KT Displaced Moving Averages MT4

KT DMA is a modified and advanced version of the classic Displaced Moving Averages with buy/sell crossover alerts and a Multi-Timeframe scanner that shows DMA's direction across each real-time time frame.

A Displaced Moving Average is a simple moving average that moves ahead or backward in a time frame (either short-term or long-term).

It also allows you to predict price movement more accurately.

Features

  • Depicts the trend direction using the alignment of three moving averages.
  • Buy/Sell signals using the three displaced moving average crossovers.
  • It plots vertical lines placement to show the area of crossovers clearly.
  • It has Multi-Timeframe scanner with real-time alerts.
  • You can customize the settings and color schemes for the moving average periods.
  • Implements all kinds of Metatrader alerts (PopUp, Email & Mobile Alerts).

Working with the Displaced Moving Averages (DMA)

A positive displacement of a moving average causes it to move to the right, which means the MA is displaced forward.

The moving average can also be pushed backward in time, a process known as negative displacement, which shifts the MA to the left.

Every moving average value is advanced or retracted by the number of periods that the trader chooses.

Let’s say you want to move the moving average three periods forward. On the chart, the current MA value will be positioned for three periods in the future.

Three periods will also be added to the value from the previous historical period, and so forth. It is a literal shift of the moving average line.


