Smart Fibonacci Maximus

Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS

Ritz Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS 1 is an advanced trading indicator that integrates various technical analysis tools into one comprehensive display. This indicator is designed to help traders identify trading opportunities with high accuracy, utilizing a combination of Fibonacci, ZigZag, and price action confirmation.

Key Features

Smart Fibonacci Retracement 11 Customizable Fibonacci Levels (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%, 123.6%, 138.2%, 150%, 161.8%, 200%)

Different colors for each level for easy identification

Auto-update based on the latest ZigZag swing points

Fibo Fan for better trend visualization Integrated ZigZag Automatic swing point detection with customizable parameters: ExtDepth : Calculation depth ExtDeviation : Minimum deviation ExtBackstep : Backstep

Noise filtering to avoid false signals Smart Trend Detection Dynamic trend detection based on price movement

Price action confirmation using higher high/lower low analysis

Automatic trend lines that adjust to swing points KAMA Color Candles Colored candles based on Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) movement

Blue (Aqua) for uptrend

Pink (DeepPink) for downtrend

Adjustable sensitivity threshold Smart Alert System (Inactive) Automatic notifications when price hits Fibonacci levels

Push notifications to mobile devices

Minimum swing points filter to avoid excessive alerts

Input Parameters

Fibonacci Settings

ShowFib : Enable/disable Fibonacci

FiboLevel1 to FiboLevel11 : Fibonacci Levels

Color_Level1 to Color_Level11 : Color for each level

ZigZag Configuration

Timeframe : ZigZag period

ExtDepth : Calculation depth (default: 12)

ExtDeviation : Minimum deviation (default: 5)

ExtBackstep : Backstep (default: 3)

Trend Detection

ShowTrend : Show trend line

UseDynamicTrendDetection : Use dynamic trend detection

TrendThreshold : Trend confirmation threshold (default: 0.382)

Candle Settings

MA_Period2 : KAMA period (default: 5)

ThresholdMult : Sensitivity threshold multiplier (default: 1)

Alert System (Inactive)

AlertEnabled : Enable chart alert

PushNotificationEnabled : Enable push notifications

MinSwingPoints : Minimum swing points for validation (default: 4)

How It Works

Analysis Process

ZigZag identifies the latest swing high and swing low. Fibonacci is plotted based on the detected swing points. Trend Detection analyzes the trend direction using Fibonacci levels. KAMA Candle visually confirms price movement. Alert System sends notifications when criteria are met.

Trading Signals (Inactive)

Buy Signal : Price touches Fibonacci support level + uptrend confirmation

Sell Signal : Price touches Fibonacci resistance level + downtrend confirmation

Exit Signal: Price reaches Fibonacci target (123.6%, 138.2%, etc.)

Customization

Visual Customization

Chart colors set to dark theme (black background) by default.

Grid lines hidden for a clean view.

OHLC display is disabled to save space.

Technical Customization

All parameters are customizable for trading needs.

Multiple timeframes support for flexible analysis.

All pairs compatibility for various trading instruments.

Important Notes

Advantages

All-in-one solution combining multiple indicators.

Auto-update without significant repainting.

User-friendly with easy-to-understand parameters.

Highly customizable for various trading styles.

Limitations

Requires understanding of Fibonacci and price action.

Not recommended for beginner traders without education.

Performance depends on parameter settings.

Compatibility

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Timeframe : All timeframes (M1 to MN1)

Pairs : All instruments (Forex, Stocks, Commodities)

Version: MQL5

Recommended Usage

For Scalpers

Use lower timeframes (M1-M15)

Set ThresholdMult to a lower value for higher sensitivity

Enable push notifications for quick alerts

For Swing Traders

Use higher timeframes (H1-D1)

Set MinSwingPoints to a higher value for stronger confirmation

Utilize Fibonacci extensions for profit targets

Risk Management

Always use stop loss.

Combine with other indicators for confirmation.

Test parameters on a demo account before live trading.

This indicator is a powerful analytical tool when used correctly and combined with proper money management.