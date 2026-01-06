- 자본
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|SP500
|59
|USDCHF
|24
|GBPUSD
|16
|AUDUSD
|13
|QUAL
|10
|USDJPY
|10
|EURUSD
|8
|NI225
|5
|AUDJPY
|4
|NDX
|3
|STOXX50E
|2
|GDAXI
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|AUS200
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|SP500
|278
|USDCHF
|-38
|GBPUSD
|82
|AUDUSD
|-8
|QUAL
|88
|USDJPY
|139
|EURUSD
|-12
|NI225
|-14
|AUDJPY
|28
|NDX
|455
|STOXX50E
|-26
|GDAXI
|-85
|XAUUSD
|-1
|AUS200
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|SP500
|1.4K
|USDCHF
|398
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|-127
|QUAL
|888
|USDJPY
|4.2K
|EURUSD
|-279
|NI225
|176
|AUDJPY
|222
|NDX
|4.7K
|STOXX50E
|-206
|GDAXI
|-3.7K
|XAUUSD
|-13
|AUS200
|2
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.63 × 138
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.03 × 417
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.40 × 5
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.65 × 2367
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.46 × 28
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.80 × 5
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
VUZ - Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy
This signal powers the VUZ Darwin on Darwinex. It utilizes a quantitative inter-market strategy that trades Major FX pairs based on their correlation with US Treasury Bonds (TLT).
Key Strategy Features:
-
Dual-Engine Logic: Combines hourly and daily execution algos for time-diversification.
-
Self-Optimizing: The algorithm performs a live "walk-forward" optimization before every trade to select the best parameters for the current market.
-
Regime Filtering: Integrated volatility and trend filters prevent trading when current market conditions deviate from historical probabilities.
-
Risk Management: Strict fixed-fractional risk per trade.
USD
USD
USD