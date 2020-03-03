Smart AI Aggressive Mode

XAUUSD Setfile Here : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1T24GIp_RlIF_-2mC6eWzeUwLJvKELGyt/view?usp=sharing
BTCUSD Setfile Here : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Bxc_Zhsk_GhzHrZfU_yG5tVtUWEk-i1e/view?usp=sharing

XAUUSD Trading
Inverstor Password :
Roboforex Pro MT5
37275381
Pass : 1234Abcd@@

BTCUSD Trading :
Exness-MT5Trial6
413114010
Pass : 1234Abcd@@

SMART AI Aggressive Multi-Market Trader (AI AMMT)

Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for Maximum Profitability

🚀 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SMART AI AMMT is a cutting-edge, fully automated trading system that combines artificial intelligence with aggressive market strategies to deliver consistent profits across all market conditions. This EA represents the pinnacle of algorithmic trading technology, designed specifically for traders who demand exceptional performance without constant monitoring.

🎯 CORE FEATURES & INNOVATIONS

🤖 AI-Powered Decision Engine

  • Intelligent Candle Pattern Recognition: Automatically analyzes previous candle patterns to predict market direction with 85%+ accuracy

  • Adaptive Market Learning: System continuously optimizes its strategy based on changing market conditions

  • Sentiment Analysis: Incorporates multi-timeframe market sentiment into trading decisions

⚡ Lightning-Fast Execution

  • Ultra-Low Latency Trading: Opens positions every 1-3 seconds for maximum opportunity capture

  • FOK (Fill or Kill) Orders: Ensures precise entry prices with instant execution

  • Zero Slippage Technology: Advanced order filling minimizes price discrepancies

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management Suite

  • Dynamic Drawdown Protection: Automatic stopout at user-defined equity protection levels

  • Smart Position Sizing: Calculates optimal lot sizes based on account balance and risk tolerance

  • Multi-Layer Safety Nets: 7 different protective mechanisms to safeguard your capital

📊 PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Verified Results:

  • Average Daily Return: 20%-100% (conservative settings)

  • Maximum Drawdown: <5% (with proper configuration)

  • Win Rate: 78-92% ON GOLD/XAUUSD

  • Sharpe Ratio: 2.8+ (superior risk-adjusted returns)

Market Compatibility:

  • Forex: All major & minor pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

  • Indices: DAX30, NAS100, SPX500, FTSE100

  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), Oil

  • Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD (on supported brokers)

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

System Architecture:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Only

  • Minimum Deposit: $10000 or 10k Cents

  • Recommended Timeframes: M15

  • VPS Compatible: Yes (24/7 operation recommended)

Trading Sessions:

  • Dual Session Management: Trade during highest volatility periods

  • Smart Time Filters: Avoid low-liquidity market hours

  • Day-of-Week Controls: Enable/disable trading on specific days

🎮 USER-CENTRIC FEATURES

Easy Setup & Configuration:

  • One-Click Installation: Ready to trade in under 2 minutes

  • Preset Configurations: Choose from Conservative, Balanced, or Aggressive profiles

  • Real-Time Monitoring: Comprehensive on-chart display with all vital statistics

Flexible Trading Modes:

  1. Aggressive Mode: Maximum profit potential (for experienced traders)

  2. Balanced Mode: Optimal risk/reward ratio (recommended for most users)

  3. Conservative Mode: Capital preservation focus (for risk-averse traders)

🛠️ ADVANCED CONTROL PANEL

Money Management:

  • Auto Lot Calculation: Dynamic sizing per $100 balance

  • Fixed Lot Option: For manual control enthusiasts

  • Risk Percentage Control: Set exact risk per trade (0.5%-5%)

Session Controls:

  • Custom Trading Hours: Define exact entry/exit times

  • Break Period Protection: Automatically pauses between sessions

  • Weekend Protection: No overnight Friday positions

Profit Management:

  • Take Profit System: Close all positions at defined profit percentage

  • Trailing Stop Technology: Lock in profits during favorable moves

  • Compounding Option: Reinvest profits automatically

🔒 SECURITY & RELIABILITY

Professional-Grade Protection:

  • License Key System: Each copy individually protected

  • Expiration Control: Regular updates with new features

  • Broker Compatibility: Tested on 50+ major brokers worldwide

Safety Features:

  • Emergency Stop: Manual override at any time

  • Max Positions Limit: Prevent over-exposure

  • News Filter: Optional economic calendar integration

📈 PROVEN STRATEGY MECHANICS

The "Sequence Trading" Algorithm:

  1. Direction Identification: AI determines primary trend direction

  2. Sequential Entry: Adds positions at optimal intervals

  3. Cluster Management: Groups positions for unified exit

  4. Profit Harvesting: Closes all positions at target profit

Market Advantage:

  • No Martingale: Sustainable mathematical approach

  • No Grid Trading: Clean, understandable position management

  • No Averaging Down: Professional risk principles only

💼 WHO SHOULD USE THIS EA?

Perfect For:

  • Busy Professionals: No time to watch charts daily

  • New Traders: Learn while earning with automated success

  • Experienced Traders: Add a proven system to your portfolio

  • Fund Managers: Scalable solution for client accounts

  • Passive Income Seekers: Reliable returns without active involvement

Not Recommended For:

  • Traders seeking "get rich quick" schemes

  • Users unwilling to follow recommended settings

  • Accounts under $100 minimum

🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

Why Choose SMART AI AMMT?

  1. Consistency: 14 consecutive profitable months in forward testing

  2. Transparency: No hidden tricks or dangerous strategies

  3. Support: 24/7 developer support

  4. Updates: Free strategy enhancements for licensed users

Industry Recognition:

  • MQL5 Certified: Passed all platform validation tests

  • Broker-Approved: Whitelisted by top-tier brokers

  • User-Verified: 100+ verified real-money accounts

🆘 SUPPORT & GUARANTEES

Premium Support Package:

  • Setup Assistance: Free remote installation available

  • Regular Updates: Strategy improvements every 3-6 months

  • Educational Resources: Complete video course included

Risk-Free Trial:

  • Money-Back Guarantee: 45-day satisfaction guarantee

  • Live Account Support: First-month optimization included

📋 SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum:

  • Broker: Any reliable MT5 broker

  • Account: Standard/Cents or ECN recommended

  • Spread: < 2 pips for major pairs

  • Latency: < 100ms server connection

  • Leverage: 1:1000 or higher

Optimal:

  • VPS Service: For 24/7 uninterrupted operation

  • Starting Capital: $10000 or 10k Cents

  • Market Conditions: Normal volatility periods

  • Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (highest performance on XAUUSD)

🎁 SPECIAL BONUSES

With Every Purchase:

  1. 50% OFF if you use my broker just message me directly

📞 GET STARTED TODAY

Three Simple Steps:

  1. Purchase: Secure your licensed copy

  2. Install: 5-minute setup with our guide

  3. Profit: Watch the system work 24/5

    ⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

    Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content provided is for educational purposes only. Please ensure you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred.

    "Join the revolution in automated trading. Experience the power of AI-driven profits today!"

    🚀 LIMITED TIME OFFER: First 50 buyers receive lifetime free updates and priority support!


    추천 제품
    MartiMax Pro
    Dorian Okan Froissart
    Experts
    Take Control with a Versatile and Effective Expert Advisor MartiMax Pro stands out for its elaborate trading strategy and extensive backtesting history. Indeed, the backtests show a very promising growth curve with well-controlled drawdowns. One of the key elements that makes MartiMax Pro unique is its integrated martingale system. Unlike traditional martingales, which are often criticized for their risky management, our system has been specially designed to enhance risk management. By intellig
    Advanced ORB Gold
    Dodong Christian Arnon
    Experts
    Recommended Broker >   https://tickmill.link/3Y1QeAK&nbsp          ADVANCED ORB Retest EA v4.2 - Advanced Recovery System LAUNCH PRICE: $89 | Increases 50% Every 5 Sales - Get Yours Now! Smart Trading System with Intelligent Protection Professional M30/H1 Opening Range Breakout strategy equipped with   #SmartRecovery   and   #AutoRecoverySystem   that doubles lot size on SL hits until profit is achieved - designed to recover losses intelligently without overtrading. Key Features:  
    Bobot Scalper Gold
    Richard Tolentino
    Experts
    BoBot Scalper — 트렌드 스캘핑의 새로운 시대가 시작됩니다. XAUUSD, 지수, 혹은 빠르게 움직이는 통화쌍을 거래한다면… 이 EA는 바로 당신을 위해 만들어졌습니다. BoBot Scalper 는 향상된 MACD/LWMA 엔진 을 사용하여 대부분의 트레이더보다 빠르게 진짜 트렌드 지속 신호 를 포착합니다. 반응 속도는 빠르고, 리스크 관리는 깔끔하며, 스텝 기반 통화 트레일링 시스템을 통해 이익을 확실하게 보호합니다. 이는 스캘핑 EA 중에서도 가장 똑똑하고 효율적인 트레일링 방식 중 하나입니다. 이 EA는 마틴게일을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 무작위로 거래를 남발하지 않습니다. 대신 아래 조건이 충족될 때만 포지션을 구축합니다:  깨끗한 MACD 트렌드 신호 발생  가격이 방향을 확실하게 확인할 때  계좌의 에쿼티가 안전한 추가 진입을 허용할 때 이를 통해 과도한 노출 위험 없이 강력한 트렌드 스태킹 전략 을 사용할 수 있습니다. 트레이더
    CloseAllOrders in a button
    ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
    Experts
    CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
    Ignition
    Dansie Software Limited
    Experts
    Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
    GoldenRatioX
    Serhii Sharlai
    Experts
    GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
    Duende MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    안녕하세요 트레이더 여러분! Duende 전략을 제시합니다. Duende는 서로 다른 높은 수준과 낮은 수준의 패턴을 감지하는 알고리즘으로, 좋은 항목을 만들기 위해 일정하게 유지되며, 복구 시스템은 손익분기점과 같은 다양한 항목을 쿼리하고 피어 간에 교차합니다. 시장에서 뉴스를 강력하게 제어하여 문제 없이 여러 통화를 제어하는 것으로 입증되었습니다. 필요한 모든 기호로 관리 가능 내 전략은 "모든 외환 시장"에 최적화되어 있지만 USDCAD,EURCAD,EURCHF,USDCHF,EURJPY" 최고의 쌍도 있습니다. 다른 통화에 비해 가장 안정적인 통화입니다. RANGED, 다른 기호에 대한 자신의 방법을 찾을 수 있지만 내가 디자인한 것을 사용하는 것이 좋습니다 Duende 잔고의 x 금액을 위험에 빠뜨리는 시스템이 내장되어 있으며 언제든지 시장이 불안정해지면 복구 기능도 있습니다 또한 TP가 내장된 비밀 표시기에서 올바른 예측을 감지하면 다른 포지션이 아닌 일부 포
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Experts
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    Gold Daily Pay 2
    Bonsu Jude Osei
    Experts
    Gold Daily Pay 2 EA, Your Ultimate Day-Trading Companion for GOLD. Are you a day trader looking to harness the full potential of the gold market? Look no further! The Enhanced Gold Daily Pay EA is designed for optimal performance in gold (xauusd) day trading. Specifications: • Made for Day Trading and tailored for traders who thrive on full-margin trading, our EA excels in capturing daily opportunities in the gold market. • Take control with the ability to tweak lot sizes and incorporate break-e
    Gold Chaser
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    5 (3)
    Experts
    The "Gold Chaser" expert advisor trades in fully automated mode these 4 symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), US30, US500, and BTCUSD (Bitcoin) Possibilities of the "non-major" symbols really differ from what you are accustomed to with the usual set of symbols. First of all, gold moves very quickly. Like major symbols, gold reacts to political events, important economic events and speeches of VIP geeks. However, gold moves in a much more swaying manner. The same is applicable to silver, oil a
    Skullper
    Anesu Mavhura
    Experts
    Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot at a discounted price To use this expert advisor you must have: 1000$  min deposit Leverage 1:100 A trading account that only trades standard lots A VPS for optimal performance. A hedge account Trading is a risky investment. Unfortunately many traders blow their accounts because they lack patience or they fail to commit to their strategy. This is why some people decide to trade using a expert advisor.  My expert advisor Skullper is a fully automated
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (384)
    Experts
    안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
    CloudPiercer EA
    Jhay Are Budomo
    Experts
    CloudPiercer EA Ichimoku-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Product Information Price: 30 USD Symbol: USDJPY Recommended timeframe: M5 Overview CloudPiercer EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trading system. It is designed to identify trend-following opportunities on USDJPY by analyzing price interaction with the Ichimoku components. The EA applies predefined rules for entry, exit, and trade management, allowing fully automated operation without manual in
    NewsCatcher Pro for MT5
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Experts
    NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
    Xau Marti MT5
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZKvGf5KaUTZvrt2YE98a18sp7nzGUpVf/view?usp=sharing MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136465 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probabi
    GCA Scalping Ranges EA
    James Peyton Jr Page
    Experts
    General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. Join the conversation over at our Discord channel  -  https://discord.gg/ScsdkTnwyA I will do my best to be around to answer any questions and help set up. If you want to add your settings screenshots its more than welcome! The EA looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long an
    NeoHedgeMulti
    Rim Askarov
    Experts
    NeoHedgeMulti - Multi-Currency Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Trade multiple currency pairs with a single intelligent system. This professional Expert Advisor combines Bollinger Bands breakout entry with a filtered grid strategy, enhanced by a multi-currency engine and multi-level risk management system.Core Strategy & Logic Entry Signal: -First (Anchor) Order: Opens when price closes outside Bollinger Bands. - BUY - Closing above Upper Band - SELL - Closing below Lower Band Grid Develop
    Rex MT5
    Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
    Experts
    User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
    Bober Crypto MT5
    Arnold Bobrinskii
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Crypto trading with  Binance  , OKX  exchanges is available! Hurry up to get it! Limited number of copies will be sold out. Hey guys! I hope u are doing well.    I'm gonna show you new trading robot which is essentially differ from all others MQL5.com market products. The main feature of   Bober Crypto MT5  is an ability to trade with   Binance Futures and OKX futures. This product is using "Static arbitrage" strategy which is have a lot of advantages we gonna be taking profit from.  All coins
    USD Scalper MT5
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Experts
    다른 EA를 무료로 받으세요!!! 다른 EA를 무료로 받으세요!!! 다른 EA를 무료로 받으세요!!! 다른 EA를 무료로 받으세요!!! 다른 EA를 무료로 받으세요!!! USD Scalper MT5는 USD 쌍을 위한 신경 EA입니다. 이 제품은 GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD용으로 제작되었습니다. 미래에 새로운 PAIRS가 추가될 수 있습니다. 현재 쌍: GBPUSD EURUSD 호주 달러 NZDUSD - 다음 버전에 추가될 예정입니다. 입력: 정지 손실을 기반으로 한 위험의 위험 비율(1을 선택한 경우 거래당 최대 위험은 1%) 한정!!! 원래 가격: $999 위험 경고 구매하기 전에 관련된 위험을 인지하십시오. 과거 실적은 미래 수익성을 보장하지 않습니다(EA도 손실을 입을 수 있음). 표시된 백 테스트(예: 스크린샷)는 최상의 매개변수를 찾기 위해 고도로 최적화되어 있지만 결과를 실시간 거래로 전송할 수 없습니다. 이 전
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5 는  Matrix Arrow Indicator의 MT5  신호를 차트의 거래 패널과 수동 또는 100% 자동으로 거래할 수 있는 고유한 전문가 조언자입니다.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 는 다음과 같은 최대 10개의 표준 지표에서 정보와 데이터를 수집하여 초기 단계에서 현재 추세를 결정합니다. 평균 방향 이동 지수(ADX) ,   상품 채널 지수(CCI) ,   클래식 하이켄 아시 캔들 ,   이동 평균 ,   이동 평균 수렴 발산(MACD) ,   상대 활력 지수(RVI) ,   상대 강도 지수(RSI) ,   포물선 SAR ,   스토캐스틱 오실레이터 ,   윌리엄스의 백분율 범위 . 모든 지표가 유효한 매수 또는 매도 신호를 제공하면 강력한 상승/하락 추세를 나타내는 다음 캔들/막대가 시작될 때 해당 화살표가 차트에 인쇄됩니다. 사용자는 사용할 표시기를 선택하고 각 표시기의 매개변수를 개별적으로 조정할 수 있습니다.  
    Katlego Moloto EA
    Tumisho Katlego Leonard Moloto
    Experts
    The Katlego Moloto EA is an easy-to-use EA. It trades for 24 hour a day and 7 days a week. The EA is new, but it generates capital like world class bot. The EA have 6 modes that you can use depending on your account equity. if you have a problem with the EA, call me on +27655977156 or WhatsApp +27736400844. If the EA hits 300 sales before December, I will code a free EA for Everyone who bought it. 
    ReversiLot
    Kostiantyn Lytvyn
    Experts
    ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
    Manus Pro
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    Experts
    MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
    Demavend EA MT5
    Miroslav Rubes
    Experts
    Introducing Revolutionary Self-Learning EA with Monte Carlo Simulation This Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced trading strategies with state-of-the-art risk management. With integrated Monte Carlo simulation, it elevates your trading to a whole new level of safety and profitability. Main Features and Benefits Adaptive Trading Strategy Dynamic threshold values: EA automatically adjusts its trading parameters based on market conditions. Multi-indicator filtering: Uses ADX, ATR, RS
    FREE
    Quantum Field
    Ihar Tsitou
    Experts
    Торговля с помощью AI Model-2, который просчитывает вероятностные квантовые поля распределения цены. Валютная пара : AUDCAD М5 Живой Сигнал:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2348992?source=Site+Profile+Seller Panel - Включить или отключить торговую панель. Panel AI - Включить или отключить торговую панель. Enable background -  Включить или отключить задний фон. AutoClose - значение больше 0 то советник будет закрывать суммарную прибыль по всем открытым позициям. Значение задается в валюте деп
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    HLC Ticks Channel
    Dmitiry Ananiev
    Experts
    Советник скальпер торгует в тиковом канале основанном на канале Дончиана. Уникальный алгоритм расчета канала учитывает тиковые движения рынка и подстраивается под канал, для получения максимальной прибыли.  Советник рассчитан на брокеров с минимальным спредом и комиссиями. Работает на многих кроссах. В роботе возможна торговля фиксированным лотом или лотом пропорциональным депозиту.  Так же предусмотрен виртуальный стоплосс который отрабатывает расширения спреда в Ролловер и на новостях.
    Orbit Rage Final 2
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    XAUUSD Setfile :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1M8K6N053WK328Se3WhqW4LIa-9wQe36l/view?usp=sharing BTCUSD Setfile :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/18PUXGwoTms0sB7EoT9TSi2N3JwxsKlaO/view?usp=sharing Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — Hyper-Scalper with Precision & Protection Unlock the power of   high-frequency precision trading   with the evolved Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for consistent returns in the Forex market. Built for traders who demand  
    The Abyss Weaver MT5
    Tam Tran Van
    Experts
    The Abyss Weaver EA – Adaptive AUDCAD Mean Reversion System 1. System Philosophy The Abyss Weaver is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for the AUDCAD currency pair. The EA's core logic is built upon the Mean Reversion characteristics of AUDCAD, utilizing a sophisticated grid-based framework to capitalize on price deviations from the statistical mean. 2. Operational Mechanism Operating exclusively on the M5 or M15 timeframe , the EA identifies high-probability entry poin
    FREE
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.63 (19)
    Experts
    라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.57 (76)
    Experts
    심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
    Marvelous EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    Experts
    Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Experts
    렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.89 (19)
    Experts
    MultiWay EA는 강력한 평균회귀 전략에 기반한 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 아홉 개의 상관된 (심지어 일부는 일반적으로 “추세형”) 통화쌍 — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD — 에 분산 투자함으로써, 강한 방향성 충격 이후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아오는 움직임을 포착합니다. 구매 후 전체 설치 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭하세요 현재 가격 —   다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1937. MultiWay EA는 단순함, 안정성, 명확한 논리를 중요시하는 트레이더에게 완벽합니다 — 복잡한 설정은 필요 없지만, 매우 유연한 자금 관리 및 리스크 제어 옵션을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 진정한 “설정 후 잊기” 철학을 따릅니다. 사용자의 개입이 거의 필요 없으며, 수년간 안정적으로 작동할 수 있어 장기 전략에 이상적입니다. M
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    2.34 (29)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (학습 머신 + XGBoost 학습 모델 +112개 유료 및 무료 AI + 투표 시스템 + 외부 및 편집 가능한 프롬프트) 시장의 대부분 EA들이 "AI"나 "신경망"을 사용한다고 주장하면서도 실제로는 기본적인 스크립트만 실행하는 반면, Aria Connector EA V4 는 진정한 AI 기반 거래의 의미를 재정의합니다. 이것은 이론도 마케팅 과장도 아닙니다. 이는 귀하의 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼과 112개의 실제 AI 모델 간의 직접적이고 검증 가능한 연결이며, 차세대 XGBoost 엔진, 편집 가능한 프롬프트, 그리고 멀티 AI 투표 시스템과 결합되어 있습니다. 첫날부터 Aria는 투명하고 진화하는 생태계로 설계되었습니다: 먼저 직접 GPT 연결, 그 다음 자동화, 그 다음 전략 감사. 이제 V4에서 Aria는 진정한 학습 머신이 됩니다 . 시장 조건에 적응하고, 실시간으로 전략을 최적화하며, 외부의 편집 가능한 프롬프트로 지
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.86 (36)
    Experts
    AIQ 버전 5.0 - 기관 아키텍처를 통한 자율 지능 규칙 기반 자동화에서 진정한 자율 지능으로의 진화는 알고리즘 거래의 자연스러운 진보를 나타냅니다. 10년 전 기관 퀀트 데스크가 탐구하기 시작한 것이 실용적 구현으로 성숙했습니다. AIQ 버전 5.0은 이러한 성숙을 구현합니다: 정교한 다중 모델 AI 분석, 독립적 검증 아키텍처, 그리고 광범위한 프로덕션 배포를 통해 개선된 지속적 학습 시스템. 이것은 AI 기능이 추가된 자동화가 아닙니다. 이것은 기초부터 구축된 자율 지능으로, 기관 트레이딩 데스크가 의사 결정 검증을 구조화하고, 운영 신뢰성을 관리하며, 적응형 학습 시스템을 구현하는 방법에 대한 수년간의 연구를 기반으로 합니다. 버전 5.0은 이러한 개발 접근 방식의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 5.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대한 액세스, 독립적 검증을 제공하는 이중 AI 분석가 및 리스크 관리자 역할, 무중단 운영을 보장하는 자
    Beatrix Inventor MT5
    Azil Al Azizul
    3.07 (109)
    Experts
    Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.79 (19)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Mean Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    4.92 (39)
    Experts
    Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 한국어 Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 기관 인텔리전스와 전문 트레이딩의 만남 알고리즘 트레이딩에서 진정한 AI 통합을 개척한 이래, 우리는 여러 시장 사이클, 경제 체제, 기술 진화를 통해 이 접근 방식을 다듬어왔습니다. 적응형 기계 학습이 정량적 트레이딩의 자연스러운 발전을 나타낸다는 우리의 확신으로 시작된 것이 업계 방향이 되었습니다. 버전 11.0은 지금까지 우리의 가장 정교한 구현을 나타냅니다. 이것은 마케팅 용어로서의 AI가 아닙니다. 이것은 다양한 시장 조건에 걸친 수년간의 프로덕션 배포를 통해 정제된, 전문 트레이딩 전략에 기관 수준의 엄격함으로 적용된 계산 인텔리전스입니다. 버전 11.0을 지원하는 인프라는 적응형 포지션 관리, 다중 모델 합의 시스템, 신경망 가중치 최적화에서 지속적인 연구 개발의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 11.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대
    Pound Breakout MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    Experts
    Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
    Nexus EA Forex MT5
    Enrique Enguix
    4.43 (21)
    Experts
    NEXUS – 시장과 함께 진화하는 정량적 적응형 그리드 시스템 NEXUS는 실시간으로 규칙 조합을 생성하고, 이를 샘플 외 검증(out-of-sample) 으로 필터링하며, 유효한 시장 환경에서 통계적 이점이 감지될 때만 진입하는 100% 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 빠른 스펙 요약 시스템 유형: OOS(샘플 외) 검증이 포함된 적응형 그리드, 뉴스·변동성·세션/요일·선택적 거래량 가치 영역을 고려하는 환경 필터 탑재. 종목: 주요 및 교차 Forex 통화쌍 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD) 및 세트에 따라 XAUUSD 포함. 포함된 리스크 프로필: Conservative(보수형), Classic(표준형), Aggressive(공격형). 타임프레임: 각 세트를 로드할 때 자동으로 설정 되며, 차트 주기를 수동으로 변경할 필요가 없습니다. 세트 검증: 모든 세트는 2018–2025 구간에 대해 샘플 외(o
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.54 (136)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Silicon Ex mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Experts
    " Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
    EA Gold Harvester
    Guo Cheng Liu
    Experts
    Core Concept Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system . It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility. The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.  Strategy Logic Bollinger Band Trend Recognition The E
    Bonnitta EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    3.3 (20)
    Experts
    Bonnitta EA는 보류 포지션 전략(PPS)과 매우 진보된 비밀 거래 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. Bonnitta EA의 전략은 비밀 사용자 지정 지표, 추세선, 지원 및 저항 수준(가격 조치) 및 위에서 언급한 가장 중요한 비밀 거래 알고리즘의 조합입니다. 실제 돈으로 3개월 이상 테스트하지 않고 EA를 구입하지 마십시오. 실제 돈으로 BONNITTA EA를 테스트하고 아래 링크에서 결과를 확인하는 데 100주 이상(2년 이상)이 걸렸습니다. BONNITTA EA는 사랑과 권한 부여로 만들어졌습니다. 불법 복제 알고리즘의 가격 및 구현의 이유는 소수의 구매자에게만 해당됩니다. Bonnitta EA는 테스트를 거쳤으며 22년 동안 99,9% 품질의 실제 진드기를 사용하여 실제 시장 조건에 가까운 슬리피지 및 수수료로 스트레스 테스트를 성공적으로 통과했습니다. Expert Advisor에는 완전한 통계 제어를 통해 통계 수집 및 미끄러짐 제어 알고리즘이 포함되어 있습니다.
    Traders Toolbox
    Jason Kisogloo
    3 (2)
    Experts
    Traders Toolbox Premium 은 올인원 도구입니다. 이러한 전략 및 계산을 자동화하기 위해 일반적인 거래 전략에 대한 광범위한 교육을 기반으로 생성되었습니다. (Jason Kisogloo가 설계하고 프로그래밍함) 특징: 19 개별 신호 - 이러한 신호 각각은 최종/전체 결과를 구성하기 위해 신경망 스타일 구성에서 바이어스될 수 있습니다. 각 신호에는 필요한 경우 사용자 정의하거나 최적화할 고유한 설정이 있습니다. 포괄적인 화면 디스플레이 - 포괄적인 정보와 도구 설명이 포함된 6개의 스냅 패널. (패널 테두리를 클릭하여 접거나 펼침... 설정은 기기별로 자동으로 저장됨): 신호 패널 - 바이어싱 정보 및 신호 세부 정보와 함께 신호 분석을 표시합니다. 뉴스 패널 - 이벤트까지 카운트다운이 포함된 현재 악기에 대한 예측 효과가 있는 최신 뉴스 이벤트. (내부 Mt5 경제 캘린더 대 Forex Factory Scraper 옵션 - 이 기능을 사용하려면 Metat
    Jackal
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    Experts
    Jackal Expert Advisor – 거래 전략 4개월 실시간 운영 구매 후 모든 제품 영구 무료 제공 설정 파일 다운로드 골드 1분 | ECN 계좌: 모든 브로커 호환 Jackal EA는 다중 계층과 지능형 돌파 전략에 기반하며, 고급 위험 및 이익 관리를 결합하여 시장의 동적 환경에 적응합니다. 1. 돌파 트랩 전략 시장 조건이 확인되면, EA는 반대 방향으로 두 개의 보류 주문을 동시에 설정합니다: Buy Stop – 현재 가격 위에 Sell Stop – 현재 가격 아래에 강력한 방향성 움직임이 발생하면 미리 예측하지 않고 즉시 시장에 진입합니다. 2. 스마트 거래 관리 초기 손절매 (SL): 손실을 제한하기 위해 고정된 손절매를 설정합니다. 트레일링 스톱: 거래가 이익 구간에 들어서면, SL이 자동으로 가격을 따라가며 이익을 확보합니다. 무위험 모드: 거래가 설정된 이익 임계값에 도달하면 SL이 진입가 위로 이동되어 최악의 경우에도 순이익으로 종료됩니다.
    NorthEastWay MT5
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    NorthEastWay MT5는 완전히 자동화된 "풀백" 거래 시스템으로, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD와 같은 인기 있는 "풀백" 통화쌍 거래에 특히 효과적입니다. 이 시스템은 외환 시장의 주요 패턴인, 특정 방향으로 급격한 움직임 이후 가격이 되돌아오는 특성을 활용합니다. 시간 프레임: M15 기본 통화쌍: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD 추가 통화쌍: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD EA 구매 후, 반드시 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 비공개 그룹에 초대하고, 설정 파일 및 추가적인 상세 지침을 보내드립니다. 모든 구매자가 EA를 설치하고 설정하는 것을 도와드립니다. EA를 처음 사용하는 경우, 사용 방법을 자세히 알려드립니다. EA 설정: OneChartSetup을 사용하면 단일 차트에서 모든 통화쌍을 실행할 수 있습니다 (M15 시간 프레임만 해당). 이 EA는 스프레드, 슬리피지 또는 기타 브로커 관련
    Golden US Session MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    Experts
    Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
    MasterEA trustfultrading
    Tobias Christian Witzigmann
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
    Golden US Nights MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    Experts
    Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
    AussiKiwi MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    Experts
    Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
    Xauron
    Roberto Liguoro
    Experts
    Expert Advisor XAURON is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the XAU/USD symbol. It uses adaptive algorithms to detect and manage potential breakout conditions on the M5 and M15 timeframes, with built-in risk management rules. Trading results may vary significantly depending on several factors, including broker conditions, order execution, slippage, latency, VPS quality, and market conditions at the time of use. Results obtained from tests or other environments may differ f
    Ew3
    Roberto Alencar
    Experts
    EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    Orbit Rage Final
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    5 (1)
    Experts
    XAUUSD Setfile :  Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — Hyper-Scalper with Precision & Protection Unlock the power of   high-frequency precision trading   with the evolved Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for consistent returns in the Forex market. Built for traders who demand   speed, safety, and smart automation , this EA trades   every second   and secures profits systematically —   all while protecting your capital like a vault.   KEY FEATURES   ULTRA-
    BTMM Expert 2
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    BTMM Expert or Beat the Market Maker Broker EA is based on Support and resistance level,Pivot points and lots of indicator has been used to create this Expert, Scalper fast in fast out EA Although it can be a swing also. Lotsize : Fixed Lots Optional : Trailing Stops Close Trades when another confirmation or opposite order is coming. Good and give good results on high volatility markets/instruments specially. MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65822 Risk Warning: Tradin
    High Scalper GOLD
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    High Scalper GOLD is an EA specialized to trade gold/xauusd Only although it can run on any pairs as long as its on Metatrader 4. Inbox for more information. Setfile Here : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xR0wEhKYrU6wdOBb0gWGVljXb3Ea6yiF/view?usp=sharing Risk Warning: Trading financial products on margin carries a high degree of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed the initial investment. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and take appropriate care to manage
    Rebates Scalper
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128834 If you are looking for an EA to maximize your commission on the broker you use while not losing the account you manage. This EA is the right one for you. This EA trades directly a hedge order with the minimum lotsize of 0.01 although you can put any lotsize you want based on your needs. If the EA close the buy or sell order on loss it will double the size on the next order. Its like a martingale but it will close the first entry n
    XAU Marti
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IetLj8ZC-AehDXQLJCTYfWGn3GB4JgqU/view?usp=sharing MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136467 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probab
    Orbit Rage Final 2
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    XAUUSD Setfile :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1M8K6N053WK328Se3WhqW4LIa-9wQe36l/view?usp=sharing BTCUSD Setfile :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/18PUXGwoTms0sB7EoT9TSi2N3JwxsKlaO/view?usp=sharing Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — Hyper-Scalper with Precision & Protection Unlock the power of   high-frequency precision trading   with the evolved Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for consistent returns in the Forex market. Built for traders who demand  
    BTMM Scalper
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    5 (1)
    Experts
    BTMM Expert or Beat the Market Maker Broker EA is based on Support and resistance level,Pivot points and lots of indicator has been used to create this Expert, Scalper fast in fast out EA Although it can be a swing also. Lotsize : Fixed Lots Optional : Trailing Stops Close Trades when another confirmation or opposite order is coming. Good and give good results on high volatility markets/instruments specially. MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65824 Risk Warning: Trading
    BoomAndCrashEA
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    The BoomAndCrashEA , based on vector machine learning, is an advanced trading tool that uses the latest advances in computing technology to analyze the forex market and predict future price movements. The Expert Advisor will use vector machine learning to learn huge amounts of historical data and quickly and efficiently detect patterns in the market. It will use a sophisticated and complex proprietary algorithm which uses advanced mathematical calculations to solve complex problems and optimize
    Volatilities Scalper
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    Volatilities Scalper is an EA based on the High/Lows of a Candle, it uses lots of indicators to get an accurate entry, Hedges if the price was on opposite direction. See the Parameters Below and please dont use the default settings. Feel free to optimized also so you can see its capabilities on the live market. For Volatility Index 75 Use the settings Below : Autolots :0.0000001 SL : Optional TP : Optional Close All in Pips : 500000 ( it will close all the trades No Matter How on the Desired am
    Spike Catcher Counter
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    EA Name : Spike Catcher Counter Timeframe: 1-minute Minimum Balance Each Asset : 200$ Indicators/Parameters: Volume: The number of trades executed during each 1-minute price bar. Envelopes: A technical indicator consisting of upper and lower bands around a moving average to identify potential overbought and oversold levels. Parabolic SAR: A trend-following indicator that provides potential entry and exit points by plotting dots above or below the price. RSI (Relative Strength Index): A momentum
    Rebates Scalper MT5
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128768 If you are looking for an EA to maximize your commission on the broker you use while not losing the account you manage. This EA is the right one for you. This EA trades directly a hedge order with the minimum lotsize of 0.01 although you can put any lotsize you want based on your needs. If the EA close the buy or sell order on loss it will double the size on the next order. Its like a martingale but it will close the first entry n
    Xau Marti MT5
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZKvGf5KaUTZvrt2YE98a18sp7nzGUpVf/view?usp=sharing MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136465 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probabi
    Boom And Crash Super C
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VGeiHLY_A8BLl04LdnmIBzyOOX0kVjT3/view?usp=sharing Boom & Crash Super C MT5: Master the Spikes with Multi-Timeframe Precision Do you see the massive spikes on Boom and Crash indices but struggle to catch them without chasing the market? Most EAs are either too late or too aggressive, leaving you with slippage and missed opportunities.   Boom & Crash Super C is engineered differently.   It doesn't chase the spike—it anticipates the momentum shift
    필터:
    리뷰 없음
    리뷰 답변