理解编程范式（第 1 部分）：开发价格行为智能系统的过程化方式

概述

在软件开发领域，编程范式是编写和组织代码的指导性蓝图。就像从不同的路线中进行选择，以便到达目的地一样，利用 MQL5 完成任务也存在不同的编程方式或范式。

编程范式的类型

在两篇文章中，我们将探讨利用 MQL5 构建交易工具所需的基本编程范式。我的目标是分享有效和最佳实践的方法，即通过短洁高效的代码产生出色的结果。我将解释每种编程风格，并通过创建一个功能完备的智能系统来演示它。

每位 MQL5 开发人员或程序员都应该了解三种主要的编程范式：

过程化编程：本文将重点介绍该范式。 函数化编程：本文也将讨论这种范式，因为它与过程化编程非常相似。 面向对象编程（OOP）：这种范式将在下一篇文章中讨论。

每种范式都有其独特的规则和性质，旨在解决特定问题，以及您如何利用 MQL5 有效地开发塑造各种交易工具。

理解过程化编程

过程化编程是一种系统的、循序渐进的代码编写方式。它涉及将任何问题分解为一系列精确的指令，就像遵循食谱一样。程序员为计算机创建一条清晰的路径，逐行引导它完成每个步骤，从而达到预期的结果。

无论您是编程萌新、亦或只是对代码组织感到好奇，过程化编程都提供了一个直接了当且直观的进入编码世界的切入点。

过程化编程的主要性质

以下是表征过程化编程的主要性质：

函数：

过程化编程的核心是函数。这些是一组指令，它们组合在一起执行特定任务。函数封装功能，促进模块化和代码重用。 自上而下的设计：

过程化编程通常采用自上而下的设计方式。开发人员将问题分解为更小、更易于管理的子任务。每个子任务都是单独解决的，为整体解决方案做出贡献。 命令式风格：

过程化编程的命令式性质强调改变程序状态的显式语句。开发人员通过一系列过程化命令指定程序应如何完成任务。 变量和数据：

过程化编程中的过程或函数操作变量和数据。这些变量在程序执行期间可以保存发生变化的述值。状态更改是过程化编程的一个基本面。 顺序执行：

程序的执行遵循顺序流程。语句一条接一条地执行，循环和条件语句等控制结构指导程序的流程。 模块化：

过程化编程通过将代码组织到过程、或函数中来促进模块化。每个模块都处理程序功能的特定方面，从而增强了代码的组织性和可维护性。 可重用性：

代码可重用性是过程化编程的一个关键优势。一旦编并测试了一个函数，它就可以在程序中需要特定功能的任何地方使用，从而减少冗余，并提高效率。 可读性：

过程代码往往更具可读性，特别是对于那些习惯于循序渐进方式的人来说。执行线性流程令遵循程序的逻辑变得容易。

理解函数化编程

函数化编程围绕着函数作为一等成员和不变性的概念。它类似于过程化编程，除了它如何处理数据并执行任务的主要原则之外。

与过程化编程不同，其中数据可以在程序执行过程中改变其外观和角色，而函数化编程偏爱更稳定的环境。一旦创建了数据，它就会保持原样。这种对不可变性的承诺确保了一定程度的可预测性，并有助于防止代码中出现意外的副作用。

函数化编程的主要性质

以下是函数化编程的一些关键定义特征：



不变性：

在函数化编程中，不变性是一个核心原则。一旦创建了数据，它就会保持不变。宁可不修改现有数据，而是按期待的变化创建新数据。这确保了可预测性，并有助于避免意外的副作用。 函数作为一等成员：

函数被视为一等成员，这意味着它们可以被分配给变量，作为参数传递给其它函数，以及作为其它函数的结果返回。这种灵活性允许创建高阶函数，并促进了更具模块化、及表现力的编码风格。 声明式风格：

函数化编程偏爱声明式编程风格，其中重点是程序应该完成什么，而不是如何实现它。这有助于令代码更加简洁易读。 避免可变状态：

在函数化编程中，可变状态被最小化或消除。数据被视为不可变的，函数避免修改外部状态。此特性简化了有关函数行为的推论。 递归和高阶函数：

递归和高阶函数，其中函数将其它函数作为参数，或将它们作为结果返回，通常用于函数化编程。这导致了更多的模块化，及可重用的代码。

开发价格行为 EA 的过程化方式

现在我们已经深入研究了过程化和函数化编程范式的本质，我们来通过一个实践示例将理论付诸实践：创建一个基于价格动作的智能交易系统。首先，我将提供有关我们设置自动化交易策略的见解。稍后，我们将浏览代码的各个组件，解读它们的功能，以及它们如何无缝地协同工作。





依据 EMA 指标的价格动作策略

我们的交易策略依赖于一个称为指数移动平均线（EMA）的单一指标。该指标广泛用于技术分析，有助于基于您选择的交易设置判定市场方向。您可以在 MQL5 上轻松找到移动平均线作为标准指标，从而可以直接将其合并到我们的代码当中。





买入入场：

当最近收盘的蜡烛是根阳线，并且其最低价和最高价均高于指数移动平均线（EMA）时，开立多头持仓。









卖出入场：

当最近收盘的蜡烛是根阴线，并且其最低价和最高价都低于指数移动平均线（EMA）时，开立空头持仓。









离场：

当达到用户为账户指定的盈亏百分比，或利用传统的止损或止盈订单时，所有持仓自动平仓，并实现相关的盈亏。





设置 条件 买入入场： 当最近收盘的蜡烛是根阳线（收盘价>开盘价），并且其最低价和最高价均高于指数移动平均线（EMA）。

卖出入场： 当最近收盘的蜡烛是根阴线（收盘<开盘），并且其最低价和最高价均低于指数移动平均线（EMA）。

离场： 当达到用户指定的百分比，或触发止损或止盈订单时，所有持仓平仓，并实现盈亏。





交易策略编码和实现

现在我们的交易规则和计划已建立，我们通过在 MetaEditor IDE 中编写我们的 MQL5 代码来将我们的交易策略具现。按照以下步骤操作，以确保我们从一个干净的智能交易系统模板开始，该模板仅包含所需的必要函数：





步骤1：打开 MetaEditor IDE，并使用 “新建” 菜单项按钮启动 “MQL 向导”。





步骤 2：选择“智能系统（模板）”选项，然后单击“下一步”。









步骤 3：在“常规属性”部分，填写智能系统名称，然后单击“下一步”继续。









步骤 4：在“事件处理程序”部分中，确保未选择任何选项。取消选中的任何选项（如果已选择），然后单击“下一步”。









步骤 5：在“测试器事件处理程序”部分中，确保未选择任何选项。如果已选中任何选项，请取消选中它们，然后单击“完成”，以生成我们的 MQL5 智能系统模板。









我们现在有一个干净的 MQL5 智能系统模板，只有必需的函数（OnInit、OnDeinit 和 OnTick）。记住先保存新文件，然后再继续。

以下是我们新生成的智能系统代码的样子：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }





首先我们编写一个 EA 的简要描述，声明并初始化用户输入变量，然后声明所有全局变量。将此代码放在 OnInit() 函数之前。

#property description "A price action EA to demonstrate how to " #property description "implement the procedural programming paradigm." input long magicNumber = 101 ; input group "" input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tradingTimeframe = PERIOD_H1 ; input int emaPeriod = 20 ; input int emaShift = 0 ; input group "" input bool enableTrading = true ; input bool enableAlerts = false ; input group "" input double accountPercentageProfitTarget = 10.0 ; input double accountPercentageLossTarget = 10.0 ; input group "" input int maxPositions = 3 ; input int tp = 5000 ; input int sl = 10000 ;





正如我们之前所了解到的，“过程化编程的核心是函数。这些是一组指令，它们组合在一起执行特定任务。函数封装了功能，促进了模块化和代码重用。“我们将通过创建我们自己的自定义函数来实现这一点。

GetInit 函数：

该函数负责初始化所有全局变量，并在加载或初始化 EA 时执行任何其它任务。

int GetInit() { int returnVal = 1 ; emaHandle = iMA ( Symbol (), tradingTimeframe, emaPeriod, emaShift, MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (emaHandle < 0 ) { Print ( "Error creating emaHandle = " , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Handle creation: Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } ArraySetAsSeries (movingAverage, true ); totalOpenBuyPositions = 0 ; totalOpenSellPositions = 0 ; buyPositionsProfit = 0.0 ; sellPositionsProfit = 0.0 ; buyPositionsVol = 0.0 ; sellPositionsVol = 0.0 ; closedCandleTime = iTime ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 ); startingCapital = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); if (enableAlerts) { Alert ( MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ), " has just been LOADED in the " , Symbol (), " " , EnumToString ( Period ()), " period chart." ); } commentString = "



" + "Account No: " + IntegerToString ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN )) + "

Account Type: " + EnumToString (( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE )) + "

Account Leverage: " + IntegerToString ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE )) + "

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------" ; return (returnVal); }





GetDeinit 函数：

该函数负责在 EA 关闭之前释放任何已用内存、清除图表注释、以及处理其它逆初始化任务。

void GetDeinit() { IndicatorRelease (emaHandle); ArrayFree (movingAverage); if (enableAlerts) { Alert ( MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ), " has just been REMOVED from the " , Symbol (), " " , EnumToString ( Period ()), " period chart." ); } Comment ( "" ); }

GetEma 函数：

该函数提取指数移动平均线的数值，并通过将 EMA 值与最近收盘蜡烛的开盘价、收盘价、最高价和最低价进行比较来判定市场方向。它将市场方向值保存在全局变量之中，以便由其它函数进一步处理。

void GetEma() { if ( CopyBuffer (emaHandle, 0 , 0 , 100 , movingAverage) <= 0 ) { return ; } movingAverageTrend = "FLAT" ; buyOk = false ; sellOk = false ; if (movingAverage[ 1 ] > iHigh ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 ) && movingAverage[ 1 ] > iLow ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 )) { movingAverageTrend = "SELL/SHORT" ; if ( iClose ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 ) < iOpen ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 )) { sellOk = true ; buyOk = false ; } } if (movingAverage[ 1 ] < iHigh ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 ) && movingAverage[ 1 ] < iLow ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 )) { movingAverageTrend = "BUY/LONG" ; if ( iClose ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 ) > iOpen ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 )) { buyOk = true ; sellOk = false ; } } }





GetPositionsData 函数：

该函数扫描所有持仓，保存其属性，例如盈利金额、持仓总数、开立的多头和空头持仓总数、以及每种持仓类型的总交易量/手数。它不包括非由我们的 EA 开立的持仓，或与 EA 魔幻数字不匹配的持仓数据。

void GetPositionsData() { if ( PositionsTotal () > 0 ) { ulong positionTicket; long positionMagic, positionType; string positionSymbol; int totalPositions = PositionsTotal (); totalOpenBuyPositions = 0 ; totalOpenSellPositions = 0 ; buyPositionsProfit = 0.0 ; sellPositionsProfit = 0.0 ; buyPositionsVol = 0.0 ; sellPositionsVol = 0.0 ; for ( int x = totalPositions - 1 ; x >= 0 ; x--) { positionTicket = PositionGetTicket (x); positionMagic = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); positionSymbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); positionType = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (positionMagic == magicNumber && positionSymbol == _Symbol ) { if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { ++totalOpenBuyPositions; buyPositionsProfit += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); buyPositionsVol += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); } if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { ++totalOpenSellPositions; sellPositionsProfit += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); sellPositionsVol += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); } } } accountPercentageProfit = ((buyPositionsProfit + sellPositionsProfit) * 100 ) / startingCapital; } else { startingCapital = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); accountPercentageProfit = 0.0 ; totalOpenBuyPositions = 0 ; totalOpenSellPositions = 0 ; } }

TradingIsAllowed 函数：

该函数检查用户、终端和经纪商是否已授予 EA 交易权限。

bool TradingIsAllowed() { if (enableTrading && MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ) ) { tradingStatus = "

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------" + "

TRADING IS FULLY ENABLED! *** SCANNING FOR ENTRY ***" ; return ( true ); } else { tradingStatus = "

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------" + "

TRADING IS NOT FULLY ENABLED! *** GIVE EA PERMISSION TO TRADE ***" ; return ( false ); } }

TradeNow 函数：

当所有必需的检查和信号都表明可以继续进行新的交易初始化时，负责开立新持仓。

void TradeNow() { if (closedCandleTime != iTime ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 )) { string positionComment = IntegerToString ( iTime ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 )); if (buyOk && totalOpenBuyPositions < maxPositions) { if (!PositionFound( _Symbol , POSITION_TYPE_BUY , positionComment)) { BuySellPosition( POSITION_TYPE_BUY , positionComment); } } if (sellOk && totalOpenSellPositions < maxPositions) { if (!PositionFound( _Symbol , POSITION_TYPE_SELL , positionComment)) { BuySellPosition( POSITION_TYPE_SELL , positionComment); } } closedCandleTime = iTime ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 ); } }

ManageProfitAndLoss 函数：

该函数检查是否达到用户输入的损益阈值。如果满足条件，它把所有持仓平仓，清算所有盈利或亏损。

void ManageProfitAndLoss() { double lossLevel = -accountPercentageLossTarget; if ( (accountPercentageProfit >= accountPercentageProfitTarget || accountPercentageProfit <= lossLevel) || ((totalOpenBuyPositions >= maxPositions || totalOpenSellPositions >= maxPositions) && accountPercentageProfit > 0 ) ) { if ( PositionsTotal () > 0 ) { ulong positionTicket; long positionMagic, positionType; string positionSymbol; int totalPositions = PositionsTotal (); for ( int x = totalPositions - 1 ; x >= 0 ; x--) { positionTicket = PositionGetTicket (x); positionMagic = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); positionSymbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); positionType = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); int positionDigits= ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double positionVolume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE positionType = ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (positionMagic == magicNumber && positionSymbol == _Symbol ) { Print ( "*********************************************************************" ); PrintFormat ( "#%I64u %s %s %.2f %s [%I64d]" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType), positionVolume, DoubleToString ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ), positionDigits), positionMagic ); ZeroMemory (tradeRequest); ZeroMemory (tradeResult); tradeRequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; tradeRequest.position = positionTicket; tradeRequest.symbol = positionSymbol; tradeRequest.volume = positionVolume; tradeRequest.deviation = SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); tradeRequest.magic = magicNumber; if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { tradeRequest.price = SymbolInfoDouble (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_BID ); tradeRequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else { tradeRequest.price = SymbolInfoDouble (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); tradeRequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType)); if ( OrderSend (tradeRequest, tradeResult)) { if (enableAlerts) { Alert ( _Symbol + " PROFIT LIQUIDATION: Just successfully closed POSITION (#" + IntegerToString (positionTicket) + "). Check the EA journal for more details." ); } PrintFormat ( "Just successfully closed position: #%I64d %s %s" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType)); PrintFormat ( "retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u" , tradeResult.retcode, tradeResult.deal, tradeResult.order); } else { if (enableAlerts) { Alert ( _Symbol + " ERROR ** PROFIT LIQUIDATION: closing POSITION (#" + IntegerToString (positionTicket) + "). Check the EA journal for more details." ); } PrintFormat ( "Position clossing failed: #%I64d %s %s" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType)); PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } } }

PrintOnChart 函数：

在图表上格式化和显示 EA 状态，为用户提供账户和 EA 状态的视觉文本表示。

void PrintOnChart() { accountStatus = "

Account Balance: " + DoubleToString ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ), 2 ) + accountCurrency + "

Account Equity: " + DoubleToString ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ), 2 ) + accountCurrency + "

Account Profit: " + DoubleToString ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ), 2 ) + accountCurrency + "

Account Percentage Profit: " + DoubleToString (accountPercentageProfit, 2 ) + "%" + "

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------" + "

Total Buy Positions Open: " + IntegerToString (totalOpenBuyPositions) + " Total Vol/Lots: " + DoubleToString (buyPositionsVol, 2 ) + " Profit: " + DoubleToString (buyPositionsProfit, 2 ) + accountCurrency + "

Total Sell Positions Open: " + IntegerToString (totalOpenSellPositions) + " Total Vol/Lots: " + DoubleToString (sellPositionsVol, 2 ) + " Profit: " + DoubleToString (sellPositionsProfit, 2 ) + accountCurrency + "

PositionsTotal(): " + IntegerToString ( PositionsTotal ()) + "

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------" + "

Just Closed Candle: Open: " + DoubleToString ( iOpen ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 ), _Digits ) + " Close: " + DoubleToString ( iClose ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 ), _Digits ) + " High: " + DoubleToString ( iHigh ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 ), _Digits ) + " Low: " + DoubleToString ( iLow ( _Symbol , tradingTimeframe, 1 ), _Digits ) + "

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------" + "

MovingAverage (EMA): " + DoubleToString (movingAverage[ 1 ], _Digits ) + " movingAverageTrend = " + movingAverageTrend + "

sellOk: " + IntegerToString (sellOk) + "

buyOk: " + IntegerToString (buyOk); Comment (commentString + accountStatus + tradingStatus); }





BuySellPosition 函数：

该函数开立新的多头和空头持仓。

bool BuySellPosition( int positionType, string positionComment) { ZeroMemory (tradeRequest); ZeroMemory (tradeResult); tradeRequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; tradeRequest.symbol = Symbol (); tradeRequest.deviation = SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); tradeRequest.magic = magicNumber; tradeRequest.comment = positionComment; double volumeLot = NormalizeDouble ((( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ) * AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY )) / 10000 ), 2 ); if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { if (sellPositionsVol > volumeLot && AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ) > 200 ) { volumeLot = NormalizeDouble ((sellPositionsVol + volumeLot), 2 ); } if (volumeLot < 0.01 ) { volumeLot = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); } if (volumeLot > SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX )) { volumeLot = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); } tradeRequest.volume = NormalizeDouble (volumeLot, 2 ); tradeRequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; tradeRequest.price = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); if (tp > 0 ) { tradeRequest.tp = NormalizeDouble (tradeRequest.price + (tp * _Point ), _Digits ); } if (sl > 0 ) { tradeRequest.sl = NormalizeDouble (tradeRequest.price - (sl * _Point ), _Digits ); } if ( OrderSend (tradeRequest, tradeResult)) { if (enableAlerts) { Alert ( _Symbol , " Successfully openend BUY POSITION #" , tradeResult.order, ", Price: " , tradeResult.price); } PrintFormat ( "retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u" , tradeResult.retcode, tradeResult.deal, tradeResult.order); return ( true ); } else { if (enableAlerts) { Alert ( _Symbol , " ERROR opening a BUY POSITION at: " , SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK )); } PrintFormat ( "ERROR: Opening a BUY POSITION: ErrorCode = %d" , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } } if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { if (buyPositionsVol > volumeLot && AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ) > 200 ) { volumeLot = NormalizeDouble ((buyPositionsVol + volumeLot), 2 ); } if (volumeLot < 0.01 ) { volumeLot = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); } if (volumeLot > SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX )) { volumeLot = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); } tradeRequest.volume = NormalizeDouble (volumeLot, 2 ); tradeRequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; tradeRequest.price = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); if (tp > 0 ) { tradeRequest.tp = NormalizeDouble (tradeRequest.price - (tp * _Point ), _Digits ); } if (sl > 0 ) { tradeRequest.sl = NormalizeDouble (tradeRequest.price + (sl * _Point ), _Digits ); } if ( OrderSend (tradeRequest, tradeResult)) { if (enableAlerts) { Alert ( _Symbol , " Successfully openend SELL POSITION #" , tradeResult.order, ", Price: " , tradeResult.price); } PrintFormat ( "retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u" , tradeResult.retcode, tradeResult.deal, tradeResult.order); return ( true ); } else { if (enableAlerts) { Alert ( _Symbol , " ERROR opening a SELL POSITION at: " , SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK )); } PrintFormat ( "ERROR: Opening a SELL POSITION: ErrorCode = %d" , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } } return ( false ); }

PositionFound 函数：

该函数检查是否存在指定持仓，从而 EA 不会在同一根蜡烛上开立多笔重复持仓。

bool PositionFound( string symbol, int positionType, string positionComment) { if ( PositionsTotal () > 0 ) { ulong positionTicket; int totalPositions = PositionsTotal (); for ( int x = totalPositions - 1 ; x >= 0 ; x--) { positionTicket = PositionGetTicket (x); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNumber && PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == symbol && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == positionType && PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ) == positionComment ) { return ( true ); break ; } } } return ( false ); }



现在我们已经定义了自定义函数，我们调用它们来执行其预期的任务。

在 OnInit 函数中放置并调用 GetInit 函数。

int OnInit () { if (GetInit() <= 0 ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

在 OnDeinit 函数中放置并调用 GetDeinit 函数。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { GetDeinit(); }

在 OnTick 函数中按相应的顺序放置并调用以下函数。由于某些函数会修改其它函数所依赖的全局变量，并做出关键决策，因此我们将确保首先调用它们，确保数据在其它函数访问之前得到处理和更新。

void OnTick () { GetEma(); GetPositionsData(); if (TradingIsAllowed()) { TradeNow(); ManageProfitAndLoss(); } PrintOnChart(); }

完成 EA 代码后，保存并编译它。这令您可以直接从交易终端访问您的 EA。完整的代码附在文章底部。





在策略测试器中测试我们的 EA

确保我们的 EA 按照我们的计划运行至关重要。我们可以将其加载到活动品种图表上，并在模拟账户中执行交易来实现这一目标，或者利用策略测试器进行全面评估。虽然您可以在模拟账户上测试它，但现在，我们将使用策略测试器来评估其性能。

以下是我们将在策略测试器中应用的设置：

经纪商： MT5 Metaquotes 模拟账户（在 MT5 安装时自动创建）

品种： EURUSD

测试区间（日期） ：1 年（2022 年 11 月至 2023 年 11 月）

建模类型： 每次即刻报价都基于真实即刻报价

本金： $10,000 USD

杠杆： 1:100









回顾我们的回测结果，我们的 EA 不仅产生了盈利，而且还保持了非常低的回撤。该策略展现出前景，可以进一步修改和优化，从而产生更好的成果，尤其是在同时应用于多个品种时。





结束语

即使是 MQL5 初学者，也能轻松理解我们上面刚刚创建的 EA 的过程化代码。这种简单性源于过程化编程的清晰和直接的性质，特别是在利用函数来基于特定任务组织代码，并利用全局变量将修改后的数据传递给不同的函数之时。

不过，您可能会注意到，过程代码的一个缺点是，随着 EA 变得更加复杂，它往往会明显扩张，因而主要适用于不太复杂的项目。在项目高度复杂的情况下，选择面向对象的编程方法被证明比过程化编程更有优势。

在我们即将发表的文章中，我们将向您介绍面向对象的编程，并将我们最近创建的过程化价格动作 EA 代码转换为面向对象的代码。这将在这些范式之间提供独特的比较，从而更清楚地理解这些差异。

感谢您抽出宝贵时间阅读本文，我祝愿您在 MQL5 开发之旅和交易工作中一切顺利。