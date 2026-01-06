Neptune EA MT5

Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA

A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe.

Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits.

Built for traders who want real edge, not gimmicks.

Single Trade. No Grid. No Martingale.

One position per direction. One trade per day. Fixed stop loss on every order.

Neptune doesn't stack positions, doesn't double down on losses, and doesn't gamble with your account. When a trade is wrong, it closes and moves on.

Simple. Safe. Sustainable.

LIVE SIGNAL

Watch Neptune trade in real time:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351830

2025 BACKTEST PERFORMANCE

  • 155% return
  • 85% win rate
  • 5.3% max drawdown
  • 3.51 profit factor
  • 11.19 Sharpe ratio
  • Most trades close within 12 hours

(Backtested with $10,000 starting balance and 2% risk per trade. Full year 2025 data)

STRATEGY

Neptune trades with the trend, not against it.

A trade only triggers when multiple independent conditions align, including trend structure, momentum confirmation, and trend strength validation. If those conditions are not present, Neptune does nothing. Quality always comes before frequency.

Once in a trade, Neptune actively manages the position. A trailing stop locks in profits as price moves in your favor. If momentum begins to weaken, a dynamic take profit system adjusts the target based on changing volatility, securing gains before a move exhausts.

Risk and position sizing automatically scale with gold’s price, keeping exposure consistent whether gold is trading at $2,000 or $5,000.

Selective & Patient. 

When gold trends, Neptune wins.

TRANSPARENCY

There is no such thing as a perfect EA.

Neptune is designed for momentum-driven gold markets. It is not built to force trades through extended flat or low-volatility conditions that dominated much of the market prior to December 2024.

Rather than spending time engineering a system for outdated market behavior, Neptune was built for the conditions gold is trading in today.

There is no history reader or manipulation of backtest data. What you see in testing is the same logic the EA executes live.

When market conditions change, Neptune will adapt. We do not believe that's a sign of weakness. But rather how real trading systems work.

UP NEXT

SELL mode planned for v1.1

REQUIREMENTS

  • MT5
  • XAUUSD (works with any broker's naming)
  • M30 timeframe
  • No set files needed. Adjust the risk and run.
  • Due to broker minimum lot sizes, smaller accounts will experience higher risk per trade.
  • $2,000+ regular account (for 2% risk)
  • $1,000+ regular account (for 4% risk)
  • $100+ cent account (for full risk control on smaller capital)
  • It is recommended to keep default settings and avoid reinitializing the EA during active trading hours. By default, Neptune operates between 01:00 and 19:00 broker time.

SUPPORT

  • Full documentation included
  • Direct support via MQL5 messages
  • Active community of 100+ traders

Please message me after purchase to receive the manual and community access. Also contact me if you need additional license activations.

DISCLAIMER

Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is designed for current market conditions and may require updates as markets evolve. Always test on demo first. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

回复评论