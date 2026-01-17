СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / SM Prime
Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 5%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
43
Прибыльных трейдов:
22 (51.16%)
Убыточных трейдов:
21 (48.84%)
Лучший трейд:
15.35 USD
Худший трейд:
-5.03 USD
Общая прибыль:
108.41 USD (9 606 pips)
Общий убыток:
-55.23 USD (5 518 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (48.97 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
48.97 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.25
Торговая активность:
67.31%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
7.54%
Последний трейд:
5 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
43
Ср. время удержания:
33 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
2.38
Длинных трейдов:
31 (72.09%)
Коротких трейдов:
12 (27.91%)
Профит фактор:
1.96
Мат. ожидание:
1.24 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.93 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.63 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-22.33 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-22.33 USD (7)
Прирост в месяц:
5.32%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
12.14 USD
Максимальная:
22.33 USD (2.18%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.18% (22.33 USD)
По эквити:
1.96% (19.78 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
XAGUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 38
XAGUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 3.8K
XAGUSD 307
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +15.35 USD
Худший трейд: -5 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +48.97 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -22.33 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Neex-Live 2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
SM Prime

SM Prime is a manually managed trading signal focused on precision entries and strict risk control.
The strategy targets short-term movements on gold with controlled exposure, aiming for stable account development rather than aggressive growth.

Strategy Overview

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Trading style: Scalping Intraday

  • Risk level: Low risk scalping strategy

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • No martingale, no grid

Risk Approach

Each trade is executed with limited exposure and predefined risk. The focus is on keeping drawdown minimal and protecting capital, especially during volatile market sessions.

Performance Objective

SM Prime is built for consistency. The goal is to grow the account gradually while maintaining a clean and stable equity curve.

Who Should Subscribe

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer a cautious approach and value account safety. It is not intended for those looking for fast or high-risk returns.

Notes

  • Recommended balance: $1,000

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

  • Follow the suggested lot size for best performance

    Seeking for 2%-3% / day with minimum risk.



Нет отзывов
2026.01.19 13:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.17 05:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 05:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 05:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
