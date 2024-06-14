Arbitrage Forex

Based on an analysis of over 20 years of historical data, a simple and formidable strategy.

I have earned a total of €9,500 in real profits on my personal trading account over the past year using my bot.

Forget about complex and risky approaches. Our strategy is based on robust statistics (the major pair market is a very liquid market that does not perform out of the ordinary and gives us the perfect opportunity to hedge while arbitraging the pairs that go in the opposite direction). A formidable arbitrage strategy: the higher the Drawdown (DD), the higher the potential gain! You cannot compare the DD with other robots on the market here.

Why choose our trading bot ?

  • 18 months of profits on a myfxbook
  • Ov er 20 years of backtested historical data
  • Rigorously performed Monte Carlo tests to optimize the probability of success
  • unlike everyone else selling robots here I made my own money with my technology

Installation information :

  • Pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H4
  • Minimum lots: 0.01 (modifiable)
  • Maximum lots: 0.05 (modifiable)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Recommended starting capital of $2,000
  • Account type: Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Function : 

  • Unlike a Martingale strategy, this strategy avoids excessive risk by limiting the trade volume to a maximum of 0.05 lots per trade.
  • Since it's an arbitrage strategy, you may experience higher Drawdown (DD). However, to realize your profits, simply close the hedged positions. (Myfxbook RISK)
  • An economic news filter isn't necessary for this strategy. In fact, economic news can often accelerate profitability due to the arbitrage nature of the robot, due to the small position sizing , the lack of an economic news filter is less risky.
  • Advanced virtualization mode. You can completely HIDE your TP from your broker !


‼️ Settings ‼️

作者的更多信息
Breakeven Bot
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
实用工具
Optimize your trading management with Breakeven Bot, the essential tool for active traders managing multiple positions at once. No more wasting time manually adjusting your stops—one click is all it takes to secure your profits! Main Feature: ️ "BREAKEVEN" Button – Instantly set all profitable positions to breakeven and protect your gains quickly. ️ Customization Options: Set breakeven in pips or currency, depending on your preference. Choose whether breakeven should be at the entr
FREE
SL Manager
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
实用工具
Protect Your Stops from Spread Spikes! Description: This trading utility is designed to protect your stops during market closure periods and low liquidity phases. With this tool, you can hide your Stop Loss levels within a defined time frame, preventing brokers and extreme market conditions from prematurely triggering your SL due to an abnormally high spread. Why Use It? Prevent your trades from being stopped out due to spread widening during market closures. Precisely control when your S
FREE
Daily PnL Notifier
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
实用工具
Daily PnL Notifier – Get Telegram alerts when your daily profit or loss target is reached! Looking for a simple, fast, and reliable way to monitor your daily performance on MetaTrader 5? Daily PnL Notifier is the tool you need. ️ Key features : Sends an instant Telegram notification when your account hits a custom profit or loss threshold . Fully customizable : you set your own daily gain or loss limits. Ultra simple: minimal interface , no useless settings. Works on all accounts (demo or li
FREE
