Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 5%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
43
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
22 (51.16%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
21 (48.84%)
En iyi işlem:
15.35 USD
En kötü işlem:
-5.03 USD
Brüt kâr:
108.41 USD (9 606 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-55.23 USD (5 518 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (48.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
48.97 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.25
Alım-satım etkinliği:
67.31%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.54%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
43
Ort. tutma süresi:
33 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.38
Alış işlemleri:
31 (72.09%)
Satış işlemleri:
12 (27.91%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.96
Beklenen getiri:
1.24 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.93 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.63 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-22.33 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-22.33 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
5.32%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
12.14 USD
Maksimum:
22.33 USD (2.18%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.18% (22.33 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.96% (19.78 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
XAGUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 38
XAGUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 3.8K
XAGUSD 307
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +15.35 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +48.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -22.33 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Neex-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
SM Prime

SM Prime is a manually managed trading signal focused on precision entries and strict risk control.
The strategy targets short-term movements on gold with controlled exposure, aiming for stable account development rather than aggressive growth.

Strategy Overview

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Trading style: Scalping Intraday

  • Risk level: Low risk scalping strategy

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • No martingale, no grid

Risk Approach

Each trade is executed with limited exposure and predefined risk. The focus is on keeping drawdown minimal and protecting capital, especially during volatile market sessions.

Performance Objective

SM Prime is built for consistency. The goal is to grow the account gradually while maintaining a clean and stable equity curve.

Who Should Subscribe

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer a cautious approach and value account safety. It is not intended for those looking for fast or high-risk returns.

Notes

  • Recommended balance: $1,000

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

  • Follow the suggested lot size for best performance

    Seeking for 2%-3% / day with minimum risk.



İnceleme yok
2026.01.19 13:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.17 05:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 05:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 05:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
