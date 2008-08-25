Watch how to download trading robots for free
CCI_Woodies_Paterns_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The WcciPatterns indicator was taken as a basis. The code was almost entirely rewritten. Now the indicator gives much less false signals.
The indicator itself is in the main chart window. The CCI_Woodies_Lnx_v6 indicator is in the lower window.
The second attached file contains the description of the system itself.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8325
MA2CCI
TS based on the intersection of two MAs filtered by the CCI signals.ParMA BB
МА on the basis of a parabolic regression with Bollinger bands.
WcciPatterns
Indicator WcciPatterns. See the description at the indicator's code itself.Open Source Forex
The concept of this EA is to monitor several indicators and trade based on a value returned by those indicators.