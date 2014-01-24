代码库部分
s-LastPinkEventDate - MetaTrader 5脚本

Alexander P. (FinGeR)
发布者:
[删除]
显示:
1727
等级:
(29)
已发布:
已更新:
MT5 客户端自编译版 344 之后, 加入了显示财经日历新闻的图形对象 (OBJ_EVENT)。

脚本输出当前的财经数据作为财经日历的示范, 最后一个主要 (粉红色) 事件的日期。

s-LastPinkEventDate

使用函数 datetime last_pink_event_date()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The function returns the date of the last event                  |
//| marked in pink (economic indicator                               |
//| is less than expected).                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime last_pink_event_date()
  {
   string  name="";
   int total=ObjectsTotal(0)-1;

   for(int i=total; i>=0; i --)
     {
      name=ObjectName(0,i);

      if(ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_TYPE,0)  !=  109) continue; // 对象类型
      if(ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,0) != Pink) continue; // 对象颜色

      datetime date=(datetime)StringSubstr(name,0,16); // 对象名字

      return(date); //返回日期
     }

   return(0);
  }

推荐:

  • 在周末时, 图表上没有数据对象
  • 指定图形对象显示并激活

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/205

