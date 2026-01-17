SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / SM Prime
Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 5%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
43
Gewinntrades:
22 (51.16%)
Verlusttrades:
21 (48.84%)
Bester Trade:
15.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.03 USD
Bruttoprofit:
108.41 USD (9 606 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-55.23 USD (5 518 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (48.97 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
48.97 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading-Aktivität:
67.31%
Max deposit load:
7.54%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
43
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
33 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.38
Long-Positionen:
31 (72.09%)
Short-Positionen:
12 (27.91%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.96
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.24 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.93 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.63 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-22.33 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-22.33 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.32%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
12.14 USD
Maximaler:
22.33 USD (2.18%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.18% (22.33 USD)
Kapital:
1.96% (19.78 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
XAGUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 38
XAGUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.8K
XAGUSD 307
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +15.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +48.97 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -22.33 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Neex-Live 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

SM Prime

SM Prime is a manually managed trading signal focused on precision entries and strict risk control.
The strategy targets short-term movements on gold with controlled exposure, aiming for stable account development rather than aggressive growth.

Strategy Overview

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Trading style: Scalping Intraday

  • Risk level: Low risk scalping strategy

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • No martingale, no grid

Risk Approach

Each trade is executed with limited exposure and predefined risk. The focus is on keeping drawdown minimal and protecting capital, especially during volatile market sessions.

Performance Objective

SM Prime is built for consistency. The goal is to grow the account gradually while maintaining a clean and stable equity curve.

Who Should Subscribe

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer a cautious approach and value account safety. It is not intended for those looking for fast or high-risk returns.

Notes

  • Recommended balance: $1,000

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

  • Follow the suggested lot size for best performance

    Seeking for 2%-3% / day with minimum risk.



Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.19 13:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.17 05:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 05:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 05:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
SM Prime
30 USD pro Monat
5%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
0%
43
51%
67%
1.96
1.24
USD
2%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.