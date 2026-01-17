SinaisSeções
Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 5%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
43
Negociações com lucro:
22 (51.16%)
Negociações com perda:
21 (48.84%)
Melhor negociação:
15.35 USD
Pior negociação:
-5.03 USD
Lucro bruto:
108.41 USD (9 606 pips)
Perda bruta:
-55.23 USD (5 518 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (48.97 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
48.97 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.25
Atividade de negociação:
67.31%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.54%
Último negócio:
3 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
43
Tempo médio de espera:
33 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
2.38
Negociações longas:
31 (72.09%)
Negociações curtas:
12 (27.91%)
Fator de lucro:
1.96
Valor esperado:
1.24 USD
Lucro médio:
4.93 USD
Perda média:
-2.63 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-22.33 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-22.33 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
5.32%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
12.14 USD
Máximo:
22.33 USD (2.18%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.18% (22.33 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.96% (19.78 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
XAGUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 38
XAGUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 3.8K
XAGUSD 307
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +15.35 USD
Pior negociação: -5 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +48.97 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -22.33 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Neex-Live 2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
SM Prime

SM Prime is a manually managed trading signal focused on precision entries and strict risk control.
The strategy targets short-term movements on gold with controlled exposure, aiming for stable account development rather than aggressive growth.

Strategy Overview

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Trading style: Scalping Intraday

  • Risk level: Low risk scalping strategy

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • No martingale, no grid

Risk Approach

Each trade is executed with limited exposure and predefined risk. The focus is on keeping drawdown minimal and protecting capital, especially during volatile market sessions.

Performance Objective

SM Prime is built for consistency. The goal is to grow the account gradually while maintaining a clean and stable equity curve.

Who Should Subscribe

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer a cautious approach and value account safety. It is not intended for those looking for fast or high-risk returns.

Notes

  • Recommended balance: $1,000

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

  • Follow the suggested lot size for best performance

    Seeking for 2%-3% / day with minimum risk.



2026.01.19 13:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.17 05:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 05:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 05:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
