문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンステクニカル指標iGator 

iGator

이 함수는 Gator 지표 핸들을 반환합니다. 오실레이터는 앨리게이터의 파란색 선과 빨간색 선(위 히스토그램) 사이의 차이와 빨간색 선과 녹색 선(아래 히스토그램) 간의 차이를 표시합니다.

int  iGator(
   string              symbol,            // 심볼명
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // 기간
   int                 jaw_period,        // 턱 계산을 위한 기간
   int                 jaw_shift,         // 턱 수평 이동
   int                 teeth_period,      // 이빨 계산을 위한 기간
   int                 teeth_shift,       // 이빨 수평 이동
   int                 lips_period,       // 입술을 계산하는 기간
   int                 lips_shift,        // 입술 수평 이동
   ENUM_MA_METHOD      ma_method,         // 평활 유형
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price      // 가격 또는 핸들 유형
   );

Parameters

symbol

[in] 지표를 계산하는 데 사용해야 하는 보안의 기호 이름. NULL 값은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다.

period

[in] 기간의 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 값 중 하나일 수 있으며, 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다.

jaw_period

[in]  파란색 선의 평균 주기(악어 턱).

jaw_shift

[in] 가격 관리도에 상대적인 파란색 선의 이동. 지표 히스토그램의 시각적 이동과는 직접 연결되지 않습니다.

teeth_period

[in]   빨간색 선의 평균 주기(악어 톱니).

teeth_shift

[in] 가격 차트를 기준으로 한 빨간색 선의 이동. 지표 히스토그램의 시각적 이동과는 직접 연결되지 않습니다.

lips_period

[in]  녹색 선의 평균 주기(악어 입술).

lips_shift

[in] 가격 차트와 관련된 녹색 선의 이동. 지표 히스토그램의 시각적 이동과는 직접 연결되지 않습니다.

ma_method

[in]  평활 유형. ENUM_MA_METHOD 값 중 하나일 수 있습니다.

applied_price

[in]  사용된 가격. 가격 상수 ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 또는 다른 지표의 핸들이 될 수 있습니다.

반환 값

오류가 INVALID_HANDLE를 반환하는 경우 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 컴퓨터 메모리는 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease() 함수를 사용하여 더 이상 사용되지 않는 지표에서 해방될 수 있습니다.

참고

버퍼 숫자: 0 - UPPER_HISTOGRAM, 1 - 상단 히스토그램의 색상 버퍼, 2 - LOWER_HISTOGRAM, 3 - 하단 히스토그램의 색상 버퍼.

예제:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  Demo_iGator.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "이 지표는 다음 데이터를 얻는 방법을 보여줍니다:"
#property description "iGator 기술 지표용 지표 버퍼 크기."
#property description "지표 계산에 사용되는 심볼 및 타임프레임은"
#property description "심볼 및 주기 매개변수로 설정됩니다."
#property description "핸들을 만드는 방법은 'type' 매개변수(함수 유형)를 통해 설정됩니다."
#property description "다른 모든 파라미터는 표준 Gator 오실레이터와 같습니다."
 
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   2
//--- 드로잉 GatorUp
#property indicator_label1  "GatorUp"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen, clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 드로잉 GatorDown
#property indicator_label2  "GatorDown"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color2  clrGreen, clrRed
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 핸들 생성 방법 열거                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
  {
   Call_iGator,            // iGator 사용
   Call_IndicatorCreate    // IndicatorCreate 사용
  };
//--- 입력 매개변수
input Creation             type=Call_iGator;       // 함수 유형 
input string               symbol=" ";             // 심볼
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period=PERIOD_CURRENT;  // 타임프레임
input int                  jaw_period=13;          // 턱선 주기
input int                  jaw_shift=8;            // 턱선 이동
input int                  teeth_period=8;         // 이빨선 주기
input int                  teeth_shift=5;          // 이빨선 이동
input int                  lips_period=5;          // 입술선 주기
input int                  lips_shift=3;           // 입술선 이동
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       MA_method=MODE_SMMA;    // 앨리게이터 선 평균 산출 방법
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   applied_price=PRICE_MEDIAN;// 앨리게이터 계산에 사용되는 가격 유형
//--- 지표 버퍼
double         GatorUpBuffer[];
double         GatorUpColors[];
double         GatorDownBuffer[];
double         GatorDownColors[];
//--- iGator 지표 핸들을 저장하기 위한 변수
int    handle;
//--- 저장 변수
string name=symbol;
//--- 차트의 지표명
string short_name;
//--- 위쪽 및 아래쪽 히스토그램에 대한 이동 값
int shift;
//--- Gator 오실레이터 지표 값 수를 유지할 것입니다
int    bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 커스텀 지표 초기화 함수                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 지표 버퍼에 배열 할당
   SetIndexBuffer(0,GatorUpBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,GatorUpColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,GatorDownBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,GatorDownColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
/*
  파라미터에 지정된 모든 시프트는 게이터 오실레이터가 그려진 기준으로 악어 지표를 참조합니다!
  그래서 게이터 표시기 자체를 움직이지 않고 엘리게이터 선을 움직입니다,
  어떤 값이 Gator 오실레이터 계산에 사용되는지에 대해!
*/
//--- 위 히스토그램과 아래 히스토그램의 이동을 계산해 봅시다. 이는 턱 선과 이빨 선 사이의 차이와 같습니다.
   shift=MathMin(jaw_shift,teeth_shift);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,shift);
//--- 위 히스토그램과 아래 히스토그램의 이동을 계산해 봅시다. 이는 턱 선과 이빨 선 사이의 차이와 같습니다.
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,shift);
 
//--- 지표가 그려지는 심볼 결정
   name=symbol;
//--- 오른쪽과 왼쪽의 공백을 삭제
   StringTrimRight(name);
   StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- 'name' 문자열의 길이가 0이 되는 경우
   if(StringLen(name)==0)
     {
      //--- 지표가 부착된 차트의 심볼을 취합니다
      name=_Symbol;
     }
//--- 지표 핸들 생성
   if(type==Call_iGator)
      handle=iGator(name,period,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,
                    lips_period,lips_shift,MA_method,applied_price);
   else
     {
      //--- 구조물을 지표의 매개변수로 채움
      MqlParam pars[8];
      //--- 엘리게이터 선의 주기 및 이동
      pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[0].integer_value=jaw_period;
      pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[1].integer_value=jaw_shift;
      pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[2].integer_value=teeth_period;
      pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[3].integer_value=teeth_shift;
      pars[4].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[4].integer_value=lips_period;
      pars[5].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[5].integer_value=lips_shift;
      //--- 평활유형
      pars[6].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[6].integer_value=MA_method;
      //--- 가격 유형
      pars[7].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[7].integer_value=applied_price;
      //--- create handle
      handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_GATOR,8,pars);
     }
//--- 핸들이 생성되지 않은 경우
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- 실패에 대해 구분하고 오류 코드를 출력
      PrintFormat("%s/%s 심볼에 대한 iGator 지표 핸들 생성 실패, 오류 코드 %d",
                  name,
                  EnumToString(period),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- 지표가 일찍 중단됨
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- 게이터 오실레이터 지표가 계산되는 심볼/타임프레임 표시
   short_name=StringFormat("iGator(%s/%s, %d, %d ,%d, %d, %d, %d)",name,EnumToString(period),
                           jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- 지표의 정상 초기화  
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 커스텀 지표 반복 함수                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- iGator 지표에서 복사된 값 수
   int values_to_copy;
//--- 지표에서 계산된 값 수를 결정
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() 가 %d 을(를) 반환, 오류 코드 %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- 지표의 첫 번째 계산 시작이거나 iGator 지표 값 수가 변경된 경우
//---또는 두 개 이상의 막대에 대한 지표 계산이 필요한지 여부(가격 이력에서 무언가가 변경되었음을 의미함)
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- GatorUpBuffer 배열이 iGator 지표의 심볼/주기 값보다 크면, 모든 것을 복사하지 않습니다. 
      //--- 모든 항목을 복사하지 않고 지표ㅍ 버퍼 크기보다 작게 복사합니다.
      if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else                       values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 이는 지표 계산의 첫 번째가 아니며 계산을 위한 OnCalculate()의 마지막 호출이 
      //--- 두 개 이하의 막대가 추가되었음을 의미합니다
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- Gator Oscillator 지표 값 배열을 채웁니다
//--- FillArraysFromBuffer가 false를 반환하면 정보가 아직 준비되지 않았음을 의미하므로 작업을 종료합니다
   if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(GatorUpBuffer,GatorUpColors,GatorDownBuffer,GatorDownColors,
      shift,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- 메시지 형성
   string comm=StringFormat("%s ==>  지표 %s 값 업데이트: %d",
                            TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
                            short_name,
                            values_to_copy);
//--- 차트에 서비스 메시지 표시
   Comment(comm);
//--- Gator Oscillator 지표에서의 값 수 기억
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- 다음 호출에 대해 prev_calculated 값을 반환합니다
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| iGator 지표에서 지표 버퍼 채우기              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &ups_buffer[],         // 상단 히스토그램용 지표 버퍼
                           double &up_color_buffer[],    // 상단 히스토그램의 가격 지수에 대한 지표 버퍼
                           double &downs_buffer[],       // 하단 히스토그램용 지표 버퍼
                           double &downs_color_buffer[], // 하위 히스토그램의 가격 지수에 대한 지표 버퍼
                           int u_shift,                  // 상단 및 하단 히스토그램 시프트
                           int ind_handle,               // iGator 지표 핸들
                           int amount                    // 복제된 값 수
                           )
  {
//--- 오류 코드 재설정
   ResetLastError();
//--- GatorUpBuffer 배열의 일부를 0 인덱스를 가진 지표 버퍼의 값으로 채웁니다
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-u_shift,amount,ups_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 복사가 실패하면 오류 코드를 알려줍니다
      PrintFormat("iGator 지표로부터 데이터 복제 실패, 오류 코드 %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 결과가 0인 종료 - 지표가 계산되지 않은 것으로 간주됨을 의미합니다
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- GatorUpColors 배열 일부를 인덱스 1이 있는 지표 버퍼의 값으로 채웁니다
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,-u_shift,amount,up_color_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 복사가 실패하면 오류 코드를 알려줍니다
      PrintFormat("iGator 지표로부터 데이터 복제 실패, 오류 코드 %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 결과가 0인 종료 - 지표가 계산되지 않은 것으로 간주됨을 의미합니다
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- GatorDownBuffer 배열의 일부를 인덱스 2가 있는 지표 버퍼의 값으로 채웁니다
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-u_shift,amount,downs_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 복사가 실패하면 오류 코드를 알려줍니다
      PrintFormat("iGator 지표로부터 데이터 복제 실패, 오류 코드 %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 결과가 0인 종료 - 지표가 계산되지 않은 것으로 간주됨을 의미합니다
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- GatorDownColors 배열의 일부를 인덱스 3이 있는 지표 버퍼 값으로 채웁니다
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,3,-u_shift,amount,downs_color_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 복사가 실패하면 오류 코드를 알려줍니다
      PrintFormat("iGator 지표로부터 데이터 복제 실패, 오류 코드 %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 결과가 0인 종료 - 지표가 계산되지 않은 것으로 간주됨을 의미합니다
      return(false);
     }
//--- 모든 게 좋습니다
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 지표 초기화 해제 함수                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- 지표 삭제 후 차트 지우기
   Comment("");
  }