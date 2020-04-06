Goldmacher MT4

GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA

Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale 

Contact me for the manual for back testing pls

LAST COPY available at $90

MT5 Version available here

Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline.
GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor.

Why GoldMacher?

  • Session intelligence – Adapts logic to Asian, London, and New York sessions.

  • Low-risk design – No grid, no martingale, fixed lot sizing.

  • Plug-and-trade – Attach to your chart, enable Algo Trading, and let it work.

  • Built for real conditions – Designed with live market volatility in mind.

Core Logic

  • Asian session – Range-focused trades in lower volatility.

  • London session – Momentum entries during structured moves.

  • New York session – Continuation or reversal setups based on volatility.

  • Weekday filters – Adjusts to Monday opens, midweek trends, and late-week reversals.

  • Supply & demand awareness – Avoids high-probability reversal zones.

Technical Highlights

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15 recommended

  • Indicators: RSI, EMA, ATR, ADX

  • Risk Tools: Fixed SL/TP, ATR scaling, equity guard, session limits

  • Setup: Attach to chart, choose lot size, enable Algo Trading

Who It’s For

  • Gold traders wanting structured entries and exits.

  • Traders using small to medium accounts and low leverage.

  • Those looking for a disciplined, session-aware approach without overtrading.

Quick Start

  1. Attach to a XAUUSD M15 chart.

  2. Set your lot size or risk %.

  3. Enable Algo Trading.

No further tuning required — GoldMacher manages session detection, volatility filters, and execution automatically.

One-time purchase – Includes lifetime updates.
Price may change as new features are added — all buyers receive future updates at no extra cost.

.


