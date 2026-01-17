SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / SM Prime
Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 5%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
43
Profit Trade:
22 (51.16%)
Loss Trade:
21 (48.84%)
Best Trade:
15.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-5.03 USD
Profitto lordo:
108.41 USD (9 606 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-55.23 USD (5 518 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (48.97 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
48.97 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
67.31%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.54%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
43
Tempo di attesa medio:
33 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.38
Long Trade:
31 (72.09%)
Short Trade:
12 (27.91%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.96
Profitto previsto:
1.24 USD
Profitto medio:
4.93 USD
Perdita media:
-2.63 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-22.33 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-22.33 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
5.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.14 USD
Massimale:
22.33 USD (2.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.18% (22.33 USD)
Per equità:
1.96% (19.78 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
XAGUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 38
XAGUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 3.8K
XAGUSD 307
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +15.35 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +48.97 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -22.33 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Neex-Live 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

SM Prime

SM Prime is a manually managed trading signal focused on precision entries and strict risk control.
The strategy targets short-term movements on gold with controlled exposure, aiming for stable account development rather than aggressive growth.

Strategy Overview

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Trading style: Scalping Intraday

  • Risk level: Low risk scalping strategy

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • No martingale, no grid

Risk Approach

Each trade is executed with limited exposure and predefined risk. The focus is on keeping drawdown minimal and protecting capital, especially during volatile market sessions.

Performance Objective

SM Prime is built for consistency. The goal is to grow the account gradually while maintaining a clean and stable equity curve.

Who Should Subscribe

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer a cautious approach and value account safety. It is not intended for those looking for fast or high-risk returns.

Notes

  • Recommended balance: $1,000

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

  • Follow the suggested lot size for best performance

    Seeking for 2%-3% / day with minimum risk.



Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.19 13:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.17 05:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 05:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 05:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
SM Prime
30USD al mese
5%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
0%
43
51%
67%
1.96
1.24
USD
2%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.