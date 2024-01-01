//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_iGator.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "이 지표는 다음 데이터를 얻는 방법을 보여줍니다:"

#property description "iGator 기술 지표용 지표 버퍼 크기."

#property description "지표 계산에 사용되는 심볼 및 타임프레임은"

#property description "심볼 및 주기 매개변수로 설정됩니다."

#property description "핸들을 만드는 방법은 'type' 매개변수(함수 유형)를 통해 설정됩니다."

#property description "다른 모든 파라미터는 표준 Gator 오실레이터와 같습니다."



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 4

#property indicator_plots 2

//--- 드로잉 GatorUp

#property indicator_label1 "GatorUp"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_color1 clrGreen, clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 드로잉 GatorDown

#property indicator_label2 "GatorDown"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_color2 clrGreen, clrRed

#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width2 1

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 핸들 생성 방법 열거 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

enum Creation

{

Call_iGator, // iGator 사용

Call_IndicatorCreate // IndicatorCreate 사용

};

//--- 입력 매개변수

input Creation type=Call_iGator; // 함수 유형

input string symbol=" "; // 심볼

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // 타임프레임

input int jaw_period=13; // 턱선 주기

input int jaw_shift=8; // 턱선 이동

input int teeth_period=8; // 이빨선 주기

input int teeth_shift=5; // 이빨선 이동

input int lips_period=5; // 입술선 주기

input int lips_shift=3; // 입술선 이동

input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_method=MODE_SMMA; // 앨리게이터 선 평균 산출 방법

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_MEDIAN;// 앨리게이터 계산에 사용되는 가격 유형

//--- 지표 버퍼

double GatorUpBuffer[];

double GatorUpColors[];

double GatorDownBuffer[];

double GatorDownColors[];

//--- iGator 지표 핸들을 저장하기 위한 변수

int handle;

//--- 저장 변수

string name=symbol;

//--- 차트의 지표명

string short_name;

//--- 위쪽 및 아래쪽 히스토그램에 대한 이동 값

int shift;

//--- Gator 오실레이터 지표 값 수를 유지할 것입니다

int bars_calculated=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 커스텀 지표 초기화 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 지표 버퍼에 배열 할당

SetIndexBuffer(0,GatorUpBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,GatorUpColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

SetIndexBuffer(2,GatorDownBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,GatorDownColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

/*

파라미터에 지정된 모든 시프트는 게이터 오실레이터가 그려진 기준으로 악어 지표를 참조합니다!

그래서 게이터 표시기 자체를 움직이지 않고 엘리게이터 선을 움직입니다,

어떤 값이 Gator 오실레이터 계산에 사용되는지에 대해!

*/

//--- 위 히스토그램과 아래 히스토그램의 이동을 계산해 봅시다. 이는 턱 선과 이빨 선 사이의 차이와 같습니다.

shift=MathMin(jaw_shift,teeth_shift);

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,shift);

//--- 위 히스토그램과 아래 히스토그램의 이동을 계산해 봅시다. 이는 턱 선과 이빨 선 사이의 차이와 같습니다.

PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,shift);



//--- 지표가 그려지는 심볼 결정

name=symbol;

//--- 오른쪽과 왼쪽의 공백을 삭제

StringTrimRight(name);

StringTrimLeft(name);

//--- 'name' 문자열의 길이가 0이 되는 경우

if(StringLen(name)==0)

{

//--- 지표가 부착된 차트의 심볼을 취합니다

name=_Symbol;

}

//--- 지표 핸들 생성

if(type==Call_iGator)

handle=iGator(name,period,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,

lips_period,lips_shift,MA_method,applied_price);

else

{

//--- 구조물을 지표의 매개변수로 채움

MqlParam pars[8];

//--- 엘리게이터 선의 주기 및 이동

pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[0].integer_value=jaw_period;

pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[1].integer_value=jaw_shift;

pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[2].integer_value=teeth_period;

pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[3].integer_value=teeth_shift;

pars[4].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[4].integer_value=lips_period;

pars[5].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[5].integer_value=lips_shift;

//--- 평활유형

pars[6].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[6].integer_value=MA_method;

//--- 가격 유형

pars[7].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[7].integer_value=applied_price;

//--- create handle

handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_GATOR,8,pars);

}

//--- 핸들이 생성되지 않은 경우

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 실패에 대해 구분하고 오류 코드를 출력

PrintFormat("%s/%s 심볼에 대한 iGator 지표 핸들 생성 실패, 오류 코드 %d",

name,

EnumToString(period),

GetLastError());

//--- 지표가 일찍 중단됨

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- 게이터 오실레이터 지표가 계산되는 심볼/타임프레임 표시

short_name=StringFormat("iGator(%s/%s, %d, %d ,%d, %d, %d, %d)",name,EnumToString(period),

jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift);

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);

//--- 지표의 정상 초기화

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 커스텀 지표 반복 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- iGator 지표에서 복사된 값 수

int values_to_copy;

//--- 지표에서 계산된 값 수를 결정

int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);

if(calculated<=0)

{

PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() 가 %d 을(를) 반환, 오류 코드 %d",calculated,GetLastError());

return(0);

}

//--- 지표의 첫 번째 계산 시작이거나 iGator 지표 값 수가 변경된 경우

//---또는 두 개 이상의 막대에 대한 지표 계산이 필요한지 여부(가격 이력에서 무언가가 변경되었음을 의미함)

if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)

{

//--- GatorUpBuffer 배열이 iGator 지표의 심볼/주기 값보다 크면, 모든 것을 복사하지 않습니다.

//--- 모든 항목을 복사하지 않고 지표ㅍ 버퍼 크기보다 작게 복사합니다.

if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;

else values_to_copy=calculated;

}

else

{

//--- 이는 지표 계산의 첫 번째가 아니며 계산을 위한 OnCalculate()의 마지막 호출이

//--- 두 개 이하의 막대가 추가되었음을 의미합니다

values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;

}

//--- Gator Oscillator 지표 값 배열을 채웁니다

//--- FillArraysFromBuffer가 false를 반환하면 정보가 아직 준비되지 않았음을 의미하므로 작업을 종료합니다

if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(GatorUpBuffer,GatorUpColors,GatorDownBuffer,GatorDownColors,

shift,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);

//--- 메시지 형성

string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> 지표 %s 값 업데이트: %d",

TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),

short_name,

values_to_copy);

//--- 차트에 서비스 메시지 표시

Comment(comm);

//--- Gator Oscillator 지표에서의 값 수 기억

bars_calculated=calculated;

//--- 다음 호출에 대해 prev_calculated 값을 반환합니다

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| iGator 지표에서 지표 버퍼 채우기 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &ups_buffer[], // 상단 히스토그램용 지표 버퍼

double &up_color_buffer[], // 상단 히스토그램의 가격 지수에 대한 지표 버퍼

double &downs_buffer[], // 하단 히스토그램용 지표 버퍼

double &downs_color_buffer[], // 하위 히스토그램의 가격 지수에 대한 지표 버퍼

int u_shift, // 상단 및 하단 히스토그램 시프트

int ind_handle, // iGator 지표 핸들

int amount // 복제된 값 수

)

{

//--- 오류 코드 재설정

ResetLastError();

//--- GatorUpBuffer 배열의 일부를 0 인덱스를 가진 지표 버퍼의 값으로 채웁니다

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-u_shift,amount,ups_buffer)<0)

{

//--- 복사가 실패하면 오류 코드를 알려줍니다

PrintFormat("iGator 지표로부터 데이터 복제 실패, 오류 코드 %d",GetLastError());

//--- 결과가 0인 종료 - 지표가 계산되지 않은 것으로 간주됨을 의미합니다

return(false);

}



//--- GatorUpColors 배열 일부를 인덱스 1이 있는 지표 버퍼의 값으로 채웁니다

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,-u_shift,amount,up_color_buffer)<0)

{

//--- 복사가 실패하면 오류 코드를 알려줍니다

PrintFormat("iGator 지표로부터 데이터 복제 실패, 오류 코드 %d",GetLastError());

//--- 결과가 0인 종료 - 지표가 계산되지 않은 것으로 간주됨을 의미합니다

return(false);

}



//--- GatorDownBuffer 배열의 일부를 인덱스 2가 있는 지표 버퍼의 값으로 채웁니다

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-u_shift,amount,downs_buffer)<0)

{

//--- 복사가 실패하면 오류 코드를 알려줍니다

PrintFormat("iGator 지표로부터 데이터 복제 실패, 오류 코드 %d",GetLastError());

//--- 결과가 0인 종료 - 지표가 계산되지 않은 것으로 간주됨을 의미합니다

return(false);

}



//--- GatorDownColors 배열의 일부를 인덱스 3이 있는 지표 버퍼 값으로 채웁니다

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,3,-u_shift,amount,downs_color_buffer)<0)

{

//--- 복사가 실패하면 오류 코드를 알려줍니다

PrintFormat("iGator 지표로부터 데이터 복제 실패, 오류 코드 %d",GetLastError());

//--- 결과가 0인 종료 - 지표가 계산되지 않은 것으로 간주됨을 의미합니다

return(false);

}

//--- 모든 게 좋습니다

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 지표 초기화 해제 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

IndicatorRelease(handle);

//--- 지표 삭제 후 차트 지우기

Comment("");

}