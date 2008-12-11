代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Facebook上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

CCI_Woodies_Paterns_v1 - MetaTrader 4脚本

[Deleted] | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
显示:
9067
等级:
(11)
已发布:
已更新:
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

以指标 WcciPatterns为基础。代码全部相同。现在指标给出的错误信号明显减少。

指标显示在主窗口内。下方的为指标窗口 CCI_Woodies_Lnx_v6

在第二个附加文件中游系统的自身描述。


由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8325

安装 Time Frame的标准指标 ADX。 安装 Time Frame的标准指标 ADX。

安装 Time Frame的标准指标 ADX。

OsMA. OsMA Divergence. OsMA. OsMA Divergence.

彩色 ОсМА， ОсМА可以显示不规则运动。

Modified Indicator KDJ and KDJ Automated Trading System Modified Indicator KDJ and KDJ Automated Trading System

Indicator KDJ deactivates short-term fluctuations. It carries on a parameter to adjust and increase two new RSV index lines: close price of short-term volatility KDC: K-D difference, to determine the change of price trends and to open positions.

Autocorrelation Function Autocorrelation Function

Autocorrelation Function