KT Displaced Moving Averages MT4

KT DMA is a modified and advanced version of the classic Displaced Moving Averages with buy/sell crossover alerts and a Multi-Timeframe scanner that shows DMA's direction across each real-time time frame.

A Displaced Moving Average is a simple moving average that moves ahead or backward in a time frame (either short-term or long-term).

It also allows you to predict price movement more accurately.

Features

  • Depicts the trend direction using the alignment of three moving averages.
  • Buy/Sell signals using the three displaced moving average crossovers.
  • It plots vertical lines placement to show the area of crossovers clearly.
  • It has Multi-Timeframe scanner with real-time alerts.
  • You can customize the settings and color schemes for the moving average periods.
  • Implements all kinds of Metatrader alerts (PopUp, Email & Mobile Alerts).

Working with the Displaced Moving Averages (DMA)

A positive displacement of a moving average causes it to move to the right, which means the MA is displaced forward.

The moving average can also be pushed backward in time, a process known as negative displacement, which shifts the MA to the left.

Every moving average value is advanced or retracted by the number of periods that the trader chooses.

Let’s say you want to move the moving average three periods forward. On the chart, the current MA value will be positioned for three periods in the future.

Three periods will also be added to the value from the previous historical period, and so forth. It is a literal shift of the moving average line.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
KT Auto Fibo автоматически строит уровни коррекции Фибоначчи на основе текущего направления тренда. Максимальные и минимальные точки выбираются автоматически, используя доступные на графике экстремумы. Вы можете масштабировать и прокручивать график для соответствующей корректировки уровней Фибоначчи. Режимы Авто:  Автоматически строит уровни Фибоначчи на основе области графика. Ручной: Строит уровни Фибоначчи один раз. После этого вы можете вручную изменять начальные точки. Применение: Помогае
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет ключевой сигнал на вход в рынок, обнаруживая особую модель пробоя. Индикатор непрерывно сканирует график на наличие стабилизирующегося импульса в одном направлении и выдает точный сигнал перед значительным рыночным движением.  Получите сканер с поддержкой мульти-символов и мульти-таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-лосса и Тейк-профита задаются индикатором. Поставляется с панелью сканера MTF, которая
KT Momentum Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Индикатор KT Momentum Arrows основан на кратковременном пробое, который рассчитывается с использованием отклонения полос и возникающей волатильности в определенном направлении. Сигнал на покупку появляется, когда цена закрывается выше верхней полосы, а сигнал на продажу — когда цена закрывается ниже нижней полосы. Используется коэффициент величины, который влияет как на отклонение полос, так и на измерение волатильности. Значение коэффициента следует тщательно подбирать и анализировать в зависим
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Индикаторы
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Trend Magic shows the trend depiction on chart using the combination of market momentum and volatility. A smoothing coefficient is used to smooth out the noise from the signal.It can be used to find out the new entries or confirm the trades produced by other EA/Indicators. Usage Drag n drop MTF scanner which scans for the new signals across multiple time-frames. Find new entries in the trend direction. Improve the accuracy of other indicators when used in conjunction. Can be used as a dynami
KT Auto Fibo
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Auto Fibo автоматически строит уровни коррекции Фибоначчи на основе текущего направления тренда. Максимальные и минимальные точки выбираются автоматически, используя доступные на графике экстремумы. Вы можете масштабировать и прокручивать график для соответствующей корректировки уровней Фибоначчи. Режимы Авто:  Автоматически строит уровни Фибоначчи на основе области графика. Ручной: Строит уровни Фибоначчи один раз. После этого вы можете вручную изменять начальные точки. Применение: Помогае
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Psar Arrows строит стрелки на графике с использованием стандартного индикатора Parabolic SAR. Восходящая стрелка отображается, когда максимум свечи касается линии SAR. Нисходящая стрелка появляется, когда минимум свечи касается линии SAR. Сигналы генерируются в реальном времени без ожидания закрытия бара.  Особенности Полезный инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят экспериментировать с торговыми стратегиями, включающими использование индикатора Parabolic SAR.  Можно использовать для поиска
KT Ichimoku Trader
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Эксперты
KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Осциллятор волатильности KT анализирует прошлые и текущие рыночные данные с помощью математической формулы, отображая результат в виде осциллятора. Растущие и снижающиеся волны соответствуют высокой и низкой волатильности актива.  Проще говоря, волатильность — это измерение колебаний цены актива за определённый период времени. Без волатильности на рынке было бы мало движения, и трейдеры не могли бы зарабатывать на изменениях цен. Использование волатильности на рынке Форекс Использование волатил
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
ACB Breakout Arrows EA
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматизированный экспертный советник, основанный на нашем пользовательском индикаторе "ACB Breakout Arrows" . Входы основаны на модели пробоя, которая регулярно возникает в обоих направлениях. Интенсивность сигналов можно регулировать с помощью внешнего параметра "Signal Sensitivity". Подтверждение сделок Советник ACB Breakout Arrows EA предоставляет возможность фильтрации входов с использованием другого нашего пользовательского индикатора под названием ACB Trade Filter . Сильн
KT Asian Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4 (1)
Эксперты
KT Asian Breakout carefully analyzes the range-bound market during the Asian session and then fires a long or short trade after doing some preassessment based on its inbuilt technical analysis module. The executed orders are closed within a day before the completion of the next day session. The inbuilt technical analysis module checks for the session range and compares it with the last 20 days price movement. If it finds any erratic price movement within the session, the orders are not executed
KT London Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
MACD Divergence Seeker
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator. Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs. What is the Divergence exactly? As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making hig
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Индикатор KT Asian Breakout анализирует ключевую часть азиатской сессии для генерации двусторонних сигналов на покупку и продажу в направлении пробоя цены. Сигнал на покупку возникает, когда цена пробивает максимум сессии, а сигнал на продажу — когда цена пробивает минимум сессии. Что важно учитывать Если диапазон сессии слишком широкий, следует избегать открытия новых сделок, так как большая часть ценового движения уже произошла внутри этого диапазона. Если пробойная свеча слишком большая, цен
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT MACD Divergence показывает обычные и скрытые дивергенции, возникающие между ценой и осциллятором. Если ваша торговая стратегия предполагает разворот тренда, вы можете использовать обычную дивергенцию MACD для определения возможных точек разворота. А если вы придерживаетесь стратегии продолжения тренда, то скрытая дивергенция MACD будет подходящим решением. Ограничения KT MACD Divergence Использование дивергенции MACD как единственного сигнала входа может быть рискованным. Не каждую диверген
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
KT Bollinger Bands Trader — это полностью автоматизированный эксперт-советник, реализующий стратегию торговли на возврат к среднему значению с использованием полос Боллинджера в периоды низкой волатильности. Цена часто реагирует на верхнюю или нижнюю линию полос Боллинджера, однако разворот происходит не всегда. Тем не менее, вероятность разворота выше именно в условиях низкой волатильности. Входы Сделка на покупку открывается, когда цена корректно выстраивается ниже нижней полосы Боллинджера.
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT MA Crossover отображает стрелки покупки и продажи на основе пересечения выбранных скользящих средних. Кроме того, индикатор генерирует соответствующие оповещения и показывает значение MFE (наиболее благоприятное отклонение) для каждого нового сигнала. Стратегия пересечения скользящих средних является одной из самых популярных среди трейдеров по всему миру. Обычно она включает быструю и медленную скользящую среднюю, чтобы находить сигналы на покупку и продажу в зависимости от направления пере
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
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