Arbitrage Forex

Based on an analysis of over 20 years of historical data, a simple and formidable strategy.

I have earned a total of €9,500 in real profits on my personal trading account over the past year using my bot.

Forget about complex and risky approaches. Our strategy is based on robust statistics (the major pair market is a very liquid market that does not perform out of the ordinary and gives us the perfect opportunity to hedge while arbitraging the pairs that go in the opposite direction). A formidable arbitrage strategy: the higher the Drawdown (DD), the higher the potential gain! You cannot compare the DD with other robots on the market here.

Why choose our trading bot ?

  • 18 months of profits on a myfxbook
  • Ov er 20 years of backtested historical data
  • Rigorously performed Monte Carlo tests to optimize the probability of success
  • unlike everyone else selling robots here I made my own money with my technology

Installation information :

  • Pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H4
  • Minimum lots: 0.01 (modifiable)
  • Maximum lots: 0.05 (modifiable)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Recommended starting capital of $2,000
  • Account type: Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Function : 

  • Unlike a Martingale strategy, this strategy avoids excessive risk by limiting the trade volume to a maximum of 0.05 lots per trade.
  • Since it's an arbitrage strategy, you may experience higher Drawdown (DD). However, to realize your profits, simply close the hedged positions. (Myfxbook RISK)
  • An economic news filter isn't necessary for this strategy. In fact, economic news can often accelerate profitability due to the arbitrage nature of the robot, due to the small position sizing , the lack of an economic news filter is less risky.
  • Advanced virtualization mode. You can completely HIDE your TP from your broker !


‼️ Settings ‼️

필터:
리뷰 답변