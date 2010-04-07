Account Protector Metatrader 4

Account Protector Meta Trader 4

This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle. 

Retail forex trading accounts are designed with stop-out levels that make it nearly impossible to restore lost capital after a trader — human or algorithmic — blows an account. This is especially frustrating for traders who have grown their account to multiples of its starting value, only to suffer irreparable losses from a series of bad trade entries.

The Account Protector solves this by enforcing a specified capital preservation threshold, ensuring a meaningful portion of your equity is always protected whenever net losing positions threaten total equity loss.

It also features an intelligent trade recovery engine that analyzes live market data to minimize losses or recover them where conditions allow — purpose-built for traders caught in a deteriorating position who need a smarter exit.

Unlike a simple stop-loss, this Utility is more forgiving: it creates a recovery window before halting all trading activity, giving your account every reasonable chance to survive a difficult market event.

It discourages overtrading, when a trader has experienced sufficient stop loss hits in one trading day, so that a trader is forced to wait until the next day before resuming trading activity.

It goes a step further by hampering a human or algorithm trader from initiating new positions by closing/shutting off your Meta Trader application on Windows, which removes it from your work space.

It has an in-built intelligent feature that attempts trade recovery based on Market data analysis. The recovery feature should be used only when a trader has entered a trade gone bad and wants to exit with minimal losses or possible monetary recovery. This feature is triggered by a hedging input option that occurs before the maximum draw down set level is reached.

It also sends you mobile notifications in real time whenever critical activities occur on your trading accounts


DRAW DOWN SETTINGS

Minimum Percentage Equity Retention (percent of Account Balance)

Minimum Monetary Retention (in Account Currency Units)

Shut Down MT4 after Closing Trades (true/false)

TRADE RECOVERY SETTINGS

Trade Recovery Attempt via Hedging (Yes/No)

Equity Hedge Level (percent of Account Balance)

COMMUNICATION SETTINGS

Send Notification to MetaTrader App on Mobile Device


HOW TO USE


1. Draw Down Settings

Indicate the minimum retention of your investment here.

If the value of your trades are positive overall, this value updates every 24 hours.

A. You determine the percentage of your funds, you desire to preserve, no matter the trading eventualities.

B. You can alternatively determine the monetary value of your funds you desire to keep no matter the trading circumstances. Most traders after flipping/doubling an an account, update this value to their initial investment value here to ensure they have similar circumstances if they have to start over again.

The higher of these two values is used by the program for determining the maximum draw down allowed on the account it runs on.

C. You can select whether the program closes the Meta Trader 4 Terminal in case the minimum retention value is hit, after exiting all trades.

2. Trade Recovery Settings

A. You select if Trade Recovery via hedging and intelligent trailing should be active

B. You select the percentage of account equity relative to the account balance, at which this process initiates, this value must always be higher than the inputted minimum retention value.

3. Communication Settings 

Input your Meta Quotes ID in your Windows Meta Trader Desktop Application to get notified on your mobile device whenever a drawdown maximum or a major action is taken on your account.

A. Turn this option on or off.

NOTE - Only a Single Instance of this Utility can run on your Meta Trader Terminal

Please use this links to install the fonts required to ensure this Utility appears properly on your Meta Trader Desktop App

forexautonomy.com/fonts/ARDESTINE.ttf

forexautonomy.com/fonts/BAUHS93.ttf
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
实用工具
神速EA跟单(TradeMirror)是一款MT4/MT5平台的订单复制软件。 使用教程 请点击 神速EA跟单使用教程 链接以查看更多使用教程 为什么选择神速EA跟单 我们深知对于金融软件而言安全、稳定和隐私的重要性，因此我们在细节处对这三大要素进行了额外的加固： 提供用户友好的图形界面，操作简单易用 注重隐私安全，适合对订单分发有隐私要求各种金融场景 精准复制订单，毫秒级分发 支持全平台，MT4/MT5全面覆盖 智能感知系统状态，邮件通知守护交易安全 核心功能列表 对于跟单软件而言，功能并不是越多越好的，因此经过严谨的需求分析，我们对程序进行了精简，并最终保留了如下核心功能： 多重连接 邮件通知 手数缩放 信号过滤 反向跟单 重置止盈/止损 免费演示 在购买Trademirror之前，你总是可以尝试免费演示。 点击本页面上的免费演示按钮 点击是的，我有Metatrader 4/5 允许浏览器打开Mt4/5 在Mt4/5中，找到专家顾问/市场/TradeMirror，打开它并点击测试 启用复盘显示（否则你将看不到GUI界面）。 点击开始 现在你可以在可视化图表上看到TradeMirro
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
实用工具
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
实用工具
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
实用工具
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
实用工具
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – 高级 MT4 风险与交易控制系统 免费版： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 概述 Crystal Trade Manager PRO（CTM）是一款为 MetaTrader 4 打造的完整专业级风险管理与交易控制工具。 它专为需要严格执行、稳定风险保护和智能自动化的交易者而设计。 系统可全面管理风险、保护账户权益、执行每日限制、自动设置 SL/TP，并提供专业级的一键式快速交易面板。 非常适合参与 prop firm 挑战、日内交易、剥头皮交易以及专业资金管理的交易者。 同时提供完整的 MT5 版本。 核心亮点功能 1. 高级风险与回撤保护 支持每日回撤限制 1%–70% 。 一旦达到回撤上限，系统将立即平掉 所有仓位 。 可选：突破后自动删除 所有挂单 。 每日锁仓模式：当天达到限制后阻止新下单，次日自动恢复。 完全符合各大 prop firm 的规则与要求。 2. 日内盈利与亏损目标自动化 可设置每日 盈利目标 与 亏损限制 （账户货币，例如 USD）。 达到任何目
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
实用工具
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
实用工具
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
实用工具
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
Auto Trade Driver
Vu Trung Kien
4.6 (15)
实用工具
自动交易驾驶员 是一款强力工具 (作为 EA 运行)，帮助您管理风险，控制订单，以及通过多重保护/尾随停止规则来最大化您的盈利。 此工具对于剥头皮和趋势跟随交易者都很有用。它不仅计算交易的准确风险，而且还可以实时地保护并最大限度地提高您的利润。 拥有这个工具，您所要做的唯一一件事就是根据您自己的策略入场交易，它会按照您选择的出场策略自动驱动您的持仓。 用于测试的演示版在此下载: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/4660 自动交易驾驶员结合了两种工具: 我的资金经理: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/5398 交易控制器: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/5405 以下是主要功能: 1. 下单面板 这个面板用来计算您能够接受的风险范围内的交易量。您可以选择指定的余额百分比作为入场价和止损，即您可承受的亏损点数 (包括佣金), 此工具将自动计算所需交易量。 之后, 您只需在 BUY, SELL, 或 PLACE ORDER (挂单) 按钮上点击一次,
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
面板 FFx 隐藏管理 轻松帮助您在图表上直接管理您的订单。下面描述所有特征: 止盈, 止损和尾随停止均隐藏 每笔交易在图表上都有自己的指示线 可按您的需要拖拽任何线来改变止盈/止损 当止盈 #1 到达，自动将止损位移到盈亏平衡位置的选项 选择止盈/止损类型的选项 (通过点数或价格) 选择尾随停止类型的选项 (通过点数, MA, 分形, PSAR 或 ATR) 定义哪些订单您希望在当前图表上进行管理 (所有订单或特定单号) 最大化 / 最小化面板按钮 在图表上将面板拖拽到任意位置 显示交易信息的选项 如何使用它？ (参看以下截图) 选择您希望管理的订单 (所有或特定的) 设置您的目标, 止损和尾随停止 … 之后点击 “放置”。它们都独立工作，这样您就只需设置一次。 如果您希望删除一个止盈, 止损或尾随停止, 选择正确的订单 … 然后点击 “删除” 当您选择设置 “所有当前符号”, 则 “当前设置”显示在面板里。这些设置将自动用于所有新开订单。若要重置/删除这些设置, 点击 “重置所有”。 如果 “显示交易信息”被选中, 一个新的小表格显示在面板之下, 包括每笔订单及其当前的目标和尾随停
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.29 (14)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro 是一个强大的工具，多账户之间进行远程复制的贸易超过互联网不同的位置。这是一个信号提供商的理想解决方案，谁想要与全球范围内对自己规则的人分享他的贸易。一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以得到贸易额从多供应商也是如此。 供应商和接收器可与供电内置的数据库管理系统来管理他的合作伙伴名单。 这个工具允许全局配置模式（copy过来互联网）和本地模式（在同一台PC/服务器内复制）之间进行选择。 要求： MetaTrader4的4.00版构建670或以上。 参考： 如果你只需要在本地复制与更低的价格，你可以检查Auto Trade Copier在： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4676 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以从多个供应商收到交易。     供应/接收器可通过供电数据库管理系统，而无需额外的工具管理自己的接收器/供应商名单（添加，删除，编辑，启用/禁用）。     全球模式（copy过来互联网）和本
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
实用工具
新闻操盘手专业版 是一个独特的机器人，让您使用您预先定义的策略进行消息交易。它从几个流行的外汇网站加载的每条消息的片断。您可以选择任何消息和预设的策略进行交易，之后新闻操盘手专业版根据选定的策略，在新闻来临时自动进行交易。 新闻发布给出了赚点数的机会，因为在那个时刻，价格通常有大动作。现在，利用这款工具，新闻交易变得比以往任何时候更容易，更灵活，更令人兴奋。不要等待，不要错失，不要再迷惑了。每周只需针对重要新闻设置一次，这个工具将完全按照您的计划进行精准交易。 演示版: 由于这不是一个自动交易机器人 (它是半自动), 您需要下载单独的演示版本: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/5931 参考: 如果您只需要加载新闻 (无需交易), 您可以购买新闻加载机专业版: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/5463 功能 包括所有 新闻加载机专业版 的功能 (查看详情)。 针对每条新闻构建您自己的策略，具有非常灵活的参数。 支持五种高级策略，带有大量控制参数 (止损, 止盈, 尾随, 网格间隔, 手数缩放,
Bears CD HTB Global
Igor Semyonov
实用工具
Bears CD HTB Global  (Bears Convergence/Divergence High Top Bottom Global) is an analytical bears convergence/divergence indicator (C, D or CD) between a financial instrument and 22 MT4 indicators working on all periods simultaneously. The indicator measures the power of CD for indicators and periods and is the second one out of the two possible versions (HBT and HTB). Features The analyzer is not a lagging one. It works by ticks and is able to show CD in the main window even in case the MT4 in
Bulls CD LBT Global
Igor Semyonov
实用工具
Bulls CD LBT Global  (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom  Top   Global) is an analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator (C, D or CD) between a financial instrument and 22 MT4 indicators working on all periods simultaneously. The indicator measures the power of CD for indicators and periods and is the first one out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB). Features The analyzer is not a lagging one. It works by ticks and is able to show CD in the main window even in case the MT4 i
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Auto Trailing Assistant
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
实用工具
介紹自動追蹤助理 - 您的終極外匯自動追蹤管理解決方案 自動追蹤助手是一款非常先進的程序，旨在徹底改變您透過追蹤停損管理交易的方式。憑藉其全面的功能，這個強大的工具使您能夠輕鬆、精確地優化交易結果。 ATA  在下面的說明中代表 自動追蹤助理 。  (*)常規設定概述： 價格單位選擇 ：使用者可以選擇 PIP 或 POINTs 尾隨選項來處理部位（無論您喜歡哪一種）。因此，如果您為 EURUSD(x ...) 頭寸輸入 200 點，則該實用程式在該頭寸上執行的追蹤距離通常會轉換為 20 點。 尾隨模式 ：有六種尾隨模式。預設模式設定為百分比鎖定尾隨模式，模式一。這種模式最適合簡單的利潤保留。在某些情況下，市場方向會發生逆轉，並且有利可圖的貿易變得無利可圖。此模式確保當前市場價格與鎖定利潤價格水準之間保持合理的價差，以便在趨勢有利的情況下可以累積更多的利潤，在趨勢有利的情況下交易也不會造成損失。其次，如果趨勢顯著逆轉，交易者可以開始另一個頭寸，並滿足於最後一個頭寸以盈利告終的事實。 基於點的動態模式與眾所周知的典型 Meta Trader 追蹤功能相同。無需右鍵單擊每筆正在進行的交易來
Ultimate Support and Resistance Zones Indicator
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
指标
Unleash the Power of Repetitive Market Price Levels (Markets often repeat structure ). Are you tired of guessing the crucial support and resistance levels in your trading strategy? Do you want to enhance your decision-making process with reliable and accurate market insights? Look no further! We proudly present the interactive digital product designed to transform your trading experience – the Ultimate  Support and Resistance Zones Indicator. Unlock the Potential of Critically Watched Suppo
The Versatile Copier MT4
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
4 (1)
实用工具
This   all-purpose copytrade   utility enables any user  remotely   or  locally   duplicate trades between Meta Trader terminals quickly and effortlessly. It works with any machine or server running on a Windows OS. Copying of trade entries between different terminal types (i.e. Meta Trader 4 and Meta Trader 5) is fully supported. Trade copying functionality coves all MetaTrader scenarios -  MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrade
Break Even Trailing
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
实用工具
Break Even Trailing - A Simple Swing Trade & Scalp Trade Solution Break Even Trailing is an effective and simple program designed to enable a trader achieve break even and basic dynamic trailing stops on all positions. BET  represents  Break Even  Trailing   in the instructions below.  (*) General Settings Overview: Trailing Mode : There are only two trailing modes. The Default Mode is set to Pip Based Dynamic, Mode One. This mode is the same as the typical Meta Trader Trailing feature that is
Band Trading Automation
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
专家
Band Trading Win Consistently Irrespective of the Direction of the Market Price of any Instrument A Dual Position Entry Algorithmic Trader for Volatile Markets    Look at  Strategy Summary Here - BandTrading FEATURES Intelligent hedging mechanism aims to protect capital by locking in profits when price moves beyond the Band Trading Gap. Dynamic Band calculation adapts to real-time market conditions – identifies key support/resistance zones. Specifically designed for CFD trading: handles swa
Gold Anunnaki
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
专家
REVOLUTIONIZE YOUR GOLD TRADING Gold Annunaki is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a high‑frequency institutional‑grade AI engineered Meta Trader hybrid for all Gold Spot Pairs (GOLD, GLD,  XAUUSD, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUAUD, BTCXAU etc). By integrating a proprietary machine learning data API that rivals the world’s most advanced financial terminals (including Bloomberg and Reuters), this EA captures unprecedented predictive accuracy to front‑run major gold trends before they materialize.
HFT Prop Firm Trader
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
专家
HFT Prop Trader Description High Frequency Trader (HFT) - Revolutionary Prop Trading Algorithm for Aggressive Market Exploitation Core Capability High Frequency Trader is an advanced MetaTrader Expert Advisor specifically engineered for proprietary trading environments and aggressive market capture. Utilizing sophisticated Newtonian Mechanics principles applied to price action dynamics, this powerful algorithm enables traders to maximize trading frequency while maintaining strict risk paramet
Account Protector Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
实用工具
Account Protector Meta Trader 5 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with stop-out levels that make it nearly impossible to restore lost capital after a trader — human or algorithmic —   blows an account . This is especially frustrating for traders who have grown their account to multiples of its starting value, only to suffer irreparable losses from a series of bad trade entries. The Account Protector solves this by enforcing a specif
The Versatile Copier MT5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
实用工具
This   all-purpose trade utility   enables any user   remotely   or   locally   duplicate trades between Meta Trader terminals quickly and effortlessly. It works with any machine or server running on Windows. Copying of trade entries between different terminal types (i.e. Meta Trader 4 and Meta Trader 5) is fully supported. Trade copying functionality coves all MetaTrader scenarios -  MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -
Auto Trailing Assistant Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
实用工具
Auto Trailing Assistant (ATA) - Revolutionary Forex Trade Management Utility   Core Capability Auto Trailing Assistant is a sophisticated Meta Trader utility that helps traders automatically manage and optimize trading positions with unparalleled precision and flexibility. With its comprehensive set of features, this powerful tool enables traders   determine minimum guaranteed   profits   for each position, displayed very colourfully  on the Chart of your Meta Trader. Flexible Position Target
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