000 capital for 0.01 starting lot. there is nothing like this on the market. just small and steady gains. no big risk if you need the good settings , DM me. ill help you out.
NovaScalp Pro
Jasser Bin Munir Bin Ayyad Bandakhil
专家
NovaScalp Pro Features Core Strategy EMA Price Cross   - Enters trades when price crosses 9-period EMA Ultra-Fast Execution   - Optimized for M1-M5 timeframes Tick-Level Processing   - Reacts to every price movement Risk Management Auto Lot Sizing   (optional) - Calculates position size based on account risk % Spread Filter   - Only trades when spread is tight Hard Stop Loss   - Protects against adverse moves Trailing Stop   - Locks in profits as trade moves favorably Advanced Features New Ba
MagicTrader PRO The Upgraded Gold Trading
Clement Osemudiamen Ogbeni
专家
MagicTrader PRO  — The Upgraded Gold Trading Powerhouse, Built for precision. Powered by performance. MagicTrader PRO   is the latest evolution of our proven XAUUSD trading robot, designed exclusively for traders who demand accuracy, efficiency, and consistent results. Tested from May 1 to June 9, 2025 on XAUUSD (Gold) H1 with a $500 starting balance and a lot size of 0.1, the upgraded EA delivered $2,832.04 in net profit with just 6 trades — 5 hitting take profit, and only 1 reaching stop lo
Phage the Ichi gold prop
Adriano Cali
专家
Phage – GOLD (XAUUSD, M1) 专用剥头皮智能交易系统 精准控制 · 灵活操作 · 自动风险管理 —— 适用于黄金 M1 图表的专业工具 产品简介 Phage 是一款专为 黄金（XAUUSD）1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统（EA）。当市场结构满足特定条件时，它将自动进行风险控制、交易量调整及移动止损处理，实现快速进出场。 ️ 使用方式 何时启动 ：当你观察到市场出现 红色云层下方的多头信号 时，将 EA 附加到黄金（XAUUSD）1分钟图表上。 何时停止 ：当市场在 绿色云层上方出现空头信号 时，手动停止或移除 EA。 ️ 请注意：该 EA 是 半自动操作 ，您需要手动判断何时启动和停止。 ️ 内建风险控制功能 自动检测和调整交易手数，确保符合交易商最小/最大/步进要求 使用 OrderCalcMargin() 精确计算所需保证金，避免交易失败 成功交易后自动激活追踪止损，并根据价格动态调整以锁定利润 性能与透明性 提供 XAUUSD M1 回测报告（如需请联系） 不使用马丁、网格或危险策略 系统轻量、执行快速，完全由交易员决定何时介入市场
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
专家
The UAD-Engine v7.5.5 is a professional-grade Expert dvisor designed for precision trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It combines advanced market logic (Stop Hunt & FVG Detection) with a robust Smart Grid System to manage positions effectively. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: Utilizes Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Stop Hunt detection to find high-probability entry points. Weighted Basket Management: Calculates the true Weighted Average Price of all positions a sets dynamic TP/SL points
TrendCockpit EA
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
专家
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
Quant Apex EA
Shane Michael Horn
专家
Quant Apex EA Disclaimer & Terms This bot is designed and optimized for prop firm challenges and evaluation accounts. Overview Quant Apex EA is a fully automated breakout trading system built for precision and consistency during high-probability market sessions. It identifies recent price ranges, places pending orders above and below key breakout levels, and manages open positions dynamically using multi-take-profit logic, trailing stops, and break-even mechanisms. The EA integrates volume and
ONR Correlation Master
Onur Erkan Yildiz
专家
ONR CORRELATION MASTER PRO | 统计套利引擎 像对冲基金一样交易，停止赌博。 ONR Correlation Master Pro 是一款基于 统计套利 (Pairs Trading) 原理的专业 EA。它不预测市场方向，而是利用资产之间的 相关性 (Correlation) 来获取稳定的现金流。 策略原理: 市场中性 (Market Neutral) 相关性监控: 实时监控两个高度相关的品种 (如 EURUSD 和 GBPUSD)。 价格缺口 (Gap): 当价格因波动而背离时，EA 识别机会。 对冲入场: EA 同时 买入 弱势品种并 卖出 强势品种。 获利平仓: 当价格回归均值 (Mean Reversion) 时，锁定净利润。 ️ 核心功能 ️ 100% 自动对冲: 无论市场暴涨还是暴跌，您的账户都受到保护。 狙击手逻辑: 无马丁格尔 (No Martingale)。无网格 (No Grid)。 拒绝过度交易。 专业面板 (V1.4): 暗黑模式界面，实时显示 RSI 缺口和每日利润。 推荐设置 (周期 M15
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo
Abdulhadi Darwish
专家
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo 黄金狙击手 | 趋势波段策略 | 稳健增长 Aurum Gold Ambush 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专业交易系统，其核心理念是“耐心”与“精准”。与那些每分钟都在频繁开单的高频机器人不同，该算法就像一名 狙击手 (Sniper)：它会静静等待完美的形态出现，然后果断出击，以捕捉最大的行情波动。 这款 EA 专为 长期资本增长 而设计，重质量而非数量。 ️ 这款 EA 适合您吗？(请务必阅读)  * 请勿购买：如果您在寻找“刺激”，并希望看到每小时都在开单。  * 请勿购买：如果您在寻找“一夜暴富”的赌博工具。  * 请购买：如果您明白 一笔完美的波段交易 胜过 50 笔微利的剥头皮交易。  * 请购买：如果您希望以专业的风险回报比，稳步实现资本增长。 "Aurum" 的投资哲学 请将此 EA 视为一项 数字资产 (Digital Asset)，而不是赌桌上的筹码。 大多数交易者失败是因为他们追求“快钱”。Aurum 是为那些懂得 复利 (Compounding)
AcurateTrendPromax
Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
专家
# **AcurateTrendProMax 3.22**   ### *The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading EA* --- ## ** PROFESSIONAL TREND TRADING, PERFECTED** Experience the future of automated trading with **AcurateTrendProMax** – the sophisticated EA that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with institutional-grade risk management. Whether you're trading forex, crypto, metals, or indices, this powerful system adapts to any market condition. --- ## ** CORE FEATURES** ### ** Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysi
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5
Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
专家
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System 是一款基于周期和K线的混合网格交易专家顾问，专注于纪律性、固定锚点和有序的订单执行。 系统 仅使用前一根K线的数据 来构建交易网格，并以 每个tick最多一个挂单 的方式顺序下单。 在整个交易周期内，网格参数被完全锁定，不会随着价格波动而重新计算或重建。 本产品提供 两个独立版本 ： MetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 每个版本分别发布在对应的平台分类中，交易逻辑在两个版本中保持一致。 核心概念 基于K线的逻辑，仅使用前一根K线 混合挂单网格结构 周期锁定机制 顺序执行（每tick一个挂单） 仅在初始化时进行一次恢复 主要功能 支持限价单和止损挂单 可选资金管理 固定 / 算术 / 几何手数模式 最大手数硬性限制 达到目标利润后关闭整个周期 交易时间过滤 经纪商安全保护 完整状态与诊断输出 MT4 版本 MT4 使用对冲（Hedging）模式，适合多订单网格结构。 MT5 版本 MT5 支持 Hedging 与 Netting。 ️ Netting 提示： Netting 账户
Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
专家
LAKSHMI ILLUSION XAUUSD – Advanced Gold Trend Trading System The Ultimate M1 Sniper Scalper (All Brokers Compatible) Have you ever seen an Expert Advisor transform a very small account into significant growth within a short period of time? At first glance, it may seem unrealistic. In reality, such outcomes are often the result of structured strategy, disciplined execution, and precise trend alignment. Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD is a high-performance, multi-timeframe trading system developed exclusi
Einstein Gold Relativity EA
Alisten A
专家
Einstein Gold Relativity - XAUUSD 智能交易系统 受到阿尔伯特·爱因斯坦思想启发，Einstein Gold Relativity 是一款专为 XAUUSD 打造的专业级智能交易系统。 它面向希望在真实市场环境中进行严谨、精准、理性交易的黄金交易者。 该系统旨在识别关键市场阶段，在合适时机精准响应，并在整个交易周期中保持严格的风险控制。它的优势不在于频繁交易，而在于等待高质量机会后果断执行。 主要优势 专为 XAUUSD 设计 适用于 H1、H4、D1 周期 专业级风险控制结构 动态仓位管理 具备保证金意识的智能手数控制 优雅的实时交易面板 为严肃实盘执行而打造的稳定架构 重要提示 请不要只依赖策略测试器来评估本 EA。 Einstein Gold Relativity 是为真实市场条件而设计的，实时点差、实时 tick 流、执行环境以及经纪商特性都会产生明显影响。测试器结果可能无法体现系统的真实特征，因此最终判断应基于真实市场中的前向观察。 “想象力比知识更重要。” “在困难的中心，蕴藏着机遇。” — 阿尔伯特·爱因斯坦
Botax Premium
Eka Wahyu Pujiharto St
专家
BOTAX PREMIUM - 22 年生存趋势版 BOTAX PREMIUM 是一款机构级智能交易系统 (EA)，专为 XAUUSD（黄金）设计。这款 EA 的绝对优势在于其强大的韧性，经过长达 22 年（2004-2026 年）的严格回测验证。它证明，严谨且数学上合理的策略能够经受住各种重大全球经济危机的考验。 为什么选择 BOTAX PREMIUM？ 22 年传奇：成功应对了黄金市场最极端的阶段，从 2008 年金融危机、2020 年新冠疫情到 2026 年的高波动性。 防追加保证金逻辑：不使用危险的马丁格尔策略。该机器人以固定手数（例如 0.01）运行，并严格遵守风险管理原则。 精准趋势过滤器：采用 300 周期移动平均线，确保每个分层仓位始终处于市场趋势的正确方向。 智能恢复系统：具备独特的自动计算累计亏损并智能恢复的能力，使账户重回正增长趋势。 专属功能 专业渐变仪表盘：采用蓝黑渐变的高级界面，将关键统计数据透明地直接显示在图表上。 可视化分析：即使在可视化回测模式下，仪表盘仍然保持激活状态，方便您实时观察机器人如何恢复亏损。 低回撤优化：旨在生成稳定
Breaker block TBM
Muhammad Fathir Al Farizi
专家
This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
Heroscalp
Rock Abi Chebl
专家
Advanced Trend Master V4 Advanced fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Features Smart trend detection Martingale system with adjustable multiplier Auto lot and fixed lot modes Stop Loss and Take Profit Break Even system Trailing Stop Spread filter One trade management Optimized for fast execution Fully automated trading Recommended XAUUSD Timeframes M1 M5 M15 Important Use proper risk management. VPS recommended for stable execution. Test on demo account before live t
TC42 Fibo Bot EA
Burcuhan Bayulken
专家
TC42 Fibo Bot EA TC42 Fibo Bot EA 是一套先进的算法交易系统，将 Fibonacci 回撤与扩展逻辑、波浪结构、市场自适应、风险控制、交易时段过滤以及自动化交易管理结合在一起。 该 Expert Advisor 超越了传统“一个信号，一个订单”的交易方式。它首先分析市场形成的推动浪，然后根据所选 Fibonacci 水平评估交易机会。入场、止损、止盈、风险以及开仓后的交易管理流程，均通过系统化规则执行。 TC42 Fibo Bot EA 专为使用 Fibonacci 策略、希望更有结构地跟踪波浪长度和回撤水平，并希望自动化其风险控制流程中重要部分的交易者而开发。 完成购买后，请通过私信联系我，以获取 User Guide 和设置说明。 核心策略逻辑 机器人会测量市场中的推动浪，并检查这些波浪是否符合已定义的最小和最大 tick 范围。当检测到有效波浪时，系统会计算 Fibonacci 水平，并根据所选交易模式创建入场计划。 系统可以使用手动选择的 Fibonacci 水平运行；同时也可以使用 Auto 和 Algo 模式，根据市场行为提供更动态的交易
Scipio Velox Quant mt5
Stefano Frisetti
专家
*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com* + BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF. This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice. SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual
Lekki Indices Slayer
Benito Okello Wayara
专家
Lekki Indices Slayer is an automated grid-based expert advisor designed for trading indices and BTC (and other volatile instruments) on MetaTrader 5. It opens an initial position based on candle-close direction and then manages that position with a self-adjusting grid: adding volume against the market when price moves against the trade and taking profit once accumulated gains across the grid reach a defined target. How it works: On each new evaluation cycle, the EA checks whether the current tim
Pips In Dream by Ssc
Sagar Shankar Chavan
专家
PIPS IN DREAM by SSC Professional Market Structure and OTE Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who use market structure, BOS, CHOCH and Optimal Trade Entry concepts. The Expert Advisor combines two independent entry modules: BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module Each module can analyze the market independently and execute trades when its selected conditions are satisfied. The EA i
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BandRider
Rudi Rupian
专家
BandRider EA BandRider EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动交易专家顾问（Expert Advisor）。该系统基于布林带（Bollinger Bands）和 ATR（Average True Range）波动率过滤器，用于识别潜在的价格反转机会，同时提供可配置的仓位管理和风险控制功能。 概述 EA 持续监测价格与布林带之间的关系，并结合 ATR 指标评估市场波动性。所有交易操作均按照用户设定的参数自动执行。 入场逻辑 当价格收盘跌破布林带下轨，随后重新收于布林带范围内，同时 ATR 波动率条件满足要求时，系统将产生买入信号（BUY）。 当价格收盘突破布林带上轨，随后重新收于布林带范围内，同时 ATR 波动率条件满足要求时，系统将产生卖出信号（SELL）。 只有当布林带条件和 ATR 条件同时满足时，系统才会执行开仓操作。 ATR 波动率过滤器 ATR 过滤器用于避免在低波动或横盘市场中开仓。 当 ATR 数值低于用户设定的最低阈值时，EA 不会开启新的交易仓位。 仓位管理 EA 内置可配置的加仓管理机制。当市场满足预设条件时，系统可以自动增加新
GoodVibe
Rudi Rupian
实用工具
====================================================  ENGLISH DESCRIPTION - MQL5 MARKET COMPLIANT ==================================================== GoodVibe EA is a trade management utility designed to assist traders in managing open positions automatically. It does not open trades on its own. All entry decisions remain with the trader. The EA runs in the background and applies the configured management rules to positions that are already open — either on the current chart symbol or across
FREE
CampTrade Tools
Rudi Rupian
实用工具
CampTrader Tools 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理辅助工具。 该工具用于帮助交易者管理已有仓位，提供可配置的止损、止盈、追踪止损及加仓管理功能。软件不提供交易信号，也不保证任何交易结果。 功能介绍 — 自动止损与止盈 — 工具可为未设置止损或止盈的仓位自动配置相关参数。支持服务器端和客户端两种管理模式，可根据券商条件与用户需求进行选择。 — 追踪止损 — 提供多种追踪止损方式，可自定义激活距离及步进参数。仅在仓位达到设定盈利条件后启动。 — 利润保护 — 当仓位达到指定盈利目标后，可自动调整止损位置，以帮助保护部分浮动利润。 — 加仓功能 — 可选加仓功能支持按照设定距离自动增加仓位。用户可配置触发方式、手数倍数、最大仓位数量以及统一止盈计算方式。 — 手动交易面板 — 内置图表交易面板，可直接进行买入、卖出、手数调整及仓位管理操作。 — 信息面板 — 实时显示账户及仓位信息，包括余额、净值、浮动盈亏、持仓数量及总手数等数据。 重要说明 本软件仅作为交易管理辅助工具使用，不提供市场预测、投资建议或盈利保证。 建议用户在真实账户使用前，先于模拟账户充分
FREE
Gajah Mada
Rudi Rupian
专家
====================================================  ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (Paste ke kolom English) ==================================================== Have you ever watched a trade go against you — and felt helpless, unable to do anything but wait? That frustration is exactly why GajahMada EA was built. Named after the legendary Mahapatih Gajah Mada of the Majapahit Empire — a commander who never retreated, never surrendered, and united the Nusantara archipelago through strategy and patienc
PrecisionEdge
Rudi Rupian
专家
PrecisionEdge EA — 基于RSI与随机指标的MT5自动交易顾问 PrecisionEdge EA 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 平台的自动交易顾问。它使用两个技术指标——相对强弱指数（RSI）与随机震荡指标——来确定入场条件。只有当两个指标在同一根K线收盘时同时产生信号，才会执行交易。 入场逻辑 当 RSI 从超卖水平向上穿越，同时随机指标 %K 线在超卖区域向上穿越 %D 线时，执行买入订单。当 RSI 从超买水平向下穿越，同时随机指标 %K 线在超买区域向下穿越 %D 线时，执行卖出订单。每个品种同一时间只允许持有一笔仓位。 功能说明 入场需要 RSI 与随机指标在同一根K线收盘时同时确认 止盈以点数为单位，直接设置在订单上 全局止损以美元为单位，当总浮动亏损达到设定值时自动平仓所有持仓 每次入场前通过 CheckMoneyForTrade 函数检查可用保证金 下单前自动验证并校正手数，使其符合经纪商手数规则 图表信息面板实时显示当前 RSI 数值、随机指标数值、EA状态、持仓盈亏、止盈设置及止损设置 EA 自动识别点值大小，兼容四位数与五位数报价经纪商
TrendHarvest
Rudi Rupian
专家
TrendHarvest EA — 基于随机指标与ATR的MT5均摊自动交易顾问 TrendHarvest EA 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 平台的全自动交易顾问。它使用两个技术指标——随机震荡指标作为入场触发信号，以及平均真实波幅（ATR）作为波动率过滤器——来确定交易入场条件。当有效信号被确认后，EA 开立初始仓位，并在每根K线收盘时以固定的1.5倍手数乘数持续加仓，直至达到最大均摊次数限制。 入场逻辑 当随机指标 %K 线在超卖区域向上穿越 %D 线，且 ATR 数值达到或超过最小点数阈值时，执行买入订单——确认市场具备足够的波动性以支撑价格运动。当随机指标 %K 线在超买区域向下穿越 %D 线，且满足相同的 ATR 条件时，执行卖出订单。持仓期间不评估新的入场信号。 均摊逻辑 初始入场后，EA 在每根新K线收盘时，沿原始仓位相同方向开立一笔追加订单。每笔追加订单的手数为前一笔订单的1.5倍。此过程持续至达到设置中定义的最大均摊订单数为止。所有均摊订单均包含以点数为单位、直接设置在订单上的止盈水平。 风险管理 全局止损功能监控所有持仓的总浮动亏损。当合计亏损达到设定的美
KenArok Ichimoku
Rudi Rupian
专家
==================================================== 中文描述 ====================================================   KenArok EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化智能交易系统，以印度尼西亚信诃沙里王国创始人肯·阿罗克（公元1222年）命名。本EA采用结构化加仓策略，要求两个指标同时确认，方可开仓或加仓。   — 一目均衡表 — 作为主要趋势过滤工具。云层（先行带A和B）判断趋势状态：价格在云层上方为上升趋势，价格在云层下方为下降趋势，价格在云层内部方向不明，EA不开仓。转换线与基准线的关系提供动量确认。云层位置与转换线/基准线关系必须同时满足，才触发入场。   — ATR（平均真实波幅）— 作为波动性过滤工具，防止在横盘或低活跃度市场中开仓。若ATR值低于设定最低阈值（ATR_Min_Pips），即使一目均衡表有信号，EA也不执行任何操作。该过滤器同时适用于首次开仓和加仓操作。   — 功能特点 — • 每次开仓和加仓均需双指标确认（一目均衡表 + A
IchiBandPro
Rudi Rupian
专家
中文描述 — 符合 MQL5 市场规范 IchiBand Pro | Rudi Rupian | camptrader.web.id ====================================================   IchiBand Pro 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 平台的自动化智能交易系统，结合了两种广受认可的技术分析工具——一目均衡表（Ichimoku Kinko Hyo）与布林带（Bollinger Bands）。系统采用结构化加仓机制，配备周期管理、保证金保护和实时图形面板。   — 为何选择一目均衡表 —   一目均衡表被选为主要趋势分析工具，原因在于它能在单一框架内提供对市场结构的全面解读，而不依赖单一线条或数值。与简单均线不同，一目均衡表通过云层、转换线和基准线同时呈现趋势方向、动量以及动态支撑与阻力。   云层定义了更宏观的趋势环境。当价格在H4或日线等较高时间周期上明确位于云层上方或下方时，所呈现的方向性偏向比单独依赖较低时间周期更为可靠。将高时间周期的云层分析作为结构性过滤器，能显著减少那些在低时间周期看似有效、却与主要市
Royal Strategic Investment
Rudi Rupian
专家
This EA reads RSI and candle direction together. A buy entry requires consecutive candle closes below the oversold level. A sell entry requires consecutive candle closes above the overbought level. The candle close filter is the main accuracy control. A confirmed close — not just a wick or intrabar move — means the market has genuinely committed to that direction. Noise and false spikes are naturally filtered out. For best results, use this on larger timeframes where each candle carries real pri
Note EA
Rudi Rupian
专家
Note EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化智能交易系统，结合 CCI 和 RSI 作为双重确认入场过滤器，并配备结构化的回本系统，专门用于管理亏损交易的后续结果。   — 入场逻辑：CCI + RSI —   CCI（商品通道指数）衡量价格偏离其统计均值的程度。当 CCI 进入极度超卖区域（低于 -100）时，表明价格已异常偏离均值下方，存在回归可能。当 CCI 上升至 +100 以上时，表明价格已异常偏离均值上方。   RSI（相对强弱指数）衡量价格变动的动量和速度。RSI 读数低于 30 表示超卖动量状态，高于 70 表示超买动量状态。   买入信号要求 CCI 低于 -100 且 RSI 同时低于 30。卖出信号要求 CCI 高于 +100 且 RSI 同时高于 70。两个指标必须同时满足，缺一不可。这种双重过滤方式与单独使用任一指标相比，能显著减少虚假信号。   — 回本系统 —   当仓位触及止损被平仓时，EA 不会重置，而是启动回本序列。手数按照设定的倍数递增，下一笔交易的止盈自动重新计算，目标为覆盖全部累积亏损加上正常盈利目标。这意味着每笔回本交易
CampTrader Dashboard
Rudi Rupian
实用工具
CampTrader Dashboard 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多合一可视化指标，将三种强大的技术分析工具整合到一个简洁面板中，并内置自动每周胜率追踪器。 面板内容说明 布林带（Bollinger Bands） 上轨、中轨、下轨实时数值 价格位置：上方 / 内部 / 下方 带宽百分比（相对于中轨的宽度） 布林信号：买入 / 卖出 / 中性 一目云图（Ichimoku Cloud） 转换线、基准线、先行A线、先行B线数值 云层状态：多头 / 空头 转换线与基准线交叉检测 价格相对云层的位置 CCI（商品通道指数） 实时CCI数值 区域判断：超买 / 超卖 / 多头区 / 空头区 趋势方向：上升 / 下降 CCI信号：买入 / 卖出 / 中性 综合信号 当三个指标中至少两个方向一致时触发最终确认信号——买入或卖出。 胜率追踪器（右侧面板） 自动记录过去3周所有信号 每周统计：总信号数、赢、输、待定 自动计算胜率百分比 TP明细：显示TP1 / TP2 / TP3 / 止损命中次数及占比 ️ 主要功能 TP1、TP2、TP3 和止损可自由设置（以点数为单位） 支持
Mabuk Samudra MS
Rudi Rupian
专家
Mabuk Samudra V3 是一款运行于 MetaTrader 5 平台的全自动智能交易系统，基于逐 Tick 驱动的闭环工作周期。每一个新 Tick 到来时，EA 将按以下固定顺序执行完整流程。 1. 初始化与安全验证 启动时，EA 加载品种参数、设置魔术编号、配置滑点容忍度与订单成交模式，并初始化 RSI 和 CCI 指标句柄。最大回撤等持久化状态从全局变量中恢复。账户授权与许可证校验在每个 Tick 均会执行，验证失败则立即停止运行。 2. 界面刷新与面板同步 每个 Tick 刷新一次控制面板，实时显示账户余额、净值、可用保证金、浮动盈亏、当日已实现盈亏、最大回撤、点差、杠杆及指标数值。面板中手动输入的手数会在每个 Tick 同步至 EA 的活跃手数变量。 3. 回撤追踪 EA 持续监控所有持仓的总浮动盈亏。若当前浮亏超过历史最大值，则更新最大回撤记录。 4. 核心管理循环（每 Tick 按序执行） DDR 系统 — 检测同方向最早与最新持仓的盈亏之和是否达到目标差值。条件满足时同步关闭这两笔仓位，在不平掉整个网格的情况下降低持仓风险敞口。 TP/SL 管理 — 以持仓量加
ATR Rider
Rudi Rupian
专家
ATR Rider is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and other volatile instruments. It uses ATR (Average True Range) Volatility Breakout signals to detect high-momentum market moves, entering trades only after a candle fully closes — ensuring confirmation before execution. The EA features a smart averaging system that adds positions when the market moves against the initial entry, using ATR-based distance rather than fixed pips — making it adaptive
GetFund
Rudi Rupian
专家
Combining RSI and Stochastic: A Powerful Momentum Fusion The combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic Oscillator represents one of the most popular and effective pairings in technical analysis. Both indicators measure momentum and operate within bounded ranges, yet they do so through fundamentally different calculations — making their confluence particularly meaningful when signals align. The RSI, developed by J. Welles Wilder in 1978, measures the magnitude of recent
GetString
Rudi Rupian
专家
Combining CCI and Stochastic: A Synergistic Approach The real power of these two indicators emerges when they are used together. Because the CCI is an unbounded oscillator with no fixed extremes and the Stochastic is bounded between 0 and 100, they measure momentum from different mathematical perspectives. When both indicators align, the resulting signal carries substantially higher confidence. A high-probability long setup occurs when the Stochastic drops below 20 (oversold) and simultaneously
BackDoor
Rudi Rupian
专家
简介 H4均线交易方法（4小时移动平均线交易策略）是全球外汇、黄金、股票指数以及加密货币市场中最受欢迎的趋势跟踪策略之一。 该方法利用4小时（H4）时间周期中的移动平均线（Moving Average）来判断市场趋势方向、寻找入场机会以及制定风险管理方案。由于H4周期能够有效过滤短周期市场噪音，因此受到众多专业交易员和机构投资者的青睐。 其核心思想非常简单： 顺势而为，跟随市场主要趋势进行交易。 为什么使用H4周期？ 1. 过滤市场噪音 较低周期（M1、M5、M15）经常出现随机波动和虚假信号。 H4周期能够过滤大部分短期干扰，使市场结构更加清晰。 2. 更容易识别趋势 在4小时图表中，市场的主要趋势更加明显。 交易者能够专注于真正的重要走势，而不是被短线波动影响。 3. 风险回报比更好 H4级别的行情通常具有较大的波动空间，因此更容易获得较高的风险回报比。 4. 节省时间 交易者无需全天盯盘。 通常每天查看几次图表即可完成交易决策。 5. 适用于多个市场 H4均线策略可应用于： 外汇市场 黄金市场 白银市场 股票指数 商品市场 加密货币市场
Royal Sterling Intel
Rudi Rupian
专家
Royal Sterling Intel – Expert Advisor Overview Royal Sterling Intel (RSI) is an automated trading system designed around the Relative Strength Index (RSI), one of the most widely recognized momentum indicators in technical analysis. The strategy is primarily configured to operate on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe by default, allowing it to analyze broader market movements while reducing exposure to short-term price fluctuations commonly found on lower timeframes. The core objective of the system is t
Smart Tools Assisten
Rudi Rupian
实用工具
OVERVIEW SmartToolsAssisten is a trading assistant EA for MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades automatically. It provides risk management tools, H1-based support and resistance zones, RSI/CCI-based trade signals, position averaging, and an on-chart dashboard. Intended for manual traders who manage their own entries and exits. SmartToolsAssisten — торговый ассистент для MetaTrader 5. Не открывает сделки автоматически. Предоставляет инструменты управления рисками, зоны поддержки и сопротивления н
Crazy Rich
Rudi Rupian
实用工具
CrazyRich EA est instrumentum professionalis administrationis negotiationum pro MetaTrader 5, auxilians negotiatoribus manualibus in gubernatione positionum apertarum automatice. Positiones proprias non aperit — solum positiones quas tu manualiter aperis administrat. Proprietates Principales: TP Individuale — profectum singularem pro quaque positione nova ex pretio apertionis suae constituit. SL Collectivum — unum pretium communis Stoplossi (ex prima positione calculum) omnibus positionibus eius
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