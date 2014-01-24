s-LastPinkEventDate

MT5 客户端自编译版 344 之后, 加入了显示财经日历新闻的图形对象 (OBJ_EVENT)。

脚本输出当前的财经数据作为财经日历的示范, 最后一个主要 (粉红色) 事件的日期。

使用函数 datetime last_pink_event_date()

datetime last_pink_event_date() { string name= "" ; int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 )- 1 ; for ( int i=total; i>= 0 ; i --) { name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TYPE , 0 ) != 109 ) continue ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , 0 ) != Pink) continue ; datetime date=( datetime ) StringSubstr (name, 0 , 16 ); return (date); } return ( 0 ); }

