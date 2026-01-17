SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / SM Prime
Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 5%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
43
Transacciones Rentables:
22 (51.16%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
21 (48.84%)
Mejor transacción:
15.35 USD
Peor transacción:
-5.03 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
108.41 USD (9 606 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-55.23 USD (5 518 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (48.97 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
48.97 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Actividad comercial:
67.31%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.54%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
43
Tiempo medio de espera:
33 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
2.38
Transacciones Largas:
31 (72.09%)
Transacciones Cortas:
12 (27.91%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.96
Beneficio Esperado:
1.24 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.93 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.63 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-22.33 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-22.33 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.32%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
12.14 USD
Máxima:
22.33 USD (2.18%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.18% (22.33 USD)
De fondos:
1.96% (19.78 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
XAGUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 38
XAGUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 3.8K
XAGUSD 307
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +15.35 USD
Peor transacción: -5 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +48.97 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -22.33 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Neex-Live 2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

SM Prime

SM Prime is a manually managed trading signal focused on precision entries and strict risk control.
The strategy targets short-term movements on gold with controlled exposure, aiming for stable account development rather than aggressive growth.

Strategy Overview

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Trading style: Scalping Intraday

  • Risk level: Low risk scalping strategy

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • No martingale, no grid

Risk Approach

Each trade is executed with limited exposure and predefined risk. The focus is on keeping drawdown minimal and protecting capital, especially during volatile market sessions.

Performance Objective

SM Prime is built for consistency. The goal is to grow the account gradually while maintaining a clean and stable equity curve.

Who Should Subscribe

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer a cautious approach and value account safety. It is not intended for those looking for fast or high-risk returns.

Notes

  • Recommended balance: $1,000

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

  • Follow the suggested lot size for best performance

    Seeking for 2%-3% / day with minimum risk.



No hay comentarios
2026.01.19 13:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.17 05:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 05:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 05:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
SM Prime
30 USD al mes
5%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
0%
43
51%
67%
1.96
1.24
USD
2%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.