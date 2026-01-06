시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / VUZ Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy
Lerato Silokwane

VUZ Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

Lerato Silokwane
0 리뷰
안정성
39
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 77%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
160
이익 거래:
106 (66.25%)
손실 거래:
54 (33.75%)
최고의 거래:
286.42 USD
최악의 거래:
-319.27 USD
총 수익:
2 157.16 USD (65 313 pips)
총 손실:
-1 270.67 USD (11 541 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (613.50 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
613.50 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
62.63%
최대 입금량:
35.61%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
9 시간
회복 요인:
2.48
롱(주식매수):
104 (65.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
56 (35.00%)
수익 요인:
1.70
기대수익:
5.54 USD
평균 이익:
20.35 USD
평균 손실:
-23.53 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-58.02 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-319.27 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
2.04%
연간 예측:
24.70%
Algo 트레이딩:
1%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
7.88 USD
최대한의:
357.56 USD (19.47%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
21.93% (363.68 USD)
자본금별:
0.22% (4.22 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
SP500 59
USDCHF 24
GBPUSD 16
AUDUSD 13
QUAL 10
USDJPY 10
EURUSD 8
NI225 5
AUDJPY 4
NDX 3
STOXX50E 2
GDAXI 2
XAUUSD 1
AUS200 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
SP500 278
USDCHF -38
GBPUSD 82
AUDUSD -8
QUAL 88
USDJPY 139
EURUSD -12
NI225 -14
AUDJPY 28
NDX 455
STOXX50E -26
GDAXI -85
XAUUSD -1
AUS200 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
SP500 1.4K
USDCHF 398
GBPUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -127
QUAL 888
USDJPY 4.2K
EURUSD -279
NI225 176
AUDJPY 222
NDX 4.7K
STOXX50E -206
GDAXI -3.7K
XAUUSD -13
AUS200 2
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +286.42 USD
최악의 거래: -319 USD
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +613.50 USD
연속 최대 손실: -58.02 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 138
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.03 × 417
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
1.65 × 2367
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.46 × 28
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.80 × 5
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
18 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

VUZ - Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

This signal powers the VUZ Darwin on Darwinex. It utilizes a quantitative inter-market strategy that trades Major FX pairs based on their correlation with US Treasury Bonds (TLT).

Key Strategy Features:

  • Dual-Engine Logic: Combines hourly and daily execution algos for time-diversification.

  • Self-Optimizing: The algorithm performs a live "walk-forward" optimization before every trade to select the best parameters for the current market.

  • Regime Filtering: Integrated volatility and trend filters prevent trading when current market conditions deviate from historical probabilities.

  • Risk Management: Strict fixed-fractional risk per trade.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 12:26
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 34 days
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
VUZ Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy
월별 30 USD
77%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
39
1%
160
66%
63%
1.69
5.54
USD
22%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.