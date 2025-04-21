Harmonic Patterns of Tony

Discover the power of harmony in the markets with this advanced harmonic pattern indicator. Designed for demanding technical traders, this indicator automatically detects 11 of the most popular harmonic patterns, including the Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Shark, Cypher, and many more.

Thanks to its dynamic dashboard, you can easily manage the visibility of patterns on the chart, activating or deactivating the ones you want in real time without overloading your platform. This flexibility allows you to focus your analysis on the patterns you actually use, optimizing your workflow and trading decisions.

The indicator not only marks the pattern, but also provides:

Suggested entry point

Stop loss based on the pattern extension

Three take profit levels (TP1, TP2, and TP3) automatically calculated according to Fibonacci retracement and extension ratios.

Each pattern is drawn respecting the price extremes (highs and lows), ensuring greater accuracy and reliability in the formation. Additionally, key levels are clearly presented on the chart, allowing you to act immediately and with confidence.

Ideal for traders of all levels, this indicator allows you to identify investment opportunities with a clear risk/reward ratio from a single, fast, and effective visual tool.

Turn harmonic analysis into your competitive advantage!
P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.05.05 09:13 
 

It's a good indicator, I hope you will continue to develop it. Thank you very much.

Bukele UP
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
专家
---> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. --->   Minimum capital for its correct operation  <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- It is a range strategy, in which if it breaks the maximum a purchase is made or if it breaks the minimum a sale is made. This range is created every day and open trades and orders are closed before the market closes. The Buy has the Stop Loss at the bottom of the range and the Sell has the
Trade Panel of Tony
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
实用工具
With this powerful tool for MetaTrader 5, you can manage your risk precisely and make quick decisions with a single click. It has been specifically designed for traders who want complete control over their trades, without complications or manual calculations. The main feature of this tool is that it allows you to define how much money you are willing to risk per trade. From this data, and by simply visually moving the Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) lines directly on the chart, the tool au
