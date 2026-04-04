MT5 Trade Manager Pro

Trade Manager Pro is a MetaTrader 5 tool designed to assist with trade execution, position management, risk control, and account monitoring from a single on-chart interface. It is built to work alongside manual trading or automated systems and does not interfere with external Expert Advisors.

The tool is intended for traders who require direct control over order execution and position management while maintaining consistent risk rules across different market conditions.

Core Function

The indicator provides a central control panel for managing trading activity on MetaTrader 5. It allows users to place trades, manage open positions, monitor account metrics, and apply risk management rules without switching between multiple terminal windows.

It supports both discretionary trading and systematic trading workflows.

Trade Execution

Trade execution is performed through a dedicated panel where users can define order parameters before placing a trade.

The tool supports market orders and pending orders, including buy stop, sell stop, buy limit, and sell limit types. Each trade can be configured with lot size, stop loss, take profit, and optional comments.

A risk-based lot calculation option is available. When enabled, position size is calculated automatically based on account equity and predefined risk percentage.

A confirmation step is included before order execution to reduce accidental trades.

Position Management

Open positions are displayed in real time within the panel. Each position includes ticket information, profit or loss display, and basic control options.

Positions can be closed individually, partially closed, or closed in full. All open positions can also be closed at once from a single control option.

The tool continuously updates position data based on market price changes.

Risk Management

Trade Manager Pro includes several built-in risk control features.

A trailing stop function can be enabled to adjust stop loss levels automatically as price moves in favor of the trade. The activation distance and step size are configurable.

A break-even function moves the stop loss to the entry price once a defined profit level is reached, reducing exposure on winning trades.

A daily loss limit can be set to restrict further trading activity once a specified loss threshold is reached.

A spread filter can prevent trade execution when market spread exceeds a defined maximum value.

A maximum number of open positions can also be configured to limit total exposure.

Each feature can be enabled or disabled individually.

Market Monitoring

The tool includes a watchlist that allows monitoring of multiple symbols at the same time. It displays live bid and ask prices and spread values for each instrument.

Users can switch charts directly from the watchlist interface.

Account Information

A dashboard section provides real-time account information including balance, equity, free margin, floating profit or loss, total number of trades, and win rate.

Session-based performance tracking is included for Asian, London, and New York trading sessions. This allows users to observe performance differences across market periods.

Trading Schedule

Trade Manager Pro includes optional time-based restrictions.

Trading can be limited to specific hours of the day or specific weekdays. Outside of the defined schedule, trade execution can be blocked automatically.

Interface and Settings

The panel is fully interactive and can be moved on the chart. It includes multiple display themes that change the visual appearance of the interface.

All settings are saved locally using MetaTrader terminal storage, allowing configurations to persist after terminal restart.

Parameters

The indicator includes configurable inputs for trade settings, risk controls, and interface behavior. These include default lot size, stop loss, take profit, slippage, risk percentage per trade, trailing stop settings, break-even settings, daily loss limit, spread limit, and maximum open positions.

Additional settings control panel position, appearance, and default behavior on startup.

All settings can also be adjusted from within the interface during runtime.

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 terminal is required to run Trade Manager Pro.

The tool requires an active broker connection for trade execution and real-time price updates.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management and testing on a demo account are recommended before using real funds.

推荐产品
MT5 Trade Manager
Anthony Dewayne Wasome
实用工具
MT5 Trade Manager is a MetaTrader 5 trade management panel designed to provide order execution, position monitoring, and risk control tools within a single interface. It operates as an on-chart dashboard with multiple pages for different trading functions. The tool is designed to support manual trading by centralizing trade operations and account monitoring in one place without requiring external applications. Interface Structure The dashboard is organized into six main sections: Dashboard Provi
FREE
Izi Hedge Free Limit 3 order hedge
Le Van Tien
实用工具
izi hedge is a tool that helps you manage risk, manage hedge orders and rebalance losing orders. How it works   It will place an order opposite to the order you placed with that currency pair.   If the order you place is correct, the reverse order will be automatically deleted   If the market unfortunately goes against your order and touches the hedge order, it will begin to calculate the hedging volume to limit the risk of the market going in reverse.
FREE
Auto SL Trade Manager
Niklas Templin
实用工具
no Trade operation, Robot Set auto SL to every manually Trade from a Phone Automatic Phone TradeManager Need just Set on 1 Symbol Auto BE Trigger is added that immediately sets a stop-loss for every () But does NOT calculate position size based on risk, allows the fixed  SL to   adjusted dynamically drag on Chart or Menu. It protects capital around the clock, reduces emotional mistakes, and ensures consistent risk management.
FREE
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
实用工具
各位交易高手們，你們好！相信你們一定做得很好。你們有沒有遇過這樣的情況：市場最初走勢對你有利，或接近你的止盈目標，然後突然反轉，與你的部位方向相反？這種情況我遇過很多次，今天我決定反擊。 我向你們介紹一款交易管理器，它可以幫助你保護你的部位。這個項目可以幫助你將部位設定為損益平衡，當達到你指定的點數或止盈的一定百分比時，即可達到損益平衡，取決於你選擇的模式。 此外，這個專案還可以幫助你追蹤部位，當部位達到你指定的點數或止盈的一定百分比時，即可達到損益平衡，取決於你選擇的模式。 MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144196 使用方法 只需將 EA 應用於活躍貨幣對（例如 BTCUSD 或 XAUUSD），然後相應地設定損益平衡和交易參數即可。 注意： EA 不依賴價格變動。即使應用該功能的圖表沒有出現任何價格變動或價格波動，它也能管理您的所有部位。 祝您好運，交易順利。
FREE
Matrix Trade Condition Monitor
Joshy Antony
实用工具
================================================================ MATRIX CONDITION MONITOR Live Trade Condition Panel for MetaTrader 5 Fully Automatic -- Works with ALL Matrix EAs ================================================================ NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN Matrix Condition Monitor is a free utility that attaches to any chart and automatically checks all 10 trade conditions in real time -- showing you exactly why a trade will or will not open, and alerting you the moment ever
FREE
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
专家
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
Smart Position Manager PRO
Justinas Stakauskas
实用工具
Title:   Smart Position Manager PRO - Advanced Risk & Position Manager Description: Smart Position Manager PRO is an all-in-one visual trade management and risk calculation tool designed for serious traders who prioritize iron discipline and strict risk management. Whether you are executing precise SMC or ICT setups on personal capital or managing large funded accounts on strict prop firms, this tool ensures you focus on counting percentages rather than emotional money swings. With a highly int
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
实用工具
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
Ares Quantum EA
Leonardo Ceci
专家
️ Limited Free Access ! ️ Ares Quantum EA is currently available for free as part of an early‑tester release. This phase is designed to gather real user feedback, performance reports, and honest reviews from traders who try the EA on their own accounts. After the first 100 downloads, the EA will switch to a lifetime price of $229.99, increasing automatically by $50 every 5 copies sold until reaching the final retail value of $1,029.99. Anyone who downloads now keeps permanent access to the cur
POTUS Trump Schedule
Kaan Caliskan
实用工具
POTUSCalendar 白宫日程仪表板 - 不要错过影响市场的政治事件 POTUSCalendar 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标,可直接在您的交易图表上显示美国总统的公开日程。随时了解可能影响金融市场的白宫即将举行的活动,包括新闻发布会、官方声明、旅行计划和公开露面。 该指标自动从白宫官方公开日程获取实时数据,将所有活动时间转换为您的本地时区和经纪商时间,并在优雅、可自定义的面板中显示所有内容。无论您交易外汇、指数、商品还是加密货币,了解重大政治事件对于做出明智的交易决策至关重要。 阅读更多: 完整文档和设置指南 (English) 限时优惠: 前 50 次下载免费!之后,本产品将收费。立即下载以获取您的免费副本。 主要特点 实时白宫日程: 自动从官方来源获取并显示最新的总统活动 自动时区转换: 同时显示 ET(东部时间)、您的本地时间和经纪商服务器时间的活动时间 颜色编码的活动类型: 使用可自定义的彩色徽章立即识别活动重要性(官方日程、新闻发布会、媒体召集、旅行等) 实时倒计时计时器: 通过根据紧急程度改变颜色的动态倒计时准确了解活动何时发生(紧急为红色、临近为橙
FREE
Market Time
Kaan Caliskan
3 (1)
指标
MarketTime - 专业多时区时钟和交易时段指标 再也不会错过交易时段 - 实时监控全球市场时间 MarketTime是一款专业级指标，可直接在您的MetaTrader 5图表上显示多个时区、实时时段倒计时和可视化交易时段区域。在外汇交易中，时机就是一切 - 了解主要金融中心何时活跃以及时段何时重叠可以显著影响您的交易成功。 这个综合工具消除了对多个浏览器标签或外部应用程序的需求。监控全球市场时间所需的一切都在您的图表上，实时更新，界面简洁可定制，不会使您的工作空间杂乱无章。 了解更多： 完整文档和设置指南 (English) 限时优惠： 前50次下载免费！之后此产品将收费。立即下载以获取免费副本。 主要功能 多时区显示： 同时显示本地时间、经纪商时间、伦敦、纽约、东京和自定义时区，实时更新 实时时段倒计时： 精确的倒计时器，显示伦敦、纽约和亚洲时段开盘或收盘的剩余时间 可视化时段区域： 在图表上绘制彩色矩形，突出显示活跃交易时段，颜色和透明度可自定义 时段重叠检测： 特殊区域突出显示多个主要时段同时活跃时的高流动性时期 商品交易时间： 实时显示当前商品的开盘/收盘状态以及下次开
FREE
SignalXpert
Steve Rosenstock
5 (3)
程序库
点击此处查看我所有免费产品 SignalXpert 是我专为使用 RangeXpert 指标的交易者开发的一款强大的分析工具。 RangeXpert 作为系统的基础，可精确识别市场区域并提供数据， SignalXpert 会对这些数据进行实时分析，从而生成清晰且可执行的交易信号。 这使得系统能够在不同周期中同时监控多达 25 个不同的资产 ，并实时捕捉最重要的市场变化。得益于集成的提醒功能， 可以通过 alert、push 或 email 发送通知 ，确保你不会再错过任何交易机会。安装在 MetaTrader VPS 上后， SignalXpert 可 24/7 全天候运行，为你提供可靠的信号监控。无论你是在规划进场还是出场， SignalXpert 都能为你提供快速而精准的支持，帮助你在波动的市场中自信交易。 规格 与 RangeXpert 无缝集成 - 使用其数据对市场区域和区间进行实时分析。 同时监控多达 25 个资产 - 非常适合多资产和多周期分析。 兼容所有主要市场 - 外汇、货币、金属、股票和指数。 实时信号检测 - 自动识别突破、区间切换和趋势区域。 实时通知 -
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
实用工具
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
EasyClose MT5
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
实用工具
A simple and convenient utility for closing orders. It can close both all orders together as well as buy, sell or pending orders separately. Has an intuitive graphical interface. MT4 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78601 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
FREE
Relentless Trade Journal
Loysean Mappang Bandaay
实用工具
Relentless Trade Journal — Free Trade Statistics for MetaTrader 5 Most trade journals flatter you. They add up your closing profits and skip the commission you paid on entry, so they show a rosier number than the truth. You think you are breaking even when you are actually losing to costs. Relentless Trade Journal shows you the honest picture, right on your chart. It is a non-trading utility. It never opens, closes, or modifies a trade. It only reads your closed trade history and displays your r
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
指标
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Risk to Rewa Ratio MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
4.33 (15)
实用工具
大家好 另一個為交易者提供的免費工具。 風險回報比： 對於每個交易者來說，根據利潤的大小來計算損失的大小是很方便的，這樣他就可以判斷這是否是一筆好的交易。 此外，它還以點數和百分比顯示損失和利潤。 您可以設置您想要的每個部分的顏色。 如果你也可以用这个面板进行交易怎么办？！ 请参阅下面的链接 Trader Assistant Mini MT5 您可以通過以下鏈接查看 MT4 版本： Risk to Reward Ratio MT4 您可以查看我的新產品，了解該工具的更專業版本。 Pro Risk Management Panel MT5 希望能享受它;) 更多產品正在路上，請關注我以盡快了解。 終於： 我強烈鼓勵您分享您的想法和反饋。 提供您認為交易者可能需要的任何信息至關重要。 作者： 我是一名 MQL 語言程序員，三年來我一直在做各種項目。 我是一名電氣工程師，我喜歡解決難題。 Join My Group to Talk Together ;) SEPEHR FOREX.   MQL Group
FREE
Entry Signal Probability
Tevon R Gardiner
5 (1)
指标
This indicator helps identify the   start  of significant market movements by analyzing candle patterns and their relative  price action strength  the indicator runs multiple simultaneous calculation every millisecond and it also does a triple set verification historically in order to calculate future probabilities the historical processing has to be completed before new Candlestick can be processed as one total set out of the total available history from the starting date and time in order to
FREE
MMGT Trade Manager EA with Advanced Risk Control
Hadi Amir Matboosaleh
实用工具
This Expert Advisor provides an advanced on-chart trading panel designed for discretionary traders. It simplifies position sizing, risk management, and trade execution directly from the chart without manual calculations. Key Features  On-chart trading panel  Fixed lot and balance percentage risk mode  Risk-based lot calculation using stop loss  Market and pending order execution  Partial close management  Break-even automation  Trailing stop control  Equity protection system  Daily loss lock  S
FREE
Zistilo AI Gold Tester
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
实用工具
Input : EnableDebugLog — Enables detailed Expert/Journal logs for troubleshooting and monitoring. SymbolMap — Maps server symbol names to broker-specific symbol names. MagicNumber — Unique identifier used to recognize and manage the EA’s trades. MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum allowed spread in points before opening a new trade. MaxSlippagePoints — Maximum allowed execution slippage in points. MaxSignalTradesPerBasket — Maximum number of signal-based trades allowed per basket; 0 means unlimited. UseAu
FREE
Prop Firm Protector
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
专家
Prop Firm Protector - Complete Risk Management Suite (Most capable Protector in the market)  A comprehensive risk management tool designed to help traders monitor and manage their trading according to predefined rules and limits. --- Protection Features This EA provides automated monitoring and management across multiple risk categories: Symbol and Lot Management - Whitelist allowed symbols with automatic monitoring of unauthorized pairs - Maximum lot size enforcement with configurable act
FREE
Trade With Price
Pankaj Kushwaha
实用工具
Trade With Price is a powerful and user-friendly MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to simplify and accelerate your trading execution. This EA provides a smart one-click trading panel that allows traders to instantly place BUY, SELL, and pending orders directly at the current market price—eliminating the need to calculate distances in pips. Key Features One-click BUY & SELL execution Place pending orders based on market price instead of pips Clean and intuitive trading panel interface
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
指标
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
One Hour Strategy Analyzer
Tevon R Gardiner
实用工具
it's a fully built expert advisor with trading functionality with buy only or sell only or both options it's designed to be a tool that can be used for automate entry and exit in line with the overall Market Direction automatic  risk management parameters fully  comprehensive STRATEGY ANALYZER Section Total Trades: Shows the overall number of trades taken Win Rate: Displays percentage of winning trades (color-coded green if >50%, red if <50%) Total Profit/Loss: Shows absolute profit and loss v
FREE
Position Size Auto Calculator
Hatima Adilbek
指标
Visual Order Sizer Indicator — Powerful Position Sizing Tool for MT5 Note: This indicator is converted from the Visual Order Sizer Trade Manager Tool EA into an indicator. All automatic calculations from the EA work exactly the same — Lot/Margin relationship, Risk/Reward, Commission, Spread display, etc. And it is offered completely free . Use it freely for all your position sizing calculations. The only limitation is that, because it is an indicator, it cannot place trades — this is due to MT5
FREE
The Ultimate Risk Calculator
Elias Jose Vielma Molina
实用工具
Risk Calculator EA – Utility for Precise Trade Sizing If you find this tool useful consider to  Buy me a coffee!   The Ultimate Risk Calculator is a lightweight in-chart Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you easily and quickly calculate position size and set stop-loss / take-profit levels with full control over risk management directly on the chart. What it does? It turns manual risk decisions into fast, visual, and accurate calculations. You draw or adjust the Entry, Stop-Loss and Take-P
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
实用工具
介绍适用于 MT5 的 NAS100 Auto SL 和 TP Maker： 有了我们的 NAS100 Auto SL 和 TP Maker，再也不会错过止损和止盈的设置，这是交易者在 MetaTrader 5 上浏览纳斯达克 100 市场时不可或缺的助手。该工具专为寻求自动管理止损和止盈水平的无缝解决方案的用户而设计。 主要功能 轻松实现自动化： 自动监控无止损和/或止盈的纳斯达克 100 指数交易。 根据用户配置设置动态调整水平。 订单类型的多样性： 兼容纳斯达克 100 指数的市价订单和挂单。 支持 MetaTrader 5 中的各种订单类型。 定制配置： 用户友好的参数设置允许自定义跟踪偏好和止损/止盈水平。 范围灵活： 可选择为其运行的特定 NAS100 工具或所有交易工具设置止损和止盈。 快速执行： 确保快速设置所需的 StopLoss 和/或 TakeProfit 值，无需等待新的 tick 即可迅速响应。 MetaTrader 5 兼容性： 与 MetaTrader 5 中的所有订单类型兼容，实现无缝集成。 使用 NAS100 Auto SL 和 TP Maker
FREE
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (5)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Prop Firm Protector Basic
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (1)
专家
Prop Firm Protector Lite - Essential Risk Management Tool A risk management utility designed to help traders monitor their trading activity according to predefined rules and limits. This tool runs in the background on any chart and monitors all trades regardless of their source, including manual trades, signal subscriptions, or other Expert Advisors. --- Core Features Symbol and Lot Monitoring: The symbol monitoring module allows you to define which currency pairs are permitted for trading.
FREE
Trader Toolkit Panel
Joshy Antony
实用工具
Trader Toolkit Panel An all-in-one manual trading panel that helps you size, place, and manage your trades from a single window. It does not trade automatically and gives no buy/sell signals — you stay in full control. Think of it as a control panel for disciplined, manual trading. What it does Position Calculator — Enter your risk percentage and stop distance, and the panel instantly shows the correct lot size, your risk in account currency, and your reward-to-risk ratio. No more manual math or
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
作者的更多信息
Ultimate Gold Breakout
Anthony Dewayne Wasome
专家
Ultimate Gold Breakout is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading breakout movements on XAUUSD using structured price levels and controlled risk management. It is built for traders who prefer rule-based execution and consistent trade logic, including use in ECN broker environments and proprietary trading accounts where risk control and execution discipline are important. The EA focuses on identifying breakout opportunities from predefined market levels and managing each trade through a
MT5 Trade Manager
Anthony Dewayne Wasome
实用工具
MT5 Trade Manager is a MetaTrader 5 trade management panel designed to provide order execution, position monitoring, and risk control tools within a single interface. It operates as an on-chart dashboard with multiple pages for different trading functions. The tool is designed to support manual trading by centralizing trade operations and account monitoring in one place without requiring external applications. Interface Structure The dashboard is organized into six main sections: Dashboard Provi
FREE
Scalping Kryvos Gold
Anthony Dewayne Wasome
专家
Kryvos Gold is a fully automated trading robot for XAUUSD built entirely on raw price action. It does not use any technical indicators. Every decision is derived directly from candle highs, lows, opens and closes, and from the swing structure they form on the chart. The EA runs six independent breakout engines, each reading market structure in a different way: a conservative engine that requires dominant, well-confirmed swing levels, a standard engine for balanced structure, an aggressive engine
筛选:
无评论
回复评论