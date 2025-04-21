Harmonic Patterns of Tony

5
Discover the power of harmony in the markets with this advanced harmonic pattern indicator. Designed for demanding technical traders, this indicator automatically detects 11 of the most popular harmonic patterns, including the Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Shark, Cypher, and many more.

Thanks to its dynamic dashboard, you can easily manage the visibility of patterns on the chart, activating or deactivating the ones you want in real time without overloading your platform. This flexibility allows you to focus your analysis on the patterns you actually use, optimizing your workflow and trading decisions.

The indicator not only marks the pattern, but also provides:

Suggested entry point

Stop loss based on the pattern extension

Three take profit levels (TP1, TP2, and TP3) automatically calculated according to Fibonacci retracement and extension ratios.

Each pattern is drawn respecting the price extremes (highs and lows), ensuring greater accuracy and reliability in the formation. Additionally, key levels are clearly presented on the chart, allowing you to act immediately and with confidence.

Ideal for traders of all levels, this indicator allows you to identify investment opportunities with a clear risk/reward ratio from a single, fast, and effective visual tool.

Turn harmonic analysis into your competitive advantage!
리뷰 3
P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.05.05 09:13 
 

It's a good indicator, I hope you will continue to develop it. Thank you very much.

추천 제품
Simple QM Pattern MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
지표
Simple QM Pattern   is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential   reversals   by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes d
FREE
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.5 (10)
지표
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — 정밀한 거래 결정을 위한 거래량 분석 개요 Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC 는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 거래량 분포를 계산하고 자동으로 POC(Point of Control)를 표시합니다. 이를 통해 거래자는 주요 지지와 저항 영역을 확인하고, 기관 거래가 집중된 가격대를 파악할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 동적 거래량 프로파일 (차트 표시 구간 또는 사용자 지정 구간) 자동 POC 탐지 히스토그램 크기, 색상, 라인 스타일 사용자 설정 가능 고정 구간 거래량 분석 지원 새로운 캔들마다 실시간 자동 갱신 내장 버튼: Reset VP, Hide VP 라이트/다크 모드 호환 장점 누적 및 분배 영역 확인 기관 자금이 집중된 구간 탐지 POC 기반의 정밀한 매수/매도 진입 돌파 및 반전 전략 강화 사용 방법 차트에 지표를 적용합니다 Reset VP 버튼으로 가시 범위의 프로파일을 계산합니다
FREE
Hunttern ZigZag MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
5 (1)
지표
Hunt markets with Hunttern ZigZag . Easy to use with one parameter    You can use it for the following:       -Classic patterns       -Heads and shoulders       -Harmonic patterns       -Elliott Wave       -Support and resistance       -Supply and Demand Single parameter:      -Period (1-120) Features:        -Candle time        -Single parameter        -Light mode template This is version 1 of Hunttern ZigZag. We are very happy to receive feedback from you.
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
지표
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.45 (11)
지표
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
FREE
OA SnR Power MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
지표
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me 개요 OA SnR Power는 트레이더가 지지와 저항 레벨의 강도를 식별하고 평가하도록 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 거래량, 반등 빈도 및 재테스트 횟수와 같은 주요 요소를 통합하여 이 지표는 시장의 주요 가격 영역에 대한 종합적인 뷰를 제공합니다. 더 많은 제품 보기:   모든 제품 OA SnR Power의 작동 원리 고점과 저점 식별 이 지표는 지역 고점과 저점을 계산하기 위해 지능형 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 사용자는 영역 폭 설정을 조정하여 잠재적인 지지 및 저항 수준을 정확하게 탐지할 수 있습니다. 주요
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
지표
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
지표
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (2)
지표
THE MAGICIAN - 전문 수급 구역 지표 골드 15분 차트에서 시장 혼란을 명확한 거래 기회로 전환하세요 골드 트레이딩에 어려움을 겪고 계신가요? XAU/USD에서 어디서 진입해야 할지 추측하는 데 지치셨나요? 매수, 매도, 관망 중 무엇을 해야 할지 혼란스러우신가요? 15분 타임프레임에서 고확률 설정을 놓치고 계신가요? "THE MAGICIAN"은 시장을 움직이는 수급의 보이지 않는 힘을 드러냅니다! THE MAGICIAN의 독특한 점은? 멀티 타임프레임 분석 H4, 일봉, 주봉 타임프레임을 동시에 분석 여러 타임프레임이 정렬되는 합류 구역 식별 최고 확률 거래를 위한 HTF 확인 구역 표시 낮은 품질의 신호를 자동으로 제거 신선한(미돌파) 구역만 표시 돌파된 구역은 절대 표시하지 않음 - 깨끗하고 테스트되지 않은 레벨만 각 구역은 신선 표시기로 마킹 50% 침투 임계값으로 품질 탐지 보장 돌파 없이 구역 터치 추적 지능형 트레이딩 가이던스 지표가 거래 또는
FREE
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
지표
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
Strifor Pivot ATR Target
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
지표
Strifor Pivot + ATR Target Pivot Levels Indicator with ATR-Based Targets and Analytics Panel for MetaTrader 5 Strifor Pivot + ATR Target is a tool for intraday and medium-term trading that combines classic pivot levels with dynamic ATR targets and an informational analytics panel. The indicator helps you assess the trading range in advance, identify likely price reaction zones, and estimate movement potential — eliminating manual calculations and subjective assumptions. Key Features Automatic c
FREE
All Harmonics 26 demo
Alexey Isavnin
4.25 (4)
지표
This is the demo version of "All Harmonics 26" indicator . "All Harmonics 26" searches for 26 types of harmonic patterns and outputs them in a convenient way. You can check out the documentation here . This demo version has the following limitations: The indicator searches only for one type of harmonic patterns out of 26:- Gartley. The indicator outputs new patterns with a lag of 10 bars.
FREE
Supply and Demand MTFs
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
지표
Overview Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong. Features Multi-timeframe detection Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones. Candle-strength filter Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone. Adjust
FREE
Advanced harmonic filter minimum
Sergei Kuzmenko
유틸리티
Advanced harmonic filter is a reliable and smart utility that uses an author's algorithm to process continuous data and present them in the form of harmonic oscillations. The utility can identify regularities and patterns in the input data, which are then used to generate output data that is most similar to the input data. This makes it a powerful tool to use with other indicators to predict future trends and identify   Elliott   waves on selected intervals. The utility is most effective when us
FREE
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
지표
설명 :  우리는 외환 시장(PSAR)에서 전문적이고 인기 있는 지표 중 하나를 기반으로 하는 새로운 무료 지표를 도입하게 된 것을 기쁘게 생각합니다. 이 지표는 원래 포물선 SAR 지표에 대한 새로운 수정이며, 프로 SAR 지표에서 점과 가격 차트 사이의 교차를 볼 수 있습니다. 교차는 신호가 아니지만 이동 가능성의 끝을 말하는 것입니다. 새로운 파란색 점으로 매수를 시작하고 첫 번째 파란색 점 앞에 손절매를 1 attr 배치하고 마지막으로 점이 가격 차트를 교차하는 즉시 종료할 수 있습니다. 매수 또는 매도 신호를 여는 방법은 무엇입니까? 첫 번째 파란색 점으로 공개 매수 거래 및 첫 번째 빨간색 점으로 공개 매도 거래 정확한 손절매는 어디에 있습니까? 안전한 정지 손실은 첫 번째 점에 있을 수 있습니다(구매의 경우 첫 번째 파란색 점, 매도의 경우 첫 번째 빨간색 점) 올바른 이익실현은 어디에 있습니까? 이익실현은 손절매 거리와 RR에 따라 조정할 수 있으므로 내 제
FREE
PZ Fibonacci MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.57 (14)
지표
Are you tired of plotting Fibonacci retracements or extensions manually? This indicator displays Fibo retracements or extensions automatically, calculated from two different price points, without human intervention or manual object anchoring. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use Manual anchoring is not needed Perfect for price confluence studies The indicator evaluates if retracements or extensions are needed Once drawn, you can manually edit t
FREE
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
지표
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
지표
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT5) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC) , FX , indices , and metals . Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes : Day , Week , or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).
FREE
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
지표
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Basic OrderBlock Support Resistance Zones SMC MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
지표
Introduction The   Order Block Support & Resistance Zones SMC Indicator   is a   powerful trading tool   designed to detect   order blocks   effectively. This indicator displays both   support   and   resistance order blocks , calculated based on   zigzag levels . We have   three zigzag levels , each calculated based on the previous one. In the   Basic version , you get access to   Level 1   and   Level 2   blocks only. Order blocks represent   key price levels   where the market is likely to  
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
지표
RSI ABCD 패턴 파인더: 기술적 전략 1. 지표 작동 방식 클래식 RSI 와 ABCD 하모닉 패턴 자동 감지를 결합합니다. 주요 구성 요소 표준 RSI (조정 가능한 기간) 고점 및 저점 마커 (화살표) ABCD 패턴 (초록/빨강 선) 과매수 (70) 및 과매도 (30) 필터 2. MT5 설정 period = 14 ; // RSI 기간 size = 4 ; // 최대 패턴 크기 OverBought = 70 ; // 과매수 수준 OverSold = 30 ; // 과매도 수준 Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // 확인 필터 3. 트레이딩 전략 3.1. 매수 진입 (강세 ABCD) 조건: RSI가 다음을 형성: 저점 ( A ) → 고점 ( B ) → 더 높은 저점 ( C ) D 는 과매도 (30) 위지만 C 아래 확인: A-B-C-D 연결 초록 선 목표: TP1: B-C의 61.8% TP2: B-C의 100% 손절: D 아래 3.2. 매도 진입 (약세 ABCD) 조건:
FREE
Gann Swing Chart
Nguyen Duy Trung
지표
This indicator show Gann Swing Chart (One Bar) with multi layer wave. 1. Wave layer   F1: Gann waves are drawn based on candles. SGann wave(Swing of Gann) is drawn based on Gann wave of wave layer   F1. 2. Wave layer F2: Is a Gann wave drawn based on the SGann wave of wave layer F1. SGann waves are drawn based on Gann waves of wave layer   F2. 3. Wave layer F3: Is a Gann wave drawn based on the SGann wave of wave layer F2. SGann waves are drawn based on Gann waves of wave layer   F3. ---------Vi
FREE
Wormhole Time Frame Indicator
Scott Adam Meldrum
지표
MetaTrader 5 (MT5)를 위한 Wormhole 시간 프레임 지표 는 단순한 거래 도구가 아닙니다. 이는 금융 시장에서 경쟁 우위를 제공하는 강력한 무기입니다. 초보자부터 전문 트레이더까지 모두를 위해 설계된 Wormhole은 데이터를 분석하고 결정을 내리는 방식을 혁신하여 항상 한 발 앞서 나갈 수 있도록 도와줍니다. Wormhole 지표가 필요한 이유 경쟁을 능가하세요: 하나의 차트에서 두 개의 시간 프레임을 동시에 볼 수 있는 기능으로 항상 한 걸음 앞서 나갈 수 있습니다. 차트 간 전환은 이제 필요 없으며, 필요한 모든 것이 바로 눈앞에 있습니다. 숨겨진 기회를 발견하세요: 기존의 시간 프레임을 변형하고 다른 트레이더들이 놓치는 패턴을 찾아보세요. 예를 들어, H1 차트가 2:00 PM 대신 1:59 PM에 종료된다고 상상해 보세요. 이는 시장이 반응하기 전에 행동할 수 있는 중요한 이점을 제공합니다. 또는 5분 차트의 경계를 조정하여 표준 00:00–00:05 대신
FREE
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
지표
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
지표
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
DS Relative Volume Indicator RVOL
Richard Segrue
지표
DS RVOL: The Relative Volume Indicator for MT5 RVOL is a straightforward Relative Volume (RVOL) indicator for MetaTrader 5. It shows you how current volume compares to a historical average, providing a quick way to gauge the strength of a price move. How it Works Relative Volume is a simple ratio: R V O L = C u rre n t V o l u m e ​/ A v er a g e H i s t or i c a l V o l u m e RVOL > 1.0 : Volume is higher than usual. This suggests there's strong interest and potential for a sustained move. RVOL
FREE
AP Session Boxes Pro
Allan Graham Pike
지표
AP Session Boxes — Asian / London / NY Range Overlay (MT5 Indicator) Clean session boxes on your chart. This lightweight indicator draws the   Asian ,   London , and   New York   time windows directly on the chart, including each box’s   high   and   low   as dashed lines. It’s perfect for quick context, breakout planning, and clean screenshots. Instant structure:   See where the market ranged during key sessions. Breakout prep:   Use the hi/lo lines as reference for pending orders or alerts fr
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
지표
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.56 (61)
지표
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (78)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
지표
Power Candles – 모든 시장을 위한 강도 기반 진입 신호 Power Candles 는 Stein Investments의 검증된 강도 분석을 가격 차트에 직접 제공합니다. 가격 움직임에만 반응하는 대신, 각 캔들은 실제 시장 강도를 기준으로 색상화되어 모멘텀 형성, 강도 가속, 명확한 추세 전환을 즉시 파악할 수 있습니다. 모든 시장을 위한 단일 로직 Power Candles는 모든 거래 심볼 에서 자동으로 작동합니다. 현재 심볼이 Forex인지 비-Forex 시장인지 자동으로 감지하여 내부적으로 적절한 강도 모델을 적용합니다. Forex 및 Gold 는 FX Power Delta 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 100) 지수, 크립토 및 CFD 는 IX Power Strength 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 50) 필요한 강도 계산은 Power Candles에 완전히 내장되어 있습니다. 캔들 색상이나 신호 로직을 위해 추가 인디케이터는 필요하지 않습니다. 가격
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
지표
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
지표
Smart Stop Indicator – 차트 위에서 직접 작동하는 지능형 스톱로스 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Indicator는 감이나 추측이 아닌 명확하고 체계적인 방식으로 스톱로스를 설정하고 싶은 트레이더를 위한 맞춤형 솔루션입니다. 이 도구는 클래식 프라이스 액션 논리(고점, 저점 구조)와 현대적인 브레이크아웃 인식을 결합하여 실제로 가장 논리적인 다음 스톱 레벨을 정확히 식별합니다. 추세, 박스권, 빠른 브레이크아웃 상황 등 어떤 시장에서도 인디케이터는 최적의 SL 구역과 상태(“new”, “broken”, “valid”)를 차트에 직접 표시합니다. 새로운 기능으로 SL 거리의 %ADR 표시가 추가되었습니다. 핵심 기능 자동 시장구조 기반 스톱 설정 • 시장 구조와 실시간 가격 움직임을 기반으로 의미 있는 스톱로스 레벨을 자동으로 탐지합니다. 스마트 브레이크아웃 감지 • 빠른 방향 변화나 돌파 상황에서도 불필요한 조기 스톱 조정을 강요하지 않으며 유연하게 반응합
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
지표
FX Levels: 모든 시장을 위한 뛰어난 정확도의 지지와 저항 간단 요약 통화쌍, 지수, 주식, 원자재 등 어떤 시장이든 믿을 만한 지지·저항 레벨을 찾고 싶나요? FX Levels 는 전통적인 “Lighthouse” 기법과 첨단 동적 접근을 결합해, 거의 보편적인 정확성을 제공합니다. 실제 브로커 경험을 반영하고, 자동화된 일별 업데이트와 실시간 업데이트를 결합함으로써 FX Levels 는 가격 반전 포인트를 파악하고, 수익 목표를 설정하며, 자신 있게 트레이드를 관리할 수 있게 돕습니다. 지금 바로 시도해 보세요—정교한 지지/저항 분석이 어떻게 여러분의 트레이딩을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있는지 직접 확인하세요! 1. FX Levels가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 뛰어난 정확도의 지지·저항 존 • FX Levels 는 다양한 브로커 환경에서도 거의 동일한 존을 생성하도록 설계되어, 데이터 피드나 시간 설정 차이로 인한 불일치를 해소합니다. • 즉, 어떤 브로커를 사용하
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
지표
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
지표
IX Power: 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장 통찰력을 발견하세요 개요 IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장의 강도를 분석할 수 있는 다목적 도구입니다. FX Power 는 모든 가용 통화 쌍 데이터를 사용하여 외환 쌍에 대해 가장 높은 정확도를 제공하는 반면, IX Power 는 기초 자산 시장 데이터에만 초점을 맞춥니다. 이로 인해 IX Power 는 비외환 시장에 이상적이며, 다중 쌍 분석이 필요하지 않은 간단한 외환 분석에도 신뢰할 수 있는 도구입니다. 모든 차트에서 매끄럽게 작동하며, 거래 결정을 향상시키기 위한 명확하고 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 1. IX Power가 트레이더에게 유용한 이유 다양한 시장 강도 분석 • IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 심볼의 강도를 계산하여 각 시장에 맞는 통찰력을 제공합니다. • US30, WTI, 금, 비트코인 또는 통화 쌍과 같은 자산을 모니터링하여 거래 기회를 발견
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
지표
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Bukele UP
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Experts
---> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. --->   Minimum capital for its correct operation  <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- It is a range strategy, in which if it breaks the maximum a purchase is made or if it breaks the minimum a sale is made. This range is created every day and open trades and orders are closed before the market closes. The Buy has the Stop Loss at the bottom of the range and the Sell has the
Trade Panel of Tony
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
유틸리티
With this powerful tool for MetaTrader 5, you can manage your risk precisely and make quick decisions with a single click. It has been specifically designed for traders who want complete control over their trades, without complications or manual calculations. The main feature of this tool is that it allows you to define how much money you are willing to risk per trade. From this data, and by simply visually moving the Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) lines directly on the chart, the tool au
필터:
Ahmed Alhasnawi
181
Ahmed Alhasnawi 2025.11.01 06:16 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.05.05 09:13 
 

It's a good indicator, I hope you will continue to develop it. Thank you very much.

Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
3355
개발자의 답변 Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa 2025.05.07 15:18
Thanks!!!
Ali Çelik
87
Ali Çelik 2025.04.28 19:31 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
3355
개발자의 답변 Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa 2025.05.07 15:18
Thanks!!!
리뷰 답변