SM Prime
Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 5%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
43
이익 거래:
22 (51.16%)
손실 거래:
21 (48.84%)
최고의 거래:
15.35 USD
최악의 거래:
-5.03 USD
총 수익:
108.41 USD (9 606 pips)
총 손실:
-55.23 USD (5 518 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (48.97 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
48.97 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.25
거래 활동:
67.31%
최대 입금량:
7.54%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
43
평균 유지 시간:
33 분
회복 요인:
2.38
롱(주식매수):
31 (72.09%)
숏(주식차입매도):
12 (27.91%)
수익 요인:
1.96
기대수익:
1.24 USD
평균 이익:
4.93 USD
평균 손실:
-2.63 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-22.33 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-22.33 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
5.32%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
12.14 USD
최대한의:
22.33 USD (2.18%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.18% (22.33 USD)
자본금별:
1.96% (19.78 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
XAGUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 38
XAGUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 3.8K
XAGUSD 307
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +15.35 USD
최악의 거래: -5 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +48.97 USD
연속 최대 손실: -22.33 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Neex-Live 2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
SM Prime

SM Prime is a manually managed trading signal focused on precision entries and strict risk control.
The strategy targets short-term movements on gold with controlled exposure, aiming for stable account development rather than aggressive growth.

Strategy Overview

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Trading style: Scalping Intraday

  • Risk level: Low risk scalping strategy

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • No martingale, no grid

Risk Approach

Each trade is executed with limited exposure and predefined risk. The focus is on keeping drawdown minimal and protecting capital, especially during volatile market sessions.

Performance Objective

SM Prime is built for consistency. The goal is to grow the account gradually while maintaining a clean and stable equity curve.

Who Should Subscribe

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer a cautious approach and value account safety. It is not intended for those looking for fast or high-risk returns.

Notes

  • Recommended balance: $1,000

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

  • Follow the suggested lot size for best performance

    Seeking for 2%-3% / day with minimum risk.



2026.01.19 13:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.17 05:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 05:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 05:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
SM Prime
월별 30 USD
5%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
0%
43
51%
67%
1.96
1.24
USD
2%
1:500
