Harmonic Patterns of Tony

5
Discover the power of harmony in the markets with this advanced harmonic pattern indicator. Designed for demanding technical traders, this indicator automatically detects 11 of the most popular harmonic patterns, including the Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Shark, Cypher, and many more.

Thanks to its dynamic dashboard, you can easily manage the visibility of patterns on the chart, activating or deactivating the ones you want in real time without overloading your platform. This flexibility allows you to focus your analysis on the patterns you actually use, optimizing your workflow and trading decisions.

The indicator not only marks the pattern, but also provides:

Suggested entry point

Stop loss based on the pattern extension

Three take profit levels (TP1, TP2, and TP3) automatically calculated according to Fibonacci retracement and extension ratios.

Each pattern is drawn respecting the price extremes (highs and lows), ensuring greater accuracy and reliability in the formation. Additionally, key levels are clearly presented on the chart, allowing you to act immediately and with confidence.

Ideal for traders of all levels, this indicator allows you to identify investment opportunities with a clear risk/reward ratio from a single, fast, and effective visual tool.

Turn harmonic analysis into your competitive advantage!
İncelemeler 3
P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.05.05 09:13 
 

It's a good indicator, I hope you will continue to develop it. Thank you very much.

Önerilen ürünler
Simple QM Pattern MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Simple QM Pattern   is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential   reversals   by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes d
FREE
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.5 (10)
Göstergeler
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — Hassas işlem kararları için hacim analizi Genel Bakış Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC, MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilmiş bir göstergedir. Piyasa hacim dağılımını hesaplar ve otomatik olarak POC (Point of Control) seviyesini belirler. Bu sayede yatırımcılar gizli destek ve direnç bölgelerini kolayca görebilir. Temel Özellikler Dinamik hacim profili (görünür alan veya seçilen aralık) Otomatik POC tespiti Histogram boyutu, renkler ve çizgi stilleri özelleştirilebili
FREE
Hunttern ZigZag MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Hunt markets with Hunttern ZigZag . Easy to use with one parameter    You can use it for the following:       -Classic patterns       -Heads and shoulders       -Harmonic patterns       -Elliott Wave       -Support and resistance       -Supply and Demand Single parameter:      -Period (1-120) Features:        -Candle time        -Single parameter        -Light mode template This is version 1 of Hunttern ZigZag. We are very happy to receive feedback from you.
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Göstergeler
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.45 (11)
Göstergeler
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
FREE
OA SnR Power MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Genel Bakış OA SnR Power, destek ve direnç seviyelerinin gücünü belirlemek ve değerlendirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Ticaret hacmi, geri dönüş sıklığı ve yeniden test sayısı gibi önemli faktörleri bir araya getirerek bu gösterge, piyasadaki kritik fiyat bölgelerine ilişkin k
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
Göstergeler
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (2)
Göstergeler
THE MAGICIAN - Profesyonel Arz ve Talep Bölgesi Göstergesi Altın 15 Dakikalık Grafiklerde Piyasa Kaosunu Kristal Berraklığında Ticaret Fırsatlarına Dönüştürün Altın Ticaretinde Zorluk mu Yaşıyorsunuz? XAU/USD'de işlemlere nerede gireceğinizi tahmin etmekten yoruldunuz mu? AL, SAT veya DIŞARIDA KAL konusunda kafanız mı karışık? 15 dakikalık zaman diliminde yüksek olasılıklı kurulumları mı kaçırıyorsunuz? "THE MAGICIAN" piyasaları hareket ettiren görünmez arz ve talep güçlerini ortaya çıkarır! THE
FREE
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
Göstergeler
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
Strifor Pivot ATR Target
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Göstergeler
Strifor Pivot + ATR Target Pivot Levels Indicator with ATR-Based Targets and Analytics Panel for MetaTrader 5 Strifor Pivot + ATR Target is a tool for intraday and medium-term trading that combines classic pivot levels with dynamic ATR targets and an informational analytics panel. The indicator helps you assess the trading range in advance, identify likely price reaction zones, and estimate movement potential — eliminating manual calculations and subjective assumptions. Key Features Automatic c
FREE
All Harmonics 26 demo
Alexey Isavnin
4.25 (4)
Göstergeler
This is the demo version of "All Harmonics 26" indicator . "All Harmonics 26" searches for 26 types of harmonic patterns and outputs them in a convenient way. You can check out the documentation here . This demo version has the following limitations: The indicator searches only for one type of harmonic patterns out of 26:- Gartley. The indicator outputs new patterns with a lag of 10 bars.
FREE
Supply and Demand MTFs
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Göstergeler
Overview Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong. Features Multi-timeframe detection Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones. Candle-strength filter Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone. Adjust
FREE
Advanced harmonic filter minimum
Sergei Kuzmenko
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced harmonic filter is a reliable and smart utility that uses an author's algorithm to process continuous data and present them in the form of harmonic oscillations. The utility can identify regularities and patterns in the input data, which are then used to generate output data that is most similar to the input data. This makes it a powerful tool to use with other indicators to predict future trends and identify   Elliott   waves on selected intervals. The utility is most effective when us
FREE
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
Acıklama:  Forex piyasasında (PSAR) Profesyonel ve populate göstergelerden Birine Dayanan Yeni ücretsiz göstergemizi tanıtmaktan mutluluk duyuyoruz (PSAR) drank gösterge orijinal Parabolik SAR göstergesinde Yeni bir değişikliktir pro SAR göstergesinde noktalar ve Fiyat tablosu arasındaki geçişi görebilirsiniz, drank crossover bir sinyal değil, hareketin sonu potansiyeli hakkında konuşun, yeni mavi nokta ile satın almaya başlayabilir ve ilk mavi noktadan bir atr önce stop loss koyabilirsiniz ve
FREE
PZ Fibonacci MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.57 (14)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of plotting Fibonacci retracements or extensions manually? This indicator displays Fibo retracements or extensions automatically, calculated from two different price points, without human intervention or manual object anchoring. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use Manual anchoring is not needed Perfect for price confluence studies The indicator evaluates if retracements or extensions are needed Once drawn, you can manually edit t
FREE
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Göstergeler
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT5) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC) , FX , indices , and metals . Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes : Day , Week , or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).
FREE
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Göstergeler
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Basic OrderBlock Support Resistance Zones SMC MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Göstergeler
Introduction The   Order Block Support & Resistance Zones SMC Indicator   is a   powerful trading tool   designed to detect   order blocks   effectively. This indicator displays both   support   and   resistance order blocks , calculated based on   zigzag levels . We have   three zigzag levels , each calculated based on the previous one. In the   Basic version , you get access to   Level 1   and   Level 2   blocks only. Order blocks represent   key price levels   where the market is likely to  
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Göstergeler
RSI ABCD Desen Bulucu: Teknik Strateji 1. Gösterge Nasıl Çalışır? Klasik RSI ile otomatik ABCD harmonik desen tespitini birleştirir. Temel Bileşenler Standart RSI (ayarlanabilir periyot) Tepe ve dip işaretleri (oklar) ABCD desenleri (yeşil/kırmızı çizgiler) Aşırı alım (70) ve aşırı satım (30) filtreleri 2. MT5 Kurulumu period = 14 ; // RSI periyodu size = 4 ; // Maksimum desen boyutu OverBought = 70 ; // Aşırı alım seviyesi OverSold = 30 ; // Aşırı satım seviyesi Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // On
FREE
Gann Swing Chart
Nguyen Duy Trung
Göstergeler
This indicator show Gann Swing Chart (One Bar) with multi layer wave. 1. Wave layer   F1: Gann waves are drawn based on candles. SGann wave(Swing of Gann) is drawn based on Gann wave of wave layer   F1. 2. Wave layer F2: Is a Gann wave drawn based on the SGann wave of wave layer F1. SGann waves are drawn based on Gann waves of wave layer   F2. 3. Wave layer F3: Is a Gann wave drawn based on the SGann wave of wave layer F2. SGann waves are drawn based on Gann waves of wave layer   F3. ---------Vi
FREE
Wormhole Time Frame Indicator
Scott Adam Meldrum
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 (MT5) için Wormhole Zaman Çerçevesi Göstergesi , sadece başka bir ticaret aracı değil—finansal piyasalarda sizin rekabet avantajınızdır. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Wormhole, veri analiz etme ve karar verme yöntemlerinizi dönüştürerek her zaman bir adım önde olmanızı sağlar. Wormhole Göstergesine Neden İhtiyacınız Var? Rekabeti Geride Bırakın: Aynı grafik üzerinde aynı anda iki zaman çerçevesini görebilme yeteneği, her zaman bir adım önde olm
FREE
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
Göstergeler
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Göstergeler
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
DS Relative Volume Indicator RVOL
Richard Segrue
Göstergeler
DS RVOL: The Relative Volume Indicator for MT5 RVOL is a straightforward Relative Volume (RVOL) indicator for MetaTrader 5. It shows you how current volume compares to a historical average, providing a quick way to gauge the strength of a price move. How it Works Relative Volume is a simple ratio: R V O L = C u rre n t V o l u m e ​/ A v er a g e H i s t or i c a l V o l u m e RVOL > 1.0 : Volume is higher than usual. This suggests there's strong interest and potential for a sustained move. RVOL
FREE
AP Session Boxes Pro
Allan Graham Pike
Göstergeler
AP Session Boxes — Asian / London / NY Range Overlay (MT5 Indicator) Clean session boxes on your chart. This lightweight indicator draws the   Asian ,   London , and   New York   time windows directly on the chart, including each box’s   high   and   low   as dashed lines. It’s perfect for quick context, breakout planning, and clean screenshots. Instant structure:   See where the market ranged during key sessions. Breakout prep:   Use the hi/lo lines as reference for pending orders or alerts fr
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Göstergeler
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.56 (61)
Göstergeler
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Power Candles – Tüm Piyasalar İçin Güce Dayalı Giriş Sinyalleri Power Candles , Stein Investments’ın kanıtlanmış güç analizini doğrudan fiyat grafiğinize taşır. Sadece fiyata tepki vermek yerine, her mum gerçek piyasa gücüne göre renklendirilir. Bu sayede momentum birikimleri, güç hızlanmaları ve net trend geçişleri anında görülebilir. Tüm Piyasalar İçin Tek Mantık Power Candles tüm işlem sembollerinde otomatik olarak çalışır. Gösterge, mevcut sembolün Forex mi yoksa Forex dışı bir piyasa mı old
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (78)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Göstergeler
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro, trader'ların giriş noktalarını belirlemesine ve riski etkili bir şekilde yönetmesine destek olmak için tasarlanmış MetaTrader 5 için profesyonel bir göstergedir. Gösterge, sinyal tespit sistemi, otomatik Entry/SL/TP yönetimi, hacim analizi ve gerçek zamanlı performans istatistikleri içeren kapsamlı bir analiz araçları seti sunar. Sistemi anlamak için kullanım kılavuzu   |   Diğer diller için kullanım kılavuzu ANA ÖZELLİKLER Sinyal tespit sistemi Gösterge, price action a
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Göstergeler
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Göstergeler
IX Power: Endeksler, Emtialar, Kripto Paralar ve Forex Piyasaları için İçgörüler Genel Bakış IX Power , endeksler, emtialar, kripto paralar ve forex sembollerinin gücünü analiz etmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir araçtır. FX Power , tüm kullanılabilir döviz çiftlerinin verilerini kullanarak döviz çiftleri için maksimum doğruluk sağlarken, IX Power yalnızca temel sembolün piyasa verilerine odaklanır. Bu, IX Power 'ı forex dışındaki piyasalar için ideal ve daha basit forex analizleri için güven
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Göstergeler
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Göstergeler
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Yeni Nesil Otomatik Arz ve Talep Bölgeleri. Her Grafikte Çalışan Yeni ve Yenilikçi Algoritma. Tüm Bölgeler Piyasanın Fiyat Hareketine Göre Dinamik Olarak Oluşturulmaktadır. İKİ TÜR UYARI --> 1) FİYAT BİR BÖLGEYE ÇIKTIĞINDA 2) YENİ BİR BÖLGE OLUŞTURDUĞUNDA Bir tane daha işe yaramaz gösterge almazsın. Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlarla eksiksiz bir Ticaret Stratejisi elde edersiniz.     Yeni özellikler:     Fiyat Arz/Talep Bölgesine ulaştığında uyarılar     Yeni bir Arz/Talep Bölgesi oluşturulduğunda
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trade Panel of Tony
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Yardımcı programlar
With this powerful tool for MetaTrader 5, you can manage your risk precisely and make quick decisions with a single click. It has been specifically designed for traders who want complete control over their trades, without complications or manual calculations. The main feature of this tool is that it allows you to define how much money you are willing to risk per trade. From this data, and by simply visually moving the Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) lines directly on the chart, the tool au
Bukele UP
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Uzman Danışmanlar
---> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. --->   Minimum capital for its correct operation  <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- It is a range strategy, in which if it breaks the maximum a purchase is made or if it breaks the minimum a sale is made. This range is created every day and open trades and orders are closed before the market closes. The Buy has the Stop Loss at the bottom of the range and the Sell has the
Filtrele:
Ahmed Alhasnawi
181
Ahmed Alhasnawi 2025.11.01 06:16 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.05.05 09:13 
 

It's a good indicator, I hope you will continue to develop it. Thank you very much.

Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
3355
Geliştiriciden yanıt Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa 2025.05.07 15:18
Thanks!!!
Ali Çelik
87
Ali Çelik 2025.04.28 19:31 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
3355
Geliştiriciden yanıt Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa 2025.05.07 15:18
Thanks!!!
İncelemeye yanıt