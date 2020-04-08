Abiroid Elder Ray Index MT5

This is MT5 version only.

For MT4 visit:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156000/


Detailed blog post with screenshots:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765529


Features Overview

  • Bull and Bear Power Visualization: Histograms or Lines or Bands
  • Combined Bull/Bear Power (BBP) Mode: To see the net power balance
  • Customize Colors: for instant pattern recognition
  • Smoothing (Optional): reduces noise for cleaner signals
  • Additional Filter Options:
    • Price Divergence visualization to spot potential reversals
    • Linear Regression smoothing for trend confirmation
    • Colored DMI integration for trend strength validation
  • Customizable Alerts: Get notified when Bull and Bear Power cross


What is Bull and Bear Power?

The Concept: X-Ray Vision for Markets

Imagine markets as a tug-of-war between two forces: buyers (bulls) and sellers (bears). The daily high price shows the maximum power buyers achieved, and the daily low shows the maximum power sellers achieved. But how do we know if these prices are actually strong? Dr. Elder solved this by comparing highs and lows against a 13-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA)—which represents the market's consensus of fair value. Here's the simple formula:

Bull Power = Daily High − 13-period EMA

Bear Power = Daily Low − 13-period EMA


Additional Indicators (Blue Line):

1. ADX Colored DMI Line

Purpose: Shows the direction of market momentum (bull vs bear trend strength)

What it shows: A blue line that goes positive when bulls are pushing up, negative when bears are pushing down. The line itself indicates momentum direction without requiring the main Bull/Bear Power lines.

2. Price Divergence/Convergence

Purpose: Shows how far the current price has moved away from its "fair value"

What it shows: Positive values = price above fair value (overbought), Negative values = price below fair value (oversold). More reactive and responsive to price changes.

3. Least Squares Price Divergence

Purpose: Same as #2 but smoothed using a trend line to filter out noise

What it shows: Same concept as #2, but the linear regression removes short-term noise and shows the underlying trend more clearly. Less reactive but cleaner.


Key Differences:

DMI: Shows momentum direction (which way price is moving)

Price Div: Raw "how far from fair value" - responsive but noisy

Least Squares Div: Smoothed "how far from fair value" - cleaner but slower to react


The most used of these settings have predefined presets that you can use. 


Reading the Signals:

Three Key Insights

Signal 1: Power Crossover When Bull Power crosses above Bear Power (specifically, Bull crosses above -Bear), this is an alignment signal. Buyers and sellers are shifting positions, creating potential trade opportunities. 

Signal 2: Power Strength Changes Watch for increasing or decreasing intensity in the colors. Darker/stronger colors mean power is building. Lighter/weaker colors mean that power is diminishing. This shows if a move is accelerating or losing steam. 

Signal 3: Extreme Divergence When Bull Power forms lower highs while price makes lower lows, or Bear Power forms higher lows while price makes higher highs, divergences signal potential reversals.


Display Mode Breakdown:

  • Histogram: Best for seeing individual bar strength; easiest to spot changes in intensity
  • Line: Best for tracking smooth trends and crossovers; less visual clutter
  • Band: Best for understanding volatility context; upper/lower bands show potential extremes


Please read the blog post for detailed settings and more information.


KTrade Data Statistics 5 CN
Kaijun Wang
指标
FREE
SpreadMeter OGT Free
Dmitriy Gurenko
5 (1)
指标
The indicator shows the current spread of the symbol, the minimum, average and maximum values for the current bar in the form of digital, analog and graphic indicators. Has two modes of operation: fixing the system spread, or calculating the spread as the difference between the "Bid" and "Ask" prices on each incoming tick. Parameters  The indicator has a single input parameter: Type of calculation  - type of spread calculation. It can take the following values:  System spread  - the spread value
FREE
Ind5 InfoPad Information Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.89 (9)
指标
INFOPad是一个信息面板，用于在MetaTrader 5终端中创建所选货币对的信息。 该指标有5个功能： 显示所选符号的主要和主要信息：询问BID，点差，止损水平，掉期，刻度值，佣金价格; 显示SL目标和TP目标的未来目标（已建立的止损和获利点数，美元金额）; 它显示了期间收到的利润：今天，周，月，年，所选货币的总利润; 它显示当前的未平仓头寸，其手数（交易量），头寸数量，头寸头寸的利润，美元，百分比; 显示有关未结交易的图表的其他信息。它显示了止损和获利水平以及这些止损水平的目标; 在符号上打开事务，关闭事务，修改事务时，将信息写入日志文件; 在开始交易，完成交易，修改交易时播放声音文件; 打开交易，关闭交易，修改交易时，向手机发送信息性消息（PUSH通知）。 INFOPAD for Metatrader 4 一键式交易面板：  VirtualTradePad 亲爱的朋友和我们的顾问用户，在 评论 部分添加您的评分 。 我们的外汇软件的所有更新都是 免费的  ！ 主要特征 货币对的名称，符号上存在未平仓头寸，其类型和手数。 English  /  Русский / 中国 / 
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.67 (24)
指标
对于那些总是想了解帐户当前情况的人来说，此信息指示器将很有用。 -   更多有用的指标 该指标显示诸如利润点数、百分比和货币等数据，以及当前货币对的点差以及柱在当前时间范围内收盘的时间。 有多种选项可用于将信息线放置在图表上： 价格右侧（运行在价格后面）； 作为评论（在图表的左上角）； 在屏幕的选定角落。 还可以选择信息分隔符： | / \ # 该指标易于使用且信息丰富。可以在设置中禁用不必要的信息项目。 设置 外观类型     - 信息行的显示类型。有以下三种选择： 跟随价格     - 遵循价格； 作为评论     - 作为评论； 在屏幕的选定角落     - 在屏幕的选定角落。 附件图角     - 如果您选择屏幕选定角的显示类型，则此项目允许您选择四个捕捉角之一； 显示利润？       - 该参数负责以存款货币显示利润； 以百分比显示利润？       - 该参数负责以百分比形式显示利润； 显示传播？       - 该参数负责显示当前点差； 显示酒吧关闭时间？       - 该参数负责显示柱关闭之前的时间； 文字颜色     - 文字颜色； 盈利颜色     - 存在
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
指标
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5 是一个免费的附加组件，是您的 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 的重要资产。它显示了当前 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 信号，用于 5 个用户自定义的时间范围和总共 16 个可修改的符号/工具。用户可以选择启用/禁用 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 包含的 10 个标准指标中的任何一个。所有 10 个标准指标属性也是可调整的，如 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 。 Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5 还提供了更改它所附加的当前图表的选项，方法是单击 16 个可修改符号按钮中的任何一个。这将使您能够更快地在不同符号之间工作，并且不会再次错过交易机会。 如果您想使用这个免费的 Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5 插件，您需要在此处单独购买 Matrix Arrow Indicato
FREE
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
指标
基本主题构建器：简化您的图表自定义 通过 基本主题构建器 指标，彻底改变您的交易体验。这款多功能工具旨在简化您在MetaTrader 5 平台上自定义图表外观的过程。该指标提供了一个用户友好的面板，您可以轻松切换不同的主题和配色方案，提升交易环境的视觉吸引力和功能性。 Free MT4 version 基本主题构建器 指标是那些希望轻松个性化MetaTrader 5图表的交易者的终极工具。通过其简单的面板界面和各种主题预设，您可以迅速调整图表的外观，以匹配您的交易风格或心情。无论您偏爱经典外观还是现代美学，基本主题构建器提供了一系列选项，以增强您的视觉体验并提高专注度。立即优化您的交易设置，体验这款实用且易于使用的指标。 主要特点： 轻松管理主题： 使用便捷的面板界面，单击即可快速更改图表主题。 预定义预设： 从几种预配置的主题和配色方案中进行选择，包括经典、深色、浅色等，以适应您的交易偏好。 可自定义选项： 调整颜色和样式，按您的喜好定制图表外观。 用户友好界面： 享受简单直观的设计，无需复杂设置或配置。 提升交易专注度： 通过视觉吸引力强且无干扰的图表环境，改善您的交易体验。
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
指标
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
Accumulated Aggression
Edson Cavalca Junior
指标
The indicator measures the accumulated balance of aggression. The formula is as follows:  Accumulated   = Previous Candle Accumulated + Purchase Volume - Sales Volume. Know our products    *** Did you like the product? Then, help us doing review in the " Reviews " tab. The indicator sends information to your email or cell phone when the accumulated balance changes direction. Example : Accumulated seller becomes a buyer. Note : It is recommended to use the default configuration and VPS valu
Aggression Volume Profile
Edson Cavalca Junior
4.55 (11)
指标
This indicator plots the volume profile by Price on the chart There are 5 ways to view it: By Total Volume Traded (Premium Version); Volume Ticks(Forex) Separated by Buyers and Sellers (Premium Version); Buyers Only (Premium Version); Sellers Only (Premium Version); Business balance (Buyers - Sellers) (Premium Version); . It is possible to select how many days the profiles will be calculated.( Premium Version) On the current day it recalculates the histogram data for each new candlestick.
FREE
Alpha Edge Pro
Jestoni Santiago
指标
Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
指标
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
指标
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Absolute currency strength for MT5
Radim Kucera
4.25 (4)
指标
Indicator measures strength of each currency in your list. Main idea: It simply iterates through all combinations of pairs and adds difference between open and close in percent. Parameters: List of currencies - what currencies will be calculated (maximum is 8) Calculation type - from which data will be strength calculated Calculation data input - used as input related to calculation type Symbol suffix - used in case of suffix on symbols, e.g: when your symbols look like EURUSDm, EURUSDmicro etc
FREE
Basic Renko MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.63 (8)
指标
基本 Renko 指标是交易者寻求清晰简明的市场观点的有力工具。我们的指标不仅简化了趋势可视化，还能提供准确的反转警报，为您的交易提供战略优势/ 免费 MT4 版本 功能 完全可定制：   利用高级定制选项，根据您的业务偏好定制指标。从颜色到方框大小设置，您都可以完全控制图表上的信息显示方式。 反转提醒：   利用我们的反转警报，第一时间了解市场方向的潜在变化。这样，您就可以及时做出明智的决定，最大限度地提高利润，减少损失。 输入 Size of the boxes:   方框大小（基于点数） Bullish box colour:   看涨方框颜色 Bearish box colour:   看跌方框颜色 Box opacity:   不透明度（0 到 100 之间）。透明度越低，透明度越高 Text colour:  计算每个方框中柱状图数量的数字颜色 Font size:   数字文本的大小 Max Bars:   指标进行计算的最大条数（0 表示所有可用条数） Pop-up Alert:  出现反转时提醒 MT5 终端 Email alert:   出现反转时发送电子
FREE
Time Candle with Sound Alert
Iwan Santoso
指标
Time Candle with Sound Alert This indicator will be display the time left candle Features : 1. Multi Time Frames, Multi Pairs 2. Time Left 2. Position dynamic with Bid Price or Edge of Chart Screen 3. Font Size and Color 4. Display Current Spread, Maximum Spread and Minimum Spread Note: Maximum and Minimum Spread will be reset when you change TF Tested On MT5 Version 5 Build 5200 If you want the source code, just PM me
FREE
Lines Profit Loss MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.62 (13)
指标
该指标显示当前交易品种的盈利（亏损）。 您可以自由拖放线条来显示当前的盈利或亏损。 You can find my products   here 参数 Calculation in money or in points — 以点数或货币计算利润/损失。 Add pending orders to calculate — 在计算中考虑挂单。 Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — 幻数，如果需要评估特定订单。 Offset for first drawing (points from the average price) — 线距第一次开始时的平均价格的偏移量。 Decimal places for calculating the Sum — 显示总和的小数点后的位数。 Decimal places for calculating the Percentage — 显示百分比的小数点后的位数。 Tuning 调音 Color of the profit line — 利润线的颜色。 Color of the loss line —
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT5
Fabio Albano
指标
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 5 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (1)
指标
Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss. It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations. Advantages Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %. Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines. Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US
FREE
MultiTimeAnchor MA
Ramon Xavier Da Conceicao
指标
MultiTimeAnchor MA 是您分析市场的全新得力助手！这个免费的指标展示了 三种不同的移动平均线 ，每种移动平均线都根据独特的时间周期进行了调整。这意味着您可以一次性查看市场在 短期、中期和长期 的表现，完全不需要切换图表。 您可以选择几种不同类型的移动平均线，如简单移动平均线、指数加权移动平均线、平滑移动平均线和加权移动平均线。您还可以选择使用 开盘价、最高价、最低价或收盘价 来计算平均值。这种灵活性使您能够获得更详细、准确的市场视图，帮助您识别市场趋势以及潜在的进出点。非常适合那些想要提高交易决策效率的人！ --------------------------------------------------
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
指标
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini（免费版）— MetaTrader 5 货币强弱指标 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的免费指标，可在同一面板中实时显示 8 大主要货币 （USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、CHF、CAD、AUD、NZD）的相对强弱（0–100 归一化）。 目标：让你用几秒钟快速识别 强势货币 与 弱势货币 ，更高效地建立观察列表，并按“强对弱”的逻辑筛选交易货币对。 核心功能（Mini 免费版） 一次性分析 8 大主要货币 的强弱。 可视化 Dashboard： 强弱柱状条 + 百分比读数。 自动实时更新（轻量刷新）。 支持 所有图表周期 （计算基于你选择的周期）。 兼容大多数经纪商（支持常见交易品种后缀）。 工作原理 指标会从 Market Watch 中可用的主要外汇货币对提取价格变化，计算每种货币在指定周期与指定回溯长度下的强弱值，并将结果归一化到 0–100 区间后展示为排名式面板。 快速使用步骤 在 Market Watch 中显示主
FREE
Trend Slayer Indicator
Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
指标
Trend Indicator Pro Use any currency and any time period you want For greater profitability use a risk return of at least 1:3 or 1:4 Entry Signal : Appears after the moving average crossover closes ️️ Histogram Flip : Signals important trend changes ️ Easy to use : Perfect for those who want fast, confident decisions! Boost your accuracy : Find the best market entry moments with more confidence! Get straight to the point and seize the best trend opportunities!
Candel Clock Spread MT5
Mr Sakkarin Panya
2.57 (7)
指标
Show the time of candlesticks and spread. All data will be displayed in a rod. Can change color Can fix the size as needed MT4 : Link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102742 MT5 : Link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102834 Most free code on various websites I didn't write it myself. I only do a little bit. If you like it, please give 5 stars with it. Thank you.
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
指标
概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
FREE
MultiTF Moving Average Panel
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
指标
The   "MultiTF Moving Average Panel"   indicator is more of a helping tool than an indicator, it serves to help know the trend direction for the current currency pair of all timeframes in one place. It is best used with other indicators and signals, to help filter the signals according the trend based on multiple timeframes. Indicator inputs : - Moving Average period   : Default is set to 34. - Moving Average method   : The method of calculation of the Moving Average. Default is set to Exponent
FREE
Calc for MT5
Radim Kucera
4.83 (6)
实用工具
This indicator is designed to provide all useful information about symbol, account, positions and profit. It is developed for improving trader's money management. Parameters Calc can be divided to separate blocks. Each block is possible to hide, set its own color and other properties. Block symbol: This block displays information about actual SPREAD, POINT VALUE (in deposit currency for 1 lot), SWAP LONG and SHORT. Show symbol info - display/hide this block Color of symbol info - color of this
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
专家
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
TradeLeader Dolar Pontos Decisivos
Cid Ougaske
指标
TradeLeader PD - Pontos Decisivos O indicador TradeLeader PD completa seu trade system com as informações realmente relevantes. No painel você verá diversas informações consolidadas e sua relação com o preço. Compare os fluxos de compras e vendas(agressão), delta e muito mais. Veja abaixo o que somente o TradeLeader PD pode oferecer em um só indicador, elevando o Metatrader a outras plataformas profissionais especializadas. Painel Variação em porcentagem e ícone. Livro de ofertas: Resistênci
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
指标
Haven FVG   指标是一款市场分析工具，可在图表上突出显示低效区域（公平价值缺口，FVG），为交易者提供关键水平，以便进行价格分析和交易决策。 其他产品 ->  点击这里 主要特点： 自定义颜色设置： 多头 FVG 颜色   （Bullish FVG Color）。 空头 FVG 颜色   （Bearish FVG Color）。 灵活的 FVG 可视化： FVG 搜索的最大蜡烛数量。 FVG 区域可额外延伸指定数量的 K 线。 可选启用 FVG 填充。 中线（Middle Line）： 可选择线条颜色和样式（例如虚线）。 可调整线条厚度，以提高精确度。 通用设置： 将 FVG 扩展到当前 K 线。 排除历史 FVG，并填充突出当前数据。 一种简单而有效的方法，可分析图表上的低效区域，并做出明智的交易决策。
FREE
Trade Panel Simple MT5 One Click Risk Control
Joas Da Silva Veiga
实用工具
JoOrderTrade Simple —— MT5 智能手动交易面板 重要提示：为了使该工具正常运行，必须在 MetaTrader 5 设置中启用“允许 Algo Trading（算法交易）”选项。未启用该选项，面板将无法工作。 JOORDERTRADE 是做什么的？ JoOrderTrade 是一款专业的手动交易面板，可全面提升您在 MetaTrader 5 上的交易体验。它专为快速下单和高效管理仓位而设计，消除了 MT5 默认界面的复杂操作。 主要功能： - 一键市价下单（买入 / 卖出） - 带有图形预览的挂单系统 - 所有操作均可自定义快捷键 - Take Profit 和 Stop Loss 的可视化管理 - 集成 OCO（One-Cancels-Other）系统 - 实时日内交易统计 - 自动风险管理（每笔交易百分比及日内限制） - 支持葡萄牙语和英语界面 - 面板始终显示在图表最前端 - 基于风险的自动手数计算 适合哪些人使用？ JoOrderTrade Simple 非常适合： 追求快速下单的手动交易者   希望使用简单直观界面的新手   需要极
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
指标
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
