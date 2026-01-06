SinyallerBölümler
VUZ Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy
Lerato Silokwane

VUZ Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

Lerato Silokwane
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
39 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 77%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
157
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
103 (65.60%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
54 (34.39%)
En iyi işlem:
286.42 USD
En kötü işlem:
-319.27 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 156.29 USD (65 219 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 270.60 USD (11 541 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (613.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
613.50 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
21.88%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
35.61%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.48
Alış işlemleri:
103 (65.61%)
Satış işlemleri:
54 (34.39%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.70
Beklenen getiri:
5.64 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.93 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-23.53 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-58.02 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-319.27 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
1.99%
Yıllık tahmin:
24.18%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
7.88 USD
Maksimum:
357.56 USD (19.47%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
21.93% (363.68 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.22% (4.22 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
SP500 59
USDCHF 24
GBPUSD 15
AUDUSD 12
USDJPY 10
QUAL 9
EURUSD 8
NI225 5
AUDJPY 4
NDX 3
STOXX50E 2
GDAXI 2
XAUUSD 1
AUS200 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
SP500 278
USDCHF -38
GBPUSD 82
AUDUSD -8
USDJPY 139
QUAL 88
EURUSD -12
NI225 -14
AUDJPY 28
NDX 455
STOXX50E -26
GDAXI -85
XAUUSD -1
AUS200 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
SP500 1.4K
USDCHF 398
GBPUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -163
USDJPY 4.2K
QUAL 837
EURUSD -279
NI225 176
AUDJPY 222
NDX 4.7K
STOXX50E -206
GDAXI -3.7K
XAUUSD -13
AUS200 2
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +286.42 USD
En kötü işlem: -319 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +613.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -58.02 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 138
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.03 × 417
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
1.65 × 2367
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.46 × 28
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.80 × 5
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
VUZ - Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

This signal powers the VUZ Darwin on Darwinex. It utilizes a quantitative inter-market strategy that trades Major FX pairs based on their correlation with US Treasury Bonds (TLT).

Key Strategy Features:

  • Dual-Engine Logic: Combines hourly and daily execution algos for time-diversification.

  • Self-Optimizing: The algorithm performs a live "walk-forward" optimization before every trade to select the best parameters for the current market.

  • Regime Filtering: Integrated volatility and trend filters prevent trading when current market conditions deviate from historical probabilities.

  • Risk Management: Strict fixed-fractional risk per trade.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 12:26
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 34 days
