CCI_Woodies_Paterns_v1 - MetaTrader 4脚本
- 显示:
- 9067
- 等级:
-
- 已发布:
- 已更新:
需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务
以指标 WcciPatterns为基础。代码全部相同。现在指标给出的错误信号明显减少。
指标显示在主窗口内。下方的为指标窗口 CCI_Woodies_Lnx_v6
在第二个附加文件中游系统的自身描述。
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8325
安装 Time Frame的标准指标 ADX。
安装 Time Frame的标准指标 ADX。OsMA. OsMA Divergence.
彩色 ОсМА， ОсМА可以显示不规则运动。
