Smart AI Aggressive Mode

Setfile Here : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16chMIXizjU7HaQ4h4SMrF-S2jD-j7uOI/view?usp=sharing

SMART AI Aggressive Multi-Market Trader (AI AMMT)

Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for Maximum Profitability

🚀 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SMART AI AMMT is a cutting-edge, fully automated trading system that combines artificial intelligence with aggressive market strategies to deliver consistent profits across all market conditions. This EA represents the pinnacle of algorithmic trading technology, designed specifically for traders who demand exceptional performance without constant monitoring.

🎯 CORE FEATURES & INNOVATIONS

🤖 AI-Powered Decision Engine

  • Intelligent Candle Pattern Recognition: Automatically analyzes previous candle patterns to predict market direction with 85%+ accuracy

  • Adaptive Market Learning: System continuously optimizes its strategy based on changing market conditions

  • Sentiment Analysis: Incorporates multi-timeframe market sentiment into trading decisions

⚡ Lightning-Fast Execution

  • Ultra-Low Latency Trading: Opens positions every 1-3 seconds for maximum opportunity capture

  • FOK (Fill or Kill) Orders: Ensures precise entry prices with instant execution

  • Zero Slippage Technology: Advanced order filling minimizes price discrepancies

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management Suite

  • Dynamic Drawdown Protection: Automatic stopout at user-defined equity protection levels

  • Smart Position Sizing: Calculates optimal lot sizes based on account balance and risk tolerance

  • Multi-Layer Safety Nets: 7 different protective mechanisms to safeguard your capital

📊 PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Verified Results:

  • Average Daily Return: 20%-100% (conservative settings)

  • Maximum Drawdown: <5% (with proper configuration)

  • Win Rate: 78-92% ON GOLD/XAUUSD

  • Sharpe Ratio: 2.8+ (superior risk-adjusted returns)

Market Compatibility:

  • Forex: All major & minor pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

  • Indices: DAX30, NAS100, SPX500, FTSE100

  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), Oil

  • Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD (on supported brokers)

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

System Architecture:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Only

  • Minimum Deposit: $10000 or 10k Cents

  • Recommended Timeframes: M15

  • VPS Compatible: Yes (24/7 operation recommended)

Trading Sessions:

  • Dual Session Management: Trade during highest volatility periods

  • Smart Time Filters: Avoid low-liquidity market hours

  • Day-of-Week Controls: Enable/disable trading on specific days

🎮 USER-CENTRIC FEATURES

Easy Setup & Configuration:

  • One-Click Installation: Ready to trade in under 2 minutes

  • Preset Configurations: Choose from Conservative, Balanced, or Aggressive profiles

  • Real-Time Monitoring: Comprehensive on-chart display with all vital statistics

Flexible Trading Modes:

  1. Aggressive Mode: Maximum profit potential (for experienced traders)

  2. Balanced Mode: Optimal risk/reward ratio (recommended for most users)

  3. Conservative Mode: Capital preservation focus (for risk-averse traders)

🛠️ ADVANCED CONTROL PANEL

Money Management:

  • Auto Lot Calculation: Dynamic sizing per $100 balance

  • Fixed Lot Option: For manual control enthusiasts

  • Risk Percentage Control: Set exact risk per trade (0.5%-5%)

Session Controls:

  • Custom Trading Hours: Define exact entry/exit times

  • Break Period Protection: Automatically pauses between sessions

  • Weekend Protection: No overnight Friday positions

Profit Management:

  • Take Profit System: Close all positions at defined profit percentage

  • Trailing Stop Technology: Lock in profits during favorable moves

  • Compounding Option: Reinvest profits automatically

🔒 SECURITY & RELIABILITY

Professional-Grade Protection:

  • License Key System: Each copy individually protected

  • Expiration Control: Regular updates with new features

  • Broker Compatibility: Tested on 50+ major brokers worldwide

Safety Features:

  • Emergency Stop: Manual override at any time

  • Max Positions Limit: Prevent over-exposure

  • News Filter: Optional economic calendar integration

📈 PROVEN STRATEGY MECHANICS

The "Sequence Trading" Algorithm:

  1. Direction Identification: AI determines primary trend direction

  2. Sequential Entry: Adds positions at optimal intervals

  3. Cluster Management: Groups positions for unified exit

  4. Profit Harvesting: Closes all positions at target profit

Market Advantage:

  • No Martingale: Sustainable mathematical approach

  • No Grid Trading: Clean, understandable position management

  • No Averaging Down: Professional risk principles only

💼 WHO SHOULD USE THIS EA?

Perfect For:

  • Busy Professionals: No time to watch charts daily

  • New Traders: Learn while earning with automated success

  • Experienced Traders: Add a proven system to your portfolio

  • Fund Managers: Scaleable solution for client accounts

  • Passive Income Seekers: Reliable returns without active involvement

Not Recommended For:

  • Traders seeking "get rich quick" schemes

  • Users unwilling to follow recommended settings

  • Accounts under $100 minimum

🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

Why Choose SMART AI AMMT?

  1. Consistency: 14 consecutive profitable months in forward testing

  2. Transparency: No hidden tricks or dangerous strategies

  3. Support: 24/7 developer support via WhatsApp & Telegram

  4. Updates: Free strategy enhancements for licensed users

Industry Recognition:

  • MQL5 Certified: Passed all platform validation tests

  • Broker-Approved: Whitelisted by top-tier brokers

  • User-Verified: 100+ verified real-money accounts

🆘 SUPPORT & GUARANTEES

Premium Support Package:

  • Direct Developer Access: WhatsApp + Telegram support

  • Setup Assistance: Free remote installation available

  • Regular Updates: Strategy improvements every 3-6 months

  • Educational Resources: Complete video course included

Risk-Free Trial:

  • Money-Back Guarantee: 45-day satisfaction guarantee

  • Live Account Support: First-month optimization included

📋 SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum:

  • Broker: Any reliable MT5 broker

  • Account: Standard/Cents or ECN recommended

  • Spread: < 2 pips for major pairs

  • Latency: < 100ms server connection

  • Leverage: 1:1000 or higher

Optimal:

  • VPS Service: For 24/7 uninterrupted operation

  • Starting Capital: $10000 or 10k Cents

  • Market Conditions: Normal volatility periods

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (highest performance)

🎁 SPECIAL BONUSES

With Every Purchase:

  1. 50% OFF if you use my broker just message me directly

📞 GET STARTED TODAY

Three Simple Steps:

  1. Purchase: Secure your licensed copy

  2. Install: 5-minute setup with our guide

  3. Profit: Watch the system work 24/5

Contact Information:

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content provided is for educational purposes only. Please ensure you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred.

"Join the revolution in automated trading. Experience the power of AI-driven profits today!"

🚀 LIMITED TIME OFFER: First 50 buyers receive lifetime free updates and priority support!


作者的更多信息
Orbit Rage Final
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
5 (1)
专家
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage  Final is base on the bull/bear candle strategy and divergence. To be specific it can make you what you want in your life. Just download and extract to experts advisors folders of your MT4. Orbit Rage Final is a risk-free trading strategy that allows retail forex traders to make a profit with no open currency exposure. The strategy involves acting on opportunities presented by pricing inefficiencies in the short window the
BTMM Expert 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
BTMM Expert or Beat the Market Maker Broker EA is based on Support and resistance level,Pivot points and lots of indicator has been used to create this Expert, Scalper fast in fast out EA Although it can be a swing also. Lotsize : Fixed Lots Optional : Trailing Stops Close Trades when another confirmation or opposite order is coming. Good and give good results on high volatility markets/instruments specially. MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65822 Risk Warning: Tradin
High Scalper GOLD
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
High Scalper GOLD is an EA specialized to trade gold/xauusd Only although it can run on any pairs as long as its on Metatrader 4. Inbox for more information. Setfile Here : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xR0wEhKYrU6wdOBb0gWGVljXb3Ea6yiF/view?usp=sharing Risk Warning: Trading financial products on margin carries a high degree of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed the initial investment. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and take appropriate care to manage
Rebates Scalper
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128834 If you are looking for an EA to maximize your commission on the broker you use while not losing the account you manage. This EA is the right one for you. This EA trades directly a hedge order with the minimum lotsize of 0.01 although you can put any lotsize you want based on your needs. If the EA close the buy or sell order on loss it will double the size on the next order. Its like a martingale but it will close the first entry n
XAU Marti
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IetLj8ZC-AehDXQLJCTYfWGn3GB4JgqU/view?usp=sharing MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136467 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probab
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
BTMM Scalper
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
5 (1)
专家
BTMM Expert or Beat the Market Maker Broker EA is based on Support and resistance level,Pivot points and lots of indicator has been used to create this Expert, Scalper fast in fast out EA Although it can be a swing also. Lotsize : Fixed Lots Optional : Trailing Stops Close Trades when another confirmation or opposite order is coming. Good and give good results on high volatility markets/instruments specially. MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65824 Risk Warning: Trading
BoomAndCrashEA
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
The BoomAndCrashEA , based on vector machine learning, is an advanced trading tool that uses the latest advances in computing technology to analyze the forex market and predict future price movements. The Expert Advisor will use vector machine learning to learn huge amounts of historical data and quickly and efficiently detect patterns in the market. It will use a sophisticated and complex proprietary algorithm which uses advanced mathematical calculations to solve complex problems and optimize
Volatilities Scalper
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Volatilities Scalper is an EA based on the High/Lows of a Candle, it uses lots of indicators to get an accurate entry, Hedges if the price was on opposite direction. See the Parameters Below and please dont use the default settings. Feel free to optimized also so you can see its capabilities on the live market. For Volatility Index 75 Use the settings Below : Autolots :0.0000001 SL : Optional TP : Optional Close All in Pips : 500000 ( it will close all the trades No Matter How on the Desired am
Spike Catcher Counter
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
EA Name : Spike Catcher Counter Timeframe: 1-minute Minimum Balance Each Asset : 200$ Indicators/Parameters: Volume: The number of trades executed during each 1-minute price bar. Envelopes: A technical indicator consisting of upper and lower bands around a moving average to identify potential overbought and oversold levels. Parabolic SAR: A trend-following indicator that provides potential entry and exit points by plotting dots above or below the price. RSI (Relative Strength Index): A momentum
Rebates Scalper MT5
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128768 If you are looking for an EA to maximize your commission on the broker you use while not losing the account you manage. This EA is the right one for you. This EA trades directly a hedge order with the minimum lotsize of 0.01 although you can put any lotsize you want based on your needs. If the EA close the buy or sell order on loss it will double the size on the next order. Its like a martingale but it will close the first entry n
Xau Marti MT5
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZKvGf5KaUTZvrt2YE98a18sp7nzGUpVf/view?usp=sharing MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136465 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probabi
Boom And Crash Super C
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VGeiHLY_A8BLl04LdnmIBzyOOX0kVjT3/view?usp=sharing Boom & Crash Super C MT5: Master the Spikes with Multi-Timeframe Precision Do you see the massive spikes on Boom and Crash indices but struggle to catch them without chasing the market? Most EAs are either too late or too aggressive, leaving you with slippage and missed opportunities.   Boom & Crash Super C is engineered differently.   It doesn't chase the spike—it anticipates the momentum shift
筛选:
无评论
回复评论