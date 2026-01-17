SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / SM Prime
Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 5%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
43
Bénéfice trades:
22 (51.16%)
Perte trades:
21 (48.84%)
Meilleure transaction:
15.35 USD
Pire transaction:
-5.03 USD
Bénéfice brut:
108.41 USD (9 606 pips)
Perte brute:
-55.23 USD (5 518 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (48.97 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
48.97 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Activité de trading:
67.31%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.54%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
43
Temps de détention moyen:
33 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.38
Longs trades:
31 (72.09%)
Courts trades:
12 (27.91%)
Facteur de profit:
1.96
Rendement attendu:
1.24 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.93 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.63 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-22.33 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-22.33 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
12.14 USD
Maximal:
22.33 USD (2.18%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.18% (22.33 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.96% (19.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
XAGUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 38
XAGUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.8K
XAGUSD 307
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +15.35 USD
Pire transaction: -5 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +48.97 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -22.33 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Neex-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
SM Prime

SM Prime is a manually managed trading signal focused on precision entries and strict risk control.
The strategy targets short-term movements on gold with controlled exposure, aiming for stable account development rather than aggressive growth.

Strategy Overview

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Trading style: Scalping Intraday

  • Risk level: Low risk scalping strategy

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • No martingale, no grid

Risk Approach

Each trade is executed with limited exposure and predefined risk. The focus is on keeping drawdown minimal and protecting capital, especially during volatile market sessions.

Performance Objective

SM Prime is built for consistency. The goal is to grow the account gradually while maintaining a clean and stable equity curve.

Who Should Subscribe

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer a cautious approach and value account safety. It is not intended for those looking for fast or high-risk returns.

Notes

  • Recommended balance: $1,000

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

  • Follow the suggested lot size for best performance

    Seeking for 2%-3% / day with minimum risk.



Aucun avis
2026.01.19 13:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 05:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.17 05:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 05:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 05:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 05:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
