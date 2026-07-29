SmartFastTrade AI MT5

  • 实用工具
  • Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala

    Muhammad Faisal Sagala

    4.7 (62)
    从 2005 年至今，我一直是一名在线交易员。 在成为交易员之前，我是 C / C ++ 编程的讲师。 在 MQL4 / MQL5 语言的支持下，我从 2007 年开始为我在我的国家的客户和 MQL5.Com 的自由职业者开发智能交易系统。我制作了智能交易系统、指标和实用程序的各种变体。 凭借作为交易员和程序员的实践背景和背景，我很容易创建应用程序并了解想要成为专家顾问、指标和实用程序的客户的需求。 我的使命是以优质、有竞争力的价格提供有用的产品，并为我的所有客户/客户提供最佳的用户体验和支持。
    如果您想问我关于我的产品的任何问题，请随时发送消息，我会尽快答复。
    11 产品 2 评论
  • 版本: 1.10
  • 激活: 5

Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips!

Introduction

Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovative product is the best choice

for enhancing your trading skills.

Getting to Know SmartFastTrade AI

SmartFastTrade AI is a trading utility designed to empower traders with the tools needed to take fast and precise actions in the financial markets. With an incredibly intuitive user interface, you can execute orders at desired price points with just a few clicks, eliminating the need for manual

order entry. SmartFastTrade AI also comes equipped with smart keyboard shortcuts, enabling you to close all pending positions quickly or manage a mix of pending and open positions efficiently.

Advantages of SmartFastTrade AI

SmartFastTrade AI is not just your ordinary trading utility. It's your best companion if you crave speed and precision in your trading. Here are some of the key advantages you'll enjoy when using SmartFastTrade AI:

  1. Unlimited Speed: With SmartFastTrade AI, you'll never miss a trading opportunity due to slow order execution. Built with cutting-edge technology, this utility allows you to execute orders at desired price points lightning-fast.

  2. User-Friendly Interface: You don't need to be a tech or trading expert to use SmartFastTrade AI. The user-friendly interface makes it accessible to anyone, from beginners to experienced traders, to harness the incredible features it offers.

  3. Smart Keyboard Shortcuts: SmartFastTrade AI enhances convenience with its clever keyboard shortcuts. You can swiftly close individual positions or manage mixed positions with just a few clicks.

  4. Uncompromising Accuracy: One of the key factors for trading success is accuracy. SmartFastTrade AI is designed to deliver uncompromising accuracy in order execution, allowing you to rely on consistent trading outcomes.

  5. Limitless Flexibility: Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, SmartFastTrade AI can be customized to suit your trading style. You can easily adjust settings to match your preferences for optimal results.

How SmartFastTrade AI Works

SmartFastTrade AI operates in a simple and efficient manner. When you spot trading opportunities that align with your strategy on the chart, you can quickly execute pending stop or limit orders by simply clicking on the chart. No more hassle of manually inputting order details. This not only saves time but also reduces the risk of human errors.

Moreover, the smart keyboard shortcuts allow you to manage all your pending positions swiftly and easily. You can close positions one by one or collectively, giving you full control over your trading portfolio.

Benefits of Trading with SmartFastTrade AI

Trading with SmartFastTrade AI unlocks a multitude of benefits that will enhance your trading outcomes:

  1. Endless Trading Opportunities: With lightning-fast execution capability, you'll be able to seize trading opportunities even in fast-moving market conditions.

  2. Full Control: SmartFastTrade AI puts you in complete control of your trading decisions. No longer do you have to rely on slow trading platforms or technical glitches.

  3. Time Efficiency: Time saved translates to more time for market analysis and developing better trading strategies.

  4. Stress Reduction: With smoother and more efficient trading processes, you'll reduce the stress often associated with trading.

  5. Consistency Improvement: With consistent and accurate execution, you'll achieve more reliable trading results.

Ready to Help You Achieve Success

SmartFastTrade AI is a tool ready to assist you in achieving success in the competitive world of trading. We understand that trading is about making quick and accurate decisions, which is why we created SmartFastTrade AI.

So, whether you're a novice trader looking to start strong or an experienced trader seeking to enhance your trading efficiency, SmartFastTrade AI is the solution you've been searching for. This is your opportunity to take control of your trading, improve efficiency, and achieve more consistent trading results. SmartFastTrade AI is ready to help you realize your trading dreams. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

How to use SmartFastTrade AI:

  1. Pressing the CapsLock button once will bring up the cursor, crossline and pending stop label text on the chart. Pressing it once again will clear the menu on the screen in normal conditions.
  2. Pressing the Ctrl button while moving the mouse will change to a pending limit order
  3. Pressing the "d" key on the keyboard while moving the mouse will close all pending orders.
  4. Pressing the letter "a" on the keyboard while moving the mouse will close all pending order positions and open positions.

In the input parameter settings, you can set:Lotsize, TakeProfit (in points), StopLoss (in points), TrailingStop (in points), and TrailingStep (in points). Fill in 0 if you want the status to be inactive.











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Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
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指标
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MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
作者的更多信息
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
实用工具
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
MACD Spectra
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
指标
MACD Spectra ，一个简单但赚钱的交易指标！该指标可用于所有时间框架和所有货币对。准确率超过90％，非常适合寻找最佳指标以协助其交易活动的新手和专业交易者。只需按照直方图的颜色、直方图的位置以及Signal和MACD线的位置即可轻松进出市场。不要再等待，让我们一起使用MACD Spectral获得稳定的利润。 阅读指标以进出市场非常容易： 如果蓝线穿过红线且交叉点在零线以下，而且第2个条的直方图是红色，则为强烈的卖出进入信号，当白色直方图出现时退出。 如果蓝线穿过红线且交叉点在零线以上，而且第2个条的直方图是绿色，则为强烈的买入进入信号，当白色直方图出现时退出。 在红色直方图低于0后出现白色直方图时，采取买入头寸，作为第2个条柱状图上的买入进入确认，当白色直方图出现在0以上时退出。 在绿色直方图高于0后出现白色直方图时，采取卖出头寸，作为第2个条柱状图上的卖出进入确认，当白色直方图出现在0以下时退出。
SmartTradePanel
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
实用工具
SmartTradePanel 是一种交易工具，可让交易者快速高效地执行订单。 凭借所提供的高级功能，SmartTradePanel 真正帮助交易者管理未结订单并优化其交易的利润潜力。 在本文中，我们将详细讨论 SmartTradePanel 的功能和优势。 SmartTradePanel 的主要功能之一是能够快速执行未结订单。 只需点击几下，交易者就可以快速高效地开立交易头寸。 这在快速变化的市场条件下尤其有用，因为执行速度可能是获利的决定性因素。 除此之外，SmartTradePanel 还允许交易者下达锁定订单。 锁定订单是一种交易策略，其目的是锁定亏损头寸，希望该头寸在未来反转并产生利润。 借助 SmartTradePanel，交易者只需点击几下即可轻松下达锁定订单。 除了订单执行和锁定订单外，SmartTradePanel 还允许交易者关闭任何类型的订单并关闭所有未平仓订单。 这在交易者希望通过快速平仓部分或全部头寸来获利或减少损失的情况下特别有用。 手数设置也可以从输入参数中更改。 在外汇交易中，手数是交易头寸的大小。 通过启用手数设置，SmartTradePan
TradingPanelPlusCopier
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
实用工具
与类似的交易面板相比，该交易面板具有许多优势，包括： 1. 立即（市场）开立订单并以所需价格挂单。 2. TakeProfit (TP), StopLoss(SL), 以及TrailingStop(TS) 设置，可以在pip 或point 模式下设置。 3. 您可以只关闭市价订单，或只关闭挂单，或所有市价订单和挂单。 4. 还配备了 CopyTrade，作为主控打开的订单可以作为客户端复制到面板，其中可以从客户端设置手数比例值。 立即拥有此 TradingPanelPlusCopier 以促进您的交易活动。 TradingPanelPlusCopier的使用方法和demo可以在说明中的视频demo中看到。 问候利润！ 与类似的交易面板相比，该交易面板具有许多优势，包括： 1. 立即（市场）开立订单并以所需价格挂单。 2. TakeProfit (TP), StopLoss(SL), 以及TrailingStop(TS) 设置，可以在pip 或point 模式下设置。 3. 您可以只关闭市价订单，或只关闭挂单，或所有市价订单和挂单。 4. 还配备了 CopyTrade，作为主控打
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
指标
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
RTC ML AiBot
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
专家
RTC ML AiBot | ML Signal Executor EA – Risk-Managed Single Entry System RTC ML AiBot is not a typical “plug-and-profit” robot. It is a professional-grade execution and risk control engine, designed to work alongside an advanced machine-learning signal system. This EA exists to solve one critical problem most traders face:  protecting capital while executing signals with discipline and consistency. RTC ML AiBot is built as a dedicated execution and risk management layer for advanced signal-based
RtcSpectra5
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
专家
Attention :   Please send a message to us if you still don't understand and are expected to follow the recommended capital size, lots size value, and one of the brokers whose portfolio we display. " For those of you who buy RTC Spectra products by ignoring our recommendations, you don't need to provide bad testimonials for your own mistakes!".  The Expert Advisor (EA) named "RTC Spectra" is designed for the long term with good and consistent results. This EA has been proven to perform very well
RtcDERIV
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
专家
您想在 Deriv.com 上安全、快速、有效地进行交易吗？ 您是否尝试过各种策略但没有找到合适的策略？ 别担心，我们有办法！ RtcDERIV 是专为 Deriv.com 设计的最新智能交易系统，它结合了剥头皮和 mar 策略，在过去一年中成功获得了超过 10,000% 的利润。 RtcDERIV 的优势之一是它在 Volatility Index 上的使用，尤其是 Volatility Index 25，目前确实非常好。 在 Deriv 上交易还具有 7x24 无休假的优势，因此您可以随时最大化利润。 RtcDERIV 已在 Metatrader 5 Deriv 平台上运行，默认设置为 0.5 手，足以以 500 美元开始交易。 但是，为了您的安全，我们建议您从 1000 美元开始。 回撤率低至 1.75% 左右，您可以在交易中感到更安全。 我们对 RtcDERIV 进行了一年多的回测，结果令人印象深刻。 一年之内，我们仅用500美元的资金就取得了超过10,000%的利润！ 这证明了我们的策略是多么有效。 查看我们所做的回测组合，您也可以在提供的演示试用版中进行。 现在，
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
指标
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
RTC ML AiBot MT5
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
专家
RTC ML AiBot | ML Signal Executor EA – Risk-Managed Single Entry System RTC ML AiBot is not a typical “plug-and-profit” robot.  It is a professional-grade execution and risk control engine, designed to work alongside an advanced machine-learning signal system. This EA exists to solve one critical problem most traders face:  protecting capital while executing signals with discipline and consistency. RTC ML AiBot is built as a dedicated execution and risk management layer for advanced signal-base
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