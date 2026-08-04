Dual Grider RSI

DualGrider EA

DualGrider EA is an automated trading system designed to follow market direction using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its primary trade confirmation. The strategy opens Buy or Sell positions only when RSI conditions align with the prevailing market trend, helping to reduce entries against momentum.

The EA applies a trend-following averaging method, meaning additional positions are added only in the direction of the existing trend. It does not intentionally average against the market, making its trade management more structured and disciplined.

DualGrider is built around a daily trading cycle. Once the trading objective or cycle for the day is completed, the EA stops opening new positions and resumes operation on the following trading day. This approach is intended to limit unnecessary market exposure and maintain a consistent trading routine.

The system is designed for traders who prefer a passive risk approach rather than aggressive high-frequency strategies. While it aims to manage positions carefully, market conditions can vary, and no automated strategy can eliminate risk.

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. DualGrider EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings, account leverage, and capital management according to their own financial circumstances.