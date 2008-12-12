代码库部分
Autocorrelation Function - MetaTrader 4脚本

ACF (autocorrelation function) 通常使用于分析 时间数组 。它的外观和参量可以确定当前处理的程序并且可以指定时间数组的模式。

使用下面的公式。

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8295

