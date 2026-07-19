Execution X PRO

EXECUTION X PRO

Professional Manual Execution and Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5

Solution. Comfort. Experience.

Easy to understand, develop for New traders

Execution X PRO is an advanced manual trading panel created for traders who want to maintain full control over their market decisions while improving execution speed, position management and trading discipline.

It does not generate random entries and it does not replace the trader’s strategy.

Instead, it provides a structured execution environment that connects manual decision-making with professional risk controls, basket management, market context and real-time trade supervision.

The trader decides when and where to enter.

Execution X PRO handles the structure around that decision.

Built for Controlled Manual Trading

Manual trading often becomes difficult not because the trader cannot read the market, but because execution becomes inconsistent under pressure.

Delayed entries, oversized positions, emotional re-entry, uncontrolled exposure and poor profit management can turn a valid market idea into an avoidable loss.

Execution X PRO was designed to reduce this operational noise.

From one visual control panel, the trader can:

  • open BUY and SELL positions,

  • close the active trading basket,

  • monitor current exposure,

  • manage protective levels,

  • control daily risk,

  • observe market direction,

  • track trading sessions,

  • supervise open positions,

  • and respond faster when market conditions change.

The result is a cleaner, more controlled and repeatable trading process.

Core Features

Fast Manual Execution

Execution X PRO provides direct BUY and SELL controls directly on the chart.

The panel reduces unnecessary platform navigation and allows the trader to act immediately when a valid setup appears.

Execution remains fully manual. The system does not decide when to enter the market.

This makes Execution X PRO suitable for traders using:

  • price action,

  • market structure,

  • liquidity concepts,

  • support and resistance,

  • order blocks,

  • breakout strategies,

  • trend continuation,

  • reversal setups,

  • discretionary scalping,

  • intraday trading,

  • and position trading.

Basket Position Management

Multiple positions opened in the same direction can be managed as one coordinated trading basket.

Instead of treating every position as an isolated order, Execution X PRO supervises the combined exposure from a common reference point.

The panel can calculate and display:

  • basket direction,

  • number of active positions,

  • combined lot exposure,

  • current basket profit,

  • current basket movement,

  • protective basket level,

  • and progressive profit objectives.

This is especially useful for scaling into a valid market move while maintaining a clear overview of total exposure.

Opposite-direction entries can be restricted while a basket is active, helping prevent accidental hedging and conflicting trade management.

Progressive Profit Management

Execution X PRO uses a structured multi-stage profit management model.

The active trade plan is displayed directly on the chart, allowing the trader to see the progression from the initial protective level through consecutive profit stages.

As price advances, the system can progressively protect the basket and preserve previously reached profit levels.

This creates a disciplined transition from:

initial risk → break-even protection → secured profit → extended profit control

The objective is not only to reach a target, but also to manage the trade professionally while it develops.

Profit Guarantee System

The Profit Guarantee module continuously evaluates the protection currently secured by the basket.

When the market reaches further stages of the trade plan, the protective level can advance in the direction of profit.

The system is designed so that protection does not move backwards after a stronger level has already been secured.

The current guaranteed result is displayed directly on the panel, giving the trader a clear answer to an important question:

How much of the current basket result is already protected?

This helps reduce uncertainty during pullbacks and removes part of the emotional pressure associated with managing profitable trades.

Structure-Based Profit Protection

An optional market-structure protection mode can refine profit management using confirmed structural reference points.

Instead of relying only on fixed target progression, the system may evaluate whether a more effective protective level exists around the active price structure.

This allows profit protection to remain connected to actual market behaviour while respecting the direction of the basket.

The internal calculation remains fully automated, while the trader sees only the relevant protective result.

Trade Manager

Execution X PRO includes a real-time Trade Manager designed to support the trader after entry.

The manager evaluates the active basket and presents clear status information such as:

  • WAITING

  • HOLD

  • TIGHTEN SL

  • EXIT NOW

  • CONTROL YOUR PROFIT

The Trade Manager does not blindly close positions or replace the trader’s judgment.

Its purpose is to provide an additional layer of situational awareness by monitoring the relationship between the open trade, recent price structure and current profit protection.

When appropriate, the trader can use the dedicated TIGHT SL control to apply the suggested protective adjustment.

Optional popup and mobile notifications can also be enabled for important status changes.

Direction Line and Trading Profiles

Execution X PRO includes a visual Direction Line that helps the trader maintain directional context without covering the chart with unnecessary indicators.

The line changes dynamically according to directional pressure and can display:

  • upward conditions,

  • downward conditions,

  • or neutral market behaviour.

Dedicated profiles are available for different trading styles:

Scalping

Designed for short-term charts and faster market reactions.

Day Trading

Designed for intraday execution and broader directional context.

Position Trading

Designed for higher timeframes and longer market cycles.

Custom

Allows experienced traders to configure their own directional framework.

The Direction Line is not an entry signal by itself. It acts as a visual orientation tool that helps the trader compare an intended position with the broader market direction.

Market Structure Zones

Execution X PRO can display selected market structure zones directly on the chart.

These zones help identify areas associated with significant directional expansion and structural price behaviour.

Optional midpoint references provide additional visual context inside each zone.

The objective is to support chart interpretation without replacing the trader’s own analysis.

Market Structure Zones can be switched off whenever a completely clean chart is preferred.

Timeframe-Based Trade Profiles

Different timeframes produce different market conditions.

A protective distance suitable for scalping may be inappropriate for an intraday or position trade.

Execution X PRO can adapt its trade-management framework according to the active chart timeframe.

This allows the system to maintain a more consistent relationship between:

  • initial protection,

  • market movement,

  • progressive targets,

  • and the selected trading horizon.

The trader may also disable the timeframe profile mode when a custom approach is preferred.

Risk Management

Capital Risk Guard

Before accepting a new position, Execution X PRO can evaluate the potential combined exposure of the active basket.

When the estimated basket risk exceeds the configured account-risk threshold, further execution can be blocked.

This helps prevent uncontrolled position accumulation and protects the trader from unintentionally building exposure beyond the selected risk limit.

Automatic or Fixed Position Size

The panel supports two position-sizing approaches:

Fixed Lot Mode

The trader defines the lot size manually.

Balance-Based Lot Mode

Position size can adjust automatically according to account balance.

This gives the user the flexibility to choose between complete manual control and a more systematic sizing model.

Daily Loss Limit

A daily monetary loss limit can be defined directly in the settings.

Execution X PRO monitors both closed and active trading results for the current day.

When the configured loss threshold is reached, the system can close the active basket and block further trading activity.

This feature is designed to protect the trader from revenge trading, emotional escalation and excessive exposure after a difficult session.

Daily Profit Target

The trader can define a daily monetary profit objective.

The panel continuously displays the remaining amount required to reach that target.

Once the target is achieved, Execution X PRO can:

  • close the active basket,

  • record the daily objective as completed,

  • and prevent further entries for the remainder of the trading day.

This helps transform a profitable session into a completed session instead of allowing overtrading to return profits to the market.

Daily Trade Limit

A maximum number of trades can be configured for each trading day.

The panel displays the current number of executed trades relative to the selected limit.

When the limit is reached, additional entries are blocked.

This encourages selective execution and helps traders avoid low-quality trades caused by boredom, frustration or excessive market activity.

Spread Protection

Execution X PRO can monitor the current spread before accepting a new trade.

When the spread exceeds the configured threshold, entry is temporarily blocked.

This can be especially valuable during:

  • low-liquidity periods,

  • market openings,

  • news releases,

  • rollover,

  • and sudden volatility expansion.

Entry Cooldown

A configurable cooldown period can be applied after opening a position.

During the cooldown, additional entries are temporarily restricted.

This feature helps prevent rapid emotional re-entry and uncontrolled position stacking.

Margin Control

Before submitting a position, Execution X PRO checks whether sufficient account margin is available.

This provides an additional operational safeguard and reduces rejected or inappropriate execution attempts.

High-Impact News Protection

Execution X PRO includes an integrated high-impact economic news filter.

The system automatically identifies relevant currencies associated with the active trading symbol and monitors important scheduled events.

During the configured protection window, new entries can be blocked.

The panel displays:

  • news protection status,

  • affected currency,

  • event information,

  • and the approaching release window.

This helps traders avoid entering new positions immediately before major economic events when spreads, volatility and execution conditions may become unstable.

The news filter can be disabled by traders who prefer to manage economic events manually.

Trading Session Monitor

The panel identifies the current global trading session using server-time synchronization.

It can display the active market phase, including:

  • Asia,

  • London,

  • London–New York overlap,

  • New York,

  • and quieter market periods.

The visual session cockpit provides immediate context about current liquidity conditions without requiring external tools.

This is particularly useful for traders whose strategy depends on session behaviour, volatility transitions or market-opening activity.

Real-Time Trading Dashboard

Execution X PRO keeps the most important account and position information visible directly on the chart.

The panel displays:

  • account balance,

  • account equity,

  • current basket movement,

  • floating basket result,

  • symbol and timeframe,

  • market direction,

  • current position side,

  • number of active positions,

  • combined lot exposure,

  • protected basket result,

  • spread status,

  • win and loss statistics,

  • daily trade usage,

  • daily loss status,

  • daily profit progress,

  • trading session,

  • server time,

  • news status,

  • and Trade Manager guidance.

The trader does not need to constantly switch between multiple MetaTrader windows to understand the current trading situation.

Visual Trade Plan

After entry, Execution X PRO draws the active management structure directly on the chart.

The trader can clearly see:

  • the basket reference price,

  • the protective level,

  • consecutive profit objectives,

  • the approximate financial result at each level,

  • and the progression of the active trade.

This improves clarity before and during position management.

The chart becomes a visual execution map rather than a collection of disconnected orders.

Entry Markers and Result Zones

Optional entry markers show where BUY and SELL positions were executed.

After the basket is closed, the system can draw a visual result zone representing the completed trade.

Profitable and losing baskets are visually separated, making post-trade review faster and clearer.

These result zones remain useful for:

  • analysing entry quality,

  • reviewing trade duration,

  • studying market reaction,

  • comparing execution with the original setup,

  • and improving future decisions.

End-of-Day Management

Execution X PRO can optionally close an active basket near the end of the trading day.

This feature is useful for traders who do not want to carry positions overnight or who operate under strict daily trading rules.

When disabled, the system leaves the basket untouched.

Why Use Execution X PRO?

Execution X PRO is designed to solve the practical problems that appear between market analysis and real execution.

A trader may understand the market correctly and still lose control through:

  • hesitation,

  • delayed execution,

  • excessive position size,

  • inconsistent stop management,

  • premature profit-taking,

  • uncontrolled scaling,

  • revenge trading,

  • or failure to stop after reaching a daily objective.

Execution X PRO creates a controlled process around the trader’s decisions.

It does not promise that every trade will win.

It helps ensure that every trade is executed and managed within a consistent professional framework.

Designed for Different Trading Styles

Execution X PRO can support:

  • XAUUSD trading,

  • Forex,

  • indices,

  • metals,

  • commodities,

  • scalping,

  • intraday trading,

  • swing trading,

  • position trading,

  • single-entry trading,

  • and basket-based execution.

Because the system does not impose its own entry strategy, it can be integrated with many discretionary methodologies.

Who Is Execution X PRO For?

Execution X PRO is designed for traders who:

  • want to make their own entry decisions,

  • need faster chart-based execution,

  • want professional basket management,

  • prefer visible risk controls,

  • scale into positions,

  • struggle with emotional overtrading,

  • want to protect daily results,

  • need clear post-entry guidance,

  • want to monitor market sessions and news,

  • or prefer one structured panel instead of multiple disconnected tools.

It can be used by both developing and experienced traders, but it is especially valuable for traders who already have a strategy and need a more disciplined execution environment.

Important Information

Execution X PRO is a manual execution and trade-management system.

It is not a fully automated trading robot and it does not independently select market entries.

The quality of results depends on:

  • the trader’s market analysis,

  • entry timing,

  • selected position size,

  • broker conditions,

  • spread,

  • volatility,

  • risk settings,

  • and trading discipline.

No trading tool can guarantee profits or eliminate market risk.

Always test the panel on a demo account before using it with real funds.

Review all settings carefully and use only capital you can afford to lose.

Execution X PRO

Your analysis. Your decision. Professional execution.

Solution. Comfort. Experience.


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Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Criflow Trade Protector Pro Mt5
Cristian Spedicato
实用工具
CRIFLOW Trade Protector PRO (Multi-Symbol) The smart manager for your manual trading. CRIFLOW Trade Protector PRO is an Expert Advisor designed to turn your manual trading into a professional system, fully automating position management. Does not open operations. Don’t change your strategy. Manage your trades in a precise and disciplined way. ⸻ MULTI-SYMBOL MANAGEMENT A single installation is enough. The EA is able to simultaneously manage: • Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Gold Scalper pro Nova
Emmanuel Eliud Kaguangi Mwaura
专家
The fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold). This EA combines a high-probability, three-EMA trend-following strategy with a professional two-stage risk management system to secure profits quickly and efficiently. Optimized for the M1/M5 timeframes. ​ The Strategy: Filtered 3-EMA Crossover ​Our system utilizes three Exponential Moving Averages to confirm both momentum and trend direction, dramatically reducing false signals common in basic crossover EAs. ​Fast EMA (
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
专家
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
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Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
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ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
实用工具
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
实用工具
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
实用工具
注意 ：要获取免费试用版，请访问我的网站。 使用手册 用户手册 RiskGuard Management — 您进行无妥协交易的终极盟友。 Lot Calculator — 自动计算手数。 Quantum — 自动风险控制，最大化利润并减少回撤。 Automatic Journal — 包含并可从我的网站免费下载。 Automatic Screenshot — 两张截图：开仓时一张，平仓时一张。 Partial Profit — 智能管理的部分平仓功能。 Smartphone Trading — 可通过手机下单，自动管理。 Stop Loss & DD Block — 每日资金的全面保护。 Automatic Break-Even — 轻松降低风险。 Closing Time — 精准控制交易时间。 Automatic Spread — 实时正确设置止损和止盈。 详细的多语言文档以及意大利语和英语的视频教程，可在我的网站上获取。
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
实用工具
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 交易账户分析仪表板 Forex Analyzer Pro 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 用户设计的网页交易分析平台。 Forex Analyzer Pro 可同步 MetaTrader 5 账户活动，并通过结构化仪表板将交易数据整理为分析、报告、监控和交易日志工具。 该平台允许用户通过支持的桌面和移动设备网页浏览器访问其交易仪表板。 Forex Analyzer Pro 可连接您的 MT5 账户，并将交易活动集中到统一的仪表板中，方便您监控持仓、查看历史记录、分析统计数据以及管理交易记录。 功能特色 • MT5 账户仪表板 • 持仓监控 • 交易历史分析 • 交易日历 • 策略跟踪 • 交易日志 • 账户统计分析 • 绩效报告 • 交易通知 • 多账户支持 MT5 账户仪表板 查看 MetaTrader 5 账户中的重要信息。 仪表板显示： • 账户余额 • 账户净值（Equity） • 可用保证金 • 保证金水平 • 当前持仓 • 浮动盈亏 • 交易量 • 经纪商信息 • 账户详情 所有账户信息均以结构化界面呈现，方便监控和管理。
Volume Bubbles Order Flow Footprint
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
VOLUME BUBBLES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT PROFESSIONAL Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Complete Feature Documentation Introduction: Volume Bubbles OrderFlow Footprint Professional is an advanced order flow visualization tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides institutional-grade market analysis through real-time volume bubbles visualization, volume profiling, and sophisticated order flow analysis. This Expert Advisor transforms raw market data into actionable trading intelligence, hel
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
实用工具
# 如果您有任何其他需求或對合作感興趣，請聯繫 zion.quantech.london@gmail.com。 Flash Trade (FT) 最友善的手動交易工具。 使用最直觀的操作來確保您的資金。 FT的特點 點擊任意位置快速交易 FT支持市場訂單和掛單 兩次點擊完成訂單並設置SL和TP 三次點擊完成掛單並設置SL和TP 自動將每個訂單的止損金額設置為您設置的餘額百分比或固定金額 下訂單時實時預估利潤 超簡單的界面和操作 支持拆分訂單 使用方式 市場訂單: 點擊圖表決定止損價位 點擊Buy或是Sell鈕 掛單: 點擊圖表決定入場價位 選擇掛單類型 點擊圖表決定止損價位 暫停FT: 點擊右上方的"On/Off"按鈕來切換開關 當按鈕從綠(On)變為紅(Off)，代表FT已被停止 點擊"Off"按鈕再次開啟FT 如果有任何疑問、改善建議或是bug回報都可以聯繫e50310@gmail.com或留下評論 功能將持續於未來的版本推出
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
实用工具
Royal Copier — 专业版 MT5 交易复制器 Royal Copier 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业本地实时交易复制器。 现在它已将两种功能整合到一个 MT5 Expert Advisor 中。 您只需在参数中选择 EA 运行于 Master 模式 或 Client 模式 。 这意味着同一个 EA 既可用于源账户，也可用于接收账户，同时保留原有复制器的运行逻辑。 Royal Copier 支持以下常见账户复制方式： MT5 到 MT5 MT5 到 MT4 MT4 到 MT4 MT4 到 MT5 如需与 MT4 进行复制，请使用 MT4_Copier 。 工作原理 Royal Copier 是一个本地复制器，通过同一台 Windows 电脑上的共享文件运行。 当 EA 设置为 Master 模式 时，它会监控源账户并将所有交易活动写入共享文件。 当 EA 设置为 Client 模式 时，它会读取该文件，并在接收账户上镜像执行相同操作。 复制器可以同步以下内容： 市价单 挂单 交易平仓 部分平仓 止损和止盈修改 挂单更新和删除 两个终端必须运行在同一台 Win
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
实用工具
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
实用工具
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
作者的更多信息
Fire Horse Gold Pyramid Mt5
Artur Jacek Domagala
专家
Fire Horse Gold Pyramid MT5 Uses internal trend-based logic for BUY-only market conditions. Uses controlled position management with reduced risk behavior for additional positions. Protection logic is handled internally by the EA. No martingale.No grid.No averaging down. Overview Fire Horse Gold Pyramid MT5 executes trades based on predefined technical rules. Positions are managed only according to the EA internal logic. The system includes: • Internal trend-based market filtering • Internal e
MultiTF Fast ZigZag Visual EA
Artur Jacek Domagala
指标
Fast view of market structure across multiple timeframes — always at hand. Add it to your MT5 library and keep your chart clean. Simple, lightweight and practical — ideal as a supporting tool for daily price action analysis. Track market structure with speed and clarity. MultiTF Fast Pivot ZigZag helps you identify HH, HL, LH, LL and key higher-timeframe levels without switching charts or cluttering your workspace.
Execution Trainer X
Artur Jacek Domagala
专家
Execution Trainer X is a manual trading practice tool created for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Before real money is placed on the market, the trader should train the decision, the hand and the reaction. Train your decisions. Train your reactions. Train your patience. Train before you risk real money. This Expert Advisor does not trade automatically. It gives you simple BUY, SELL and CLOSE buttons, so you can practice manual execution directly on historical charts. Use it to train entries,
Super MTF Color State
Artur Jacek Domagala
指标
Super MTF Color State Super MTF Color State is a simple multi-timeframe trend direction indicator for MetaTrader 5. Its job is simple: to show the current market direction in a clean and visual way. Green line = the market is moving up. Red line = the market is moving down. The indicator also includes a small color state panel: D1 | H4 | H1 | M15 | M5 | M1 Each timeframe changes color depending on its current direction. This helps the trader quickly see which timeframes agree with the move an
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