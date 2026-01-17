信号部分
SM Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 5%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
43
盈利交易:
22 (51.16%)
亏损交易:
21 (48.84%)
最好交易:
15.35 USD
最差交易:
-5.03 USD
毛利:
108.41 USD (9 606 pips)
毛利亏损:
-55.23 USD (5 518 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (48.97 USD)
最大连续盈利:
48.97 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
67.31%
最大入金加载:
7.54%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
43
平均持有时间:
33 分钟
采收率:
2.38
长期交易:
31 (72.09%)
短期交易:
12 (27.91%)
利润因子:
1.96
预期回报:
1.24 USD
平均利润:
4.93 USD
平均损失:
-2.63 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-22.33 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-22.33 USD (7)
每月增长:
5.32%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
12.14 USD
最大值:
22.33 USD (2.18%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.18% (22.33 USD)
净值:
1.96% (19.78 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
XAGUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 38
XAGUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 3.8K
XAGUSD 307
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +15.35 USD
最差交易: -5 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +48.97 USD
最大连续亏损: -22.33 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Neex-Live 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
SM Prime

SM Prime is a manually managed trading signal focused on precision entries and strict risk control.
The strategy targets short-term movements on gold with controlled exposure, aiming for stable account development rather than aggressive growth.

Strategy Overview

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Trading style: Scalping Intraday

  • Risk level: Low risk scalping strategy

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • No martingale, no grid

Risk Approach

Each trade is executed with limited exposure and predefined risk. The focus is on keeping drawdown minimal and protecting capital, especially during volatile market sessions.

Performance Objective

SM Prime is built for consistency. The goal is to grow the account gradually while maintaining a clean and stable equity curve.

Who Should Subscribe

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer a cautious approach and value account safety. It is not intended for those looking for fast or high-risk returns.

Notes

  • Recommended balance: $1,000

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

  • Follow the suggested lot size for best performance

    Seeking for 2%-3% / day with minimum risk.



2026.01.19 13:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.17 05:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 05:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 05:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
