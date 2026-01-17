- 成長
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Neex-Live 2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
SM Prime
SM Prime is a manually managed trading signal focused on precision entries and strict risk control.
The strategy targets short-term movements on gold with controlled exposure, aiming for stable account development rather than aggressive growth.
Strategy Overview
-
Instrument: XAUUSD
-
Trading style: Scalping Intraday
-
Risk level: Low risk scalping strategy
-
Fixed lot sizing
-
No martingale, no grid
Risk Approach
Each trade is executed with limited exposure and predefined risk. The focus is on keeping drawdown minimal and protecting capital, especially during volatile market sessions.
Performance Objective
SM Prime is built for consistency. The goal is to grow the account gradually while maintaining a clean and stable equity curve.
Who Should Subscribe
This signal is suitable for traders who prefer a cautious approach and value account safety. It is not intended for those looking for fast or high-risk returns.
Notes
-
Recommended balance: $1,000
-
Recommended leverage: 1:500
-
Follow the suggested lot size for best performance
Seeking for 2%-3% / day with minimum risk.
