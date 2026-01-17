シグナルセクション
Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 5%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
43
利益トレード:
22 (51.16%)
損失トレード:
21 (48.84%)
ベストトレード:
15.35 USD
最悪のトレード:
-5.03 USD
総利益:
108.41 USD (9 606 pips)
総損失:
-55.23 USD (5 518 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
9 (48.97 USD)
最大連続利益:
48.97 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.25
取引アクティビティ:
67.31%
最大入金額:
7.54%
最近のトレード:
5 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
43
平均保有時間:
33 分
リカバリーファクター:
2.38
長いトレード:
31 (72.09%)
短いトレード:
12 (27.91%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.96
期待されたペイオフ:
1.24 USD
平均利益:
4.93 USD
平均損失:
-2.63 USD
最大連続の負け:
7 (-22.33 USD)
最大連続損失:
-22.33 USD (7)
月間成長:
5.32%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
12.14 USD
最大の:
22.33 USD (2.18%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.18% (22.33 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.96% (19.78 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
XAGUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 38
XAGUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 3.8K
XAGUSD 307
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +15.35 USD
最悪のトレード: -5 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 7
最大連続利益: +48.97 USD
最大連続損失: -22.33 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Neex-Live 2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
SM Prime

SM Prime is a manually managed trading signal focused on precision entries and strict risk control.
The strategy targets short-term movements on gold with controlled exposure, aiming for stable account development rather than aggressive growth.

Strategy Overview

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Trading style: Scalping Intraday

  • Risk level: Low risk scalping strategy

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • No martingale, no grid

Risk Approach

Each trade is executed with limited exposure and predefined risk. The focus is on keeping drawdown minimal and protecting capital, especially during volatile market sessions.

Performance Objective

SM Prime is built for consistency. The goal is to grow the account gradually while maintaining a clean and stable equity curve.

Who Should Subscribe

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer a cautious approach and value account safety. It is not intended for those looking for fast or high-risk returns.

Notes

  • Recommended balance: $1,000

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

  • Follow the suggested lot size for best performance

    Seeking for 2%-3% / day with minimum risk.



2026.01.19 13:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.17 05:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 05:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 05:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
