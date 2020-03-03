Scipio Bot Gold mt5

Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice.





The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are:

+ no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter

+ opens only 1 trade at a time

+ always use close and fixed STOP LOSS

+ adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day

+ SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without any intervention from the TRADER. + this EA is optimized for brokers with two decimals is 0000.00 if your broker has 3 decimals ie 0000.000 pls contact me via email.

Follow our live trades on our YouTube channel every day at 9:00 am and 3:30 pm:

First of all, VERIFY the behavior and results with METATRADER STRATEGY TESTER for backtesting: The results are certain and verifiable with a service that provides 99.90% professional history www.tickstory.com .





SCIPIO AI is my automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it 100% automates the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything.





The logic of this EA is to identify and follow the day's TREND in the early hours, trying to take maximum advantage until the markets close.

To do this SCIPIO does not use any known indicator, it uses an EDGE that I have found over the years based only on prices and price behavior.





HOW TO TRADE

+ This EA is designed to be used exclusively on one asset: GOLD. Use on other assets is possible but is not supported by us.

+ SCIPIO EA opens no more than 1 trade per day and never goes overnight, so trading costs (spread and swap) are almost zero.

+ simply place the EA on the chart, activate AUTOTRADING and you don't need to do anything else.

+ SCIPIO BOT GOLD opens and closes trades 100% automatically 365/7/24 hours a day, no intervention from the TRADER is required.

+ there are no settings to choose, it is not an interpretable BOT, it is a 100% automatic EA.

+ it can be used on any timeframe because the operation is the same on each timeframe, the final result does not change.

+ choose carefully the batch to use because this Ea will always use the same batch (default = 0.01).

+ the lot can be set from the settings interface and changed whenever you want.

+ it is recommended to keep SCIPIO EA active and the PC always on, if you want you can use a VPS.

+ if desired, the TRADER can manually close the TRADES, the EA will not open any more.





SETTINGS AND INPUT

+ DEFAULT settings are always fine, there is no need to optimize anything.

+ it is only necessary to set the lot with which you will trade (default = 0.01) it will always use this, it does not increase automatically.

+ there are no settings that the trader has to choose, it's fire&forget automatic trading.





DISTRIBUTION

+ works on MT4 and MT5

+ created for GOLD exclusively, use on other assets is not supported by us.

+ it's completely bug free.

+ we provide product support but not VPS support.

- included: 5 activations

- for contact: sfscalper.com@gmail.com



