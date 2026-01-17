SM Prime

SM Prime is a manually managed trading signal focused on precision entries and strict risk control.

The strategy targets short-term movements on gold with controlled exposure, aiming for stable account development rather than aggressive growth.

Strategy Overview

Instrument: XAUUSD

Trading style: Scalping Intraday

Risk level: Low risk scalping strategy

Fixed lot sizing

No martingale, no grid

Risk Approach

Each trade is executed with limited exposure and predefined risk. The focus is on keeping drawdown minimal and protecting capital, especially during volatile market sessions.

Performance Objective

SM Prime is built for consistency. The goal is to grow the account gradually while maintaining a clean and stable equity curve.

Who Should Subscribe

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer a cautious approach and value account safety. It is not intended for those looking for fast or high-risk returns.

Notes

Recommended balance: $1,000

Recommended leverage: 1:500

Follow the suggested lot size for best performance



Seeking for 2%-3% / day with minimum risk.



