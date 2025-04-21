Harmonic Patterns of Tony

5
Discover the power of harmony in the markets with this advanced harmonic pattern indicator. Designed for demanding technical traders, this indicator automatically detects 11 of the most popular harmonic patterns, including the Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Shark, Cypher, and many more.

Thanks to its dynamic dashboard, you can easily manage the visibility of patterns on the chart, activating or deactivating the ones you want in real time without overloading your platform. This flexibility allows you to focus your analysis on the patterns you actually use, optimizing your workflow and trading decisions.

The indicator not only marks the pattern, but also provides:

Suggested entry point

Stop loss based on the pattern extension

Three take profit levels (TP1, TP2, and TP3) automatically calculated according to Fibonacci retracement and extension ratios.

Each pattern is drawn respecting the price extremes (highs and lows), ensuring greater accuracy and reliability in the formation. Additionally, key levels are clearly presented on the chart, allowing you to act immediately and with confidence.

Ideal for traders of all levels, this indicator allows you to identify investment opportunities with a clear risk/reward ratio from a single, fast, and effective visual tool.

Turn harmonic analysis into your competitive advantage!
Recensioni 3
P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.05.05 09:13 
 

It's a good indicator, I hope you will continue to develop it. Thank you very much.

